The American Campfire Revival with Kirk Cameron

Focus On The War, Not Just The Battle

A war is made up of a bunch of little battles, and we are not out to win just a battle, we are out to win the whole thing. The war against good and evil! It all starts with a change of heart! To learn more, visit kirkcameron.com Editing and production services provided by thepodcastupload.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices