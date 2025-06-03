The Bible is Not About You!

Is It Faith or Just Performance? | Religion, Control, and the Real GospelIn this eye-opening episode, the hosts peel back the layers of social media influence, modern belief systems, and the true essence of Christianity. They dive deep into the tension between religion as performance and faith as relationship — tackling everything from TikTok theology to church hierarchy, denominational divides, and the cult of personality in leadership.With raw honesty and spiritual insight, they explore how scripture gets misused, why context matters, and how commercialization has blurred the lines between faith and fame. From the legacy of the Pharisees to the rise of influencer pastors, this conversation challenges listeners to rethink what it really means to follow God.Topics Include:Faith vs. PerformanceSocial Media's Impact on BeliefDenominations, Confession, and the PopeCult-Like Control in ChurchesYouth Groups & the Crisis of AuthenticityWhy Understanding Scripture MattersDon't miss this challenging yet hopeful look at how to live with faith, not just follow religion. #FaithNotPerformance #DeconstructingReligion #ChristianityUnfiltered #PodcastConversation #TikTokChurch*****In a world that worships easy answers and surface-level conversations, Get Cancelled isn't afraid to dive into the messy, uncomfortable truths. The truth offends before it sets you free! Hosts Bryan Smith and Kellen Cowan.