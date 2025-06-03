Is It Faith or Just Performance? | Religion, Control, and the Real GospelIn this eye-opening episode, the hosts peel back the layers of social media influence, modern belief systems, and the true essence of Christianity. They dive deep into the tension between religion as performance and faith as relationship — tackling everything from TikTok theology to church hierarchy, denominational divides, and the cult of personality in leadership.With raw honesty and spiritual insight, they explore how scripture gets misused, why context matters, and how commercialization has blurred the lines between faith and fame. From the legacy of the Pharisees to the rise of influencer pastors, this conversation challenges listeners to rethink what it really means to follow God.Topics Include:Faith vs. PerformanceSocial Media’s Impact on BeliefDenominations, Confession, and the PopeCult-Like Control in ChurchesYouth Groups & the Crisis of AuthenticityWhy Understanding Scripture MattersDon’t miss this challenging yet hopeful look at how to live with faith, not just follow religion. #FaithNotPerformance #DeconstructingReligion #ChristianityUnfiltered #PodcastConversation #TikTokChurch*****In a world that worships easy answers and surface-level conversations, Get Cancelled isn’t afraid to dive into the messy, uncomfortable truths. The truth offends before it sets you free! Hosts Bryan Smith and Kellen Cowan. Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/61574584197197/?modal=focused_switcher_dialogBryan Smith Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574584197197Website: https://www.iambryansmith.com/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@IambryansmithTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@callbryansmith?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
43:12
I WATCHED A LADY BE HEALED!
I WATCHED A LADY BE HEALED!
Redefining Wealth with Fady Srour: Faith, Miracles & the Power of Authentic LivingIn this powerful episode, Bryan, Kellen, and Thad sit down with special guest Fady Srour—husband, father, entrepreneur, real estate investor, and host of Oklahoma's groundbreaking Wealth and Winning conference. Together, they dive deep into what it means to live authentically, witness real miracles, and pursue wealth from a place of faith and purpose.From confronting ego to embracing humility, this conversation is a raw and inspiring look at how prayer, study, and community can transform your personal, spiritual, and professional life. Don't miss this call to action for healing, freedom, and a faith-filled approach to true success. Catch the conference details: https://www.wealthandwinning.com/experience-
57:08
Heaven's weird, Hell's weird
Heaven's weird, Hell's weird
Faith is weird. So is science. So is existence. In this raw and thought-provoking episode, we unpack the strangeness of belief—from modern Christianity to the silent trust we place in both God and gravity. Through stories of healing, wrestling with doubt, and the pursuit of authenticity, we explore what it really means to trust, believe, and just be in a world that rarely makes sense.
1:01:45
Provoking Boundaries Episode 7
Provoking Boundaries Episode 7
This conversation deep dives into the complexities of setting and maintaining boundaries in relationships. It explores the distinction between healthy boundaries and manipulation, emphasizing the importance of clear communication and self-reflection. Bryan, Kellen and Thad discuss how past trauma can influence boundary setting and the necessity of involving a third party when navigating difficult conversations. Key takeaways include the need for clarity in expectations and the impact of resentment on relationships. Diving into the complexities of setting and maintaining boundaries in relationships, emphasizing the importance of self-worth, seeking guidance, and understanding the difference between healthy boundaries and control. The guys share personal experiences and insights on navigating relationships, parenting, and the impact of past traumas on current dynamics. They stress the necessity of community support and professional help in establishing healthy boundaries and achieving personal peace.
1:06:37
Cultural Taboos and Their Impact
Cultural Taboos and Their Impact
In this compelling episode, Bryan, Kellen and Thad dive deep into the heart of masculinity, vulnerability, and the cultural taboos that often silence real conversations about relationships and intimacy. With raw honesty and biblical insight, they explore how cultural labels can distort personal connections and how community support plays a vital role in healing and growth. Themes of redemption and reconciliation are woven throughout, offering hope to those navigating complex emotional and spiritual battles. The conversation underscores the power of one-on-one dialogue, the importance of leaving a seat at the table for the hurting, and the transformative impact of sharing faith in practical, personal ways. Through powerful stories and scriptural truth, this episode challenges listeners to break the silence, extend grace, and embrace the life-changing potential of authentic connection.

In a world that worships easy answers and surface-level conversations, Get Cancelled isn't afraid to dive into the messy, uncomfortable truths. The truth offends before it sets you free! Hosts Bryan Smith and Kellen Cowan. Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/61574584197197/?modal=focused_switcher_dialogBryan Smith Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574584197197Website: https://www.iambryansmith.com/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@IambryansmithTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@callbryansmith?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
