Focus On The War, Not Just The Battle
A war is made up of a bunch of little battles, and we are not out to win just a battle, we are out to win the whole thing. The war against good and evil! It all starts with a change of heart!
7/20/2023
19:31
The Father’s Secret Recipe for Revival
Revivals have been happening all throughout history! Even now! God can bring revival in our time!
7/18/2023
15:27
Meet Marshall Foster, Author of American Covenant!
Meet the author of The American Covenant, Marshall Foster! Marshall has been a mentor to me for a long time and has taught me so much. I am honored to have him on this episode of the podcast and even more honored and blessed to have known him.
7/13/2023
13:53
Victory Through Persuasion & Love
We must persuade people with loving actions and our loving words to help them understand the absolute need to return to our Biblical roots and to maintain the values found in God's Word. We are the stewards of God's Word! We are the ambassadors of Heaven! We won't win with coercian, but with persuasion and love! Love wins!
7/11/2023
13:08
Door #1, #2, or #3? We Must Choose Now
There are very few ideas that can capture the hearts and minds of the world. The three front runners are #1 The Marxist Worldview, #2 The Islamic Worldview, and #3 The Biblical Worldview. Which one will you choose?
About The American Campfire Revival with Kirk Cameron
The American Campfire Revival with Kirk Cameron is sparking a personal and national revival in the hearts of Americans. With a refreshing focus on Faith, History, Patriotism and the Bible, Kirk discusses everything from current cultural events, heroes of faith, and the Biblically-based, historically-proven strategy to bring life and liberty to individuals, families, and nations.