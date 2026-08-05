The American Campfire Revival with Kirk Cameron

What's the most important question you'll ever answer? It might not be the one you'd expect. In this episode, I dig into something I've wrestled with for decades: can you actually know, for certain, that you'd be welcomed into heaven if you died tonight? Not hope so. Not maybe. I walk through how Christians have fought over this for 2,000 years, from Calvin to Robert Bellarmine, and why the answer changes everything about how you rest at night. Here's the heart of it: your confidence was never meant to rest in the strength of your faith. It rests in the faithfulness of your Savior, the one who promised he'll never let you go. Then I open up the mailbag and take your questions:



Does God ever reveal why he allows good people to suffer?



Is it wrong to marry someone who doesn't share your faith?



Why has reading my Bible started to feel like a chore instead of a joy?



Do I have to listen to only Christian music?



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To learn more about the sponsor of today’s show and what our family currently uses for our healthcare check out Christian Healthcare Ministries by visiting https://hubs.ly/Q02vWQGy0



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