Healing From Abuse & Trauma - Victim 2 Victor

Understanding C-PTSD, the importance of stabilization and creating safety in the healing process
Send us a textIn this powerful episode of Victim 2 Victor, we are joined by Sarah Haugh, LMHC, a seasoned therapist, trauma and anxiety specialist, and holistic healing advocate. With over 14 years of experience in trauma therapy, Sarah dives deep into the complexities of trauma recovery, focusing on complex trauma, developmental trauma (C-PTSD), and the nuanced differences between trauma-informed and trauma-focused therapy.Sarah sheds light on the key elements of trauma therapy, from understanding the “window of tolerance” to the essential first steps in trauma healing, such as stabilization and creating a safe therapeutic space. She also shares her expertise on integrating somatic practices, mindfulness, and feminist principles into her work, helping clients reclaim their lives and unlock their full potential.If you've ever wondered about the true depth of trauma, how healing occurs, or the difference between trauma-focused and trauma-informed care, this conversation is a must-listen. Whether you’re a mental health professional, someone on their own healing journey, or someone supporting a loved one, Sarah's insights provide invaluable tools and strategies for lasting recovery.Tune in and empower yourself with the wisdom of trauma-informed healing from one of the leading experts in the field.Key Topics:The key differences between complex trauma (C-PTSD) and traditional PTSDHow trauma-focused therapy differs from trauma-informed therapyThe importance of understanding the "window of tolerance" in trauma recoveryThe essential steps of stabilization and why safety is paramount before diving into deeper healingHow somatic practices and mindfulness complement traditional therapy to create holistic healingFor more about Sarah Haugh and her work, visit www.northshoreprofessionaltherapy.com.Support the showConnect with me:- Sign up to my Webinar: https://victim2victor.net/webinar-registration- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victim2victor - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victim2victor_anuverma/- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anuvermav2v- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@victim_2_victor/- Website: https://victim2victor.net- Victim 2 Victor Audio Book: https://adbl.co/3akVNCu - Victim 2 Victor Book - Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Victim-Victor-inspirational-struggle-overcoming/dp/1649530951/ref=cm_cr_arp_mb_bdcrb_top?ie=UTF8
--------
34:25
Healing Trauma: EMDR, Brainspotting, & the Future of Ketamine Therapy with Lauren Auer, LCPC
Send us a textHow does trauma reshape the brain - and what are the most effective therapies for healing?In this enlightening episode, we sit down with Lauren Auer, LCPC, a trauma therapy expert specialising in complex PTSD, medical trauma, abuse, and religious trauma. With advanced certifications in EMDR, Brainspotting, and Compassion Fatigue, Lauren shares her innovative therapeutic approaches and how she supports clients through telehealth services at her private practice, Steadfast Counseling.We explore:✅ How trauma impacts the brain and body✅ The science behind EMDR and Brainspotting - and why they work✅ The rise of Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) and its transformative potential✅ How to identify the right candidates for KAP and what clients experience during treatment✅ Insights from working with both trauma survivors and perpetrators✅ Strategies to manage compassion fatigue and support professionals in high-stress environmentsWhether you're a mental health professional, a trauma survivor, or curious about cutting-edge therapies, this conversation offers profound insights into healing beyond traditional approaches.🎧 Tune in now to explore the future of trauma therapy and discover new pathways to healing.Find out more about Lauren: https://steadfastcounseling.com/about-me/#TraumaTherapy #KAP #EMDR #Brainspotting #MentalHealth #HealingJourney #ComplexPTSD #TherapistInsights #PsychedelicTherapy #PodcastInterview #CompassionFatigueSupport the showConnect with me:- Sign up to my Webinar: https://victim2victor.net/webinar-registration- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victim2victor - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victim2victor_anuverma/- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anuvermav2v- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@victim_2_victor/- Website: https://victim2victor.net- Victim 2 Victor Audio Book: https://adbl.co/3akVNCu - Victim 2 Victor Book - Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Victim-Victor-inspirational-struggle-overcoming/dp/1649530951/ref=cm_cr_arp_mb_bdcrb_top?ie=UTF8
--------
36:36
How Filmmakers Can Turn Adversity into Success, with Joanne Butcher
Send us a textIn this powerful episode of Victim 2 Victor, we sit down with Joanne Butcher - a visionary entrepreneur, internationally acclaimed business coach, and the driving force behind Filmmaker Success. With over 30 years of experience, Joanne has helped filmmakers worldwide transform their artistic dreams into thriving businesses, raising millions of dollarsalong the way.Joanne opens up about her personal journey of resilience, sharing how life’s toughest challenges have fuelled her mission to empower creatives. We dive into the intersection of trauma, creativity, and business, exploring how filmmakers can use their personal struggles as a catalyst for professional triumph.💡 In this episode, you’ll learn:✅ How to turn adversity into creative and financial success✅ The role of trauma in shaping powerful storytelling✅ Practical strategies for fundraising, pitching, and building a sustainable career✅ How to move from a victim mindset to a victor mindsetWhether you're an aspiring filmmaker or a creative entrepreneur, this episode is packed with inspiring stories and actionable advice to help you thrive in an often-challenging industry.🎧 Tune in now and discover how you, too, can transform challenges into opportunities and rise as a victor!Find out more about Joanne: https://www.filmmakersuccess.com/#Victim2Victor #FilmmakerSuccess #JoanneButcher #CreativeEntrepreneur #Resilience #TraumaToTriumph #FilmFunding #PodcastInterview #CreativeMindset #StorytellingPowerSupport the showConnect with me:- Sign up to my Webinar: https://victim2victor.net/webinar-registration- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victim2victor - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victim2victor_anuverma/- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anuvermav2v- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@victim_2_victor/- Website: https://victim2victor.net- Victim 2 Victor Audio Book: https://adbl.co/3akVNCu - Victim 2 Victor Book - Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Victim-Victor-inspirational-struggle-overcoming/dp/1649530951/ref=cm_cr_arp_mb_bdcrb_top?ie=UTF8
--------
36:56
How does unresolved trauma affect your physical health - and what can you do to heal?
Send us a textIn this powerful Victim 2 Victor episode, we sit down with Martin Pytela, founder of Life Enthusiast and a passionate advocate for natural health and wellness. With over 40 years of experience, Martin shares how trauma creates energy blockages, disrupts the body’s balance, and impacts long-term health.Together, we explore:✅ The connection between emotional trauma and physical symptoms✅ How detoxification and nutrient support aid trauma recovery✅ Practical, beginner-friendly steps to reclaim your energy and vitality✅ Actionable tools to break free from the cycle of trauma and illnessIf you're ready to move from victim to victor, this episode offers holistic solutions to heal your mind and body.Find out more about Martin & Life Enthusiast: https://www.life-enthusiast.com/#HolisticHealing #TraumaRecovery #LifeEnthusiast #Detoxification #MindBodyConnection #HealingJourney #NaturalHealth #EnergyHealing #Victim2Victor #PodcastEpisodeSupport the showConnect with me:- Sign up to my Webinar: https://victim2victor.net/webinar-registration- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victim2victor - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victim2victor_anuverma/- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anuvermav2v- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@victim_2_victor/- Website: https://victim2victor.net- Victim 2 Victor Audio Book: https://adbl.co/3akVNCu - Victim 2 Victor Book - Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Victim-Victor-inspirational-struggle-overcoming/dp/1649530951/ref=cm_cr_arp_mb_bdcrb_top?ie=UTF8
--------
34:34
From Rock Bottom to Six Figures: Ivana's Journey of Healing, Empowerment & Transformation
Send us a textIn this powerful episode of Victim 2 Victor, we sit down with Ivanan - a solo mom, Life and Transformation Coach, and thriving six-figure entrepreneur. Ivana's journey is one of extraordinary resilience, having walked away from a relationship that no longer served her and starting over with nothing but a suitcase and her baby in a women’s refuge.Ivana opens up about the pivotal moment that led her to leave everything behind and how she rebuilt her life from scratch. She shares the challenges she faced while navigating single motherhood and the mindset shifts that allowed her to transform pain into purpose. From trauma healing techniques to the power of guided meditations and energy work, Ivana reveals the tools that not only helped her reclaim her power but also inspired her to guide other women through their healing journeys.In this inspiring conversation, Ivana and host [Insert Host's Name] discuss:The turning point that led Ivana to leave an unfulfilling relationship and start anewHow to break free from patterns that keep us stuck in fear and self-doubtPractical trauma-healing techniques and the role of energy work in transformationBalancing solo motherhood while building a successful six-figure businessEmpowering women to reclaim their identities after separation and life changesIf you’re feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure of your next step, this episode is a testament to the power of starting over and creating a life beyond your wildest dreams. Ivana’s story is a reminder that even from the darkest moments, you can rise, thrive, and become the victor of your own story.Tune in to hear how you, too, can transform your pain into purpose and reclaim your power.Connect with Ivana: https://www.instagram.com/ivana_carecoach/Support the showConnect with me:- Sign up to my Webinar: https://victim2victor.net/webinar-registration- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victim2victor - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victim2victor_anuverma/- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anuvermav2v- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@victim_2_victor/- Website: https://victim2victor.net- Victim 2 Victor Audio Book: https://adbl.co/3akVNCu - Victim 2 Victor Book - Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Victim-Victor-inspirational-struggle-overcoming/dp/1649530951/ref=cm_cr_arp_mb_bdcrb_top?ie=UTF8
About Healing From Abuse & Trauma - Victim 2 Victor
🌟 Are you feeling trapped in pain? Unsure how to even begin healing from the trauma you’ve endured? 🌟I want you to know one thing: healing is possible. No matter how deep the hurt runs, there is a way forward. I, along with countless others, have found the strength to rise from the darkness and create a life filled with hope, purpose, and resilience. 💫For years, I struggled to make peace with the pain I suffered. But I made a choice—a choice to transform my pain into a source of strength, both for myself and for those who need it most. And so can you. 💖You don’t have to stay stuck in your past. You can rebuild, heal, and even thrive. This podcast is here to support you on that journey. If you're ready to take that first step or just want to learn more, I invite you to visit my socials: https://www.instagram.com/victim2victor_anuverma/https://www.facebook.com/anuvermaV2Vhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/anuvermav2vOr check out my resources here: linktr.ee/healing.journeyy.You deserve a future filled with hope, strength, and joy. Let’s get there together. 🌈✨