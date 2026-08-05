The American Campfire Revival with Kirk Cameron

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428 episodes
The Bible calls love a verb, not a feeling. Here's why that changes everything. Ep 18208/05/2026 | 26 mins.We say "I love you" all the time, to friends, to family, to the people closest to us. But what do we actually mean when we say it? In this episode, James and I dig into one of the biggest, most-used, and most-misunderstood words there is. Is love a feeling you fall into and fall out of, or is it a choice you make even when you don't feel like it?
We get into why the Bible calls love a verb instead of a feeling, and why staying quiet while someone you care about walks toward destruction isn't kindness, it's toxic empathy. In the end, it all comes back to the cross.
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#KirkCameron #TheKirkCameronShow #WhatIsLove #1Corinthians13 #LoveIsAVerb #ToxicEmpathy #SpeakTheTruthInLove #AgapeLove #ChristianPodcast #FaithAndCulture #JamesCameron #BibleTeaching #Christianity
- Doctor Fauci was once treated like the very face of science, untouchable. Now his own diary notes are out, and I can't help but think of the man behind the curtain in The Wizard of Oz. This week I dig into the gap between the image we project and the person we really are, and the God who sees past the optics straight to the heart.
To learn more about the sponsor of today’s show and what our family currently uses for our healthcare check out Christian Healthcare Ministries by visiting https://hubs.ly/Q02vWQGy0
Alliance Defending Freedom: https://JoinADF.com/Kirk
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#KirkCameron #TheKirkCameronShow #Fauci #FauciDiary #RandPaul #ManBehindTheCurtain #WizardOfOz #DorianGray #PublicVsPrivate #GodLooksAtTheHeart #Repentance #ChristianDevotional #DailyDevotional #ChristianPodcast #FaithOverFear
Spider-Man Just Preached a Sermon. Three Lessons Hiding Behind the Mask. Ep 18007/31/2026 | 25 mins.Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be the biggest Spider-Man movie in years, and it gave me a lot more than a fun night at the theater. Behind all the action (and a little personal pride, since my cousin Brett Pollock served as director of photography), I found three lessons hiding under the mask: you can't heal by living a double life, real strength comes from fixing your eyes on Christ's victory instead of your old failures, and the reformers were right that a believer is, at the very same time, righteous and still a sinner.
Then I open up the mailbag and react to some of the wildest clips going around, from "you don't have to be a Christian to go to heaven" to a bizarre new spin on the woman at the well, plus some honest words on leadership, discipline, and why I'm so grateful for homeschool families.
To learn more about the sponsor of today’s show and what our family currently uses for our healthcare check out Christian Healthcare Ministries by visiting https://hubs.ly/Q02vWQGy0
Editing and production services provided by thepodcastupload.com
#KirkCameron #TheKirkCameronShow #SpiderMan #BrandNewDay #TomHolland #BiblicalWorldview #ChristianPodcast #FaithAndCulture #ChristianMovieReview #Gospel #Homeschool #KCS #FaithOverFear #ChristianYouTube
- By popular request, James and I are opening the vault on every blooper, foul-up, and outtake that never survived the final cut. Today, the moments we usually keep to ourselves are all yours.
From an Obi-Wan impression that took an unexpected Scottish turn, to an ongoing struggle between the words "psychologist" and "psychiatrist," to James's inability to pronounce Thessalonians, this one is a lighter look behind the scenes of the show. If you have a favorite moment or a question you'd like us to cover, leave it in the comments below and we'll do our best to answer it on a future Monday episode.
Red Truck Men: https://RedTruckMen.org
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#KirkCameron #TheKirkCameronShow #Bloopers #BlooperReel #Outtakes #BehindTheScenes #FaithAndFun #ChristianYouTube #FunnyMoments #Bleeps #Blunders
- What's the most important question you'll ever answer? It might not be the one you'd expect. In this episode, I dig into something I've wrestled with for decades: can you actually know, for certain, that you'd be welcomed into heaven if you died tonight? Not hope so. Not maybe. I walk through how Christians have fought over this for 2,000 years, from Calvin to Robert Bellarmine, and why the answer changes everything about how you rest at night. Here's the heart of it: your confidence was never meant to rest in the strength of your faith. It rests in the faithfulness of your Savior, the one who promised he'll never let you go. Then I open up the mailbag and take your questions:
Does God ever reveal why he allows good people to suffer?
Is it wrong to marry someone who doesn't share your faith?
Why has reading my Bible started to feel like a chore instead of a joy?
Do I have to listen to only Christian music?
If this encouraged you, subscribe, give it a thumbs up, turn on notifications, and share it with someone who needs it. Have a great week, and God bless you.
To learn more about the sponsor of today’s show and what our family currently uses for our healthcare check out Christian Healthcare Ministries by visiting https://hubs.ly/Q02vWQGy0
Red Truck Men: https://RedTruckMen.org
Editing and production services provided by thepodcastupload.com
#KirkCameron #TheKirkCameronShow #AssuranceOfSalvation #EternalLife #Heaven #Faith #Salvation #Reformation #Grace #Gospel #ChristianLiving #Doubt #BibleStudy #FaithOverFear
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About The Kirk Cameron Show
Welcome to The Kirk Cameron Show - where faith meets real life.Hosted by actor, Christian, and family man Kirk Cameron (Growing Pains, Fireproof, Monumental), this weekly podcast dives deep into honest conversations about faith, family, health, culture, and the bold truths behind politics and pop culture. If you're navigating a busy, purpose-driven life and looking for clarity in the chaos, this show is for you. Kirk isn’t a pastor or a politician - he’s a husband, a father of six, and a grandfather who loves God, his country, and the truth. Every episode brings encouragement, conviction, and community - equipping you to live faithfully and speak boldly in today’s world.New episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe now and join the conversation.Podcast website
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