Healing From Abuse & Trauma - Victim 2 Victor

From Rock Bottom to Six Figures: Ivana's Journey of Healing, Empowerment & Transformation

In this powerful episode of Victim 2 Victor, we sit down with Ivanan - a solo mom, Life and Transformation Coach, and thriving six-figure entrepreneur. Ivana's journey is one of extraordinary resilience, having walked away from a relationship that no longer served her and starting over with nothing but a suitcase and her baby in a women's refuge.Ivana opens up about the pivotal moment that led her to leave everything behind and how she rebuilt her life from scratch. She shares the challenges she faced while navigating single motherhood and the mindset shifts that allowed her to transform pain into purpose. From trauma healing techniques to the power of guided meditations and energy work, Ivana reveals the tools that not only helped her reclaim her power but also inspired her to guide other women through their healing journeys.In this inspiring conversation, Ivana and host [Insert Host's Name] discuss:The turning point that led Ivana to leave an unfulfilling relationship and start anewHow to break free from patterns that keep us stuck in fear and self-doubtPractical trauma-healing techniques and the role of energy work in transformationBalancing solo motherhood while building a successful six-figure businessEmpowering women to reclaim their identities after separation and life changesIf you're feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure of your next step, this episode is a testament to the power of starting over and creating a life beyond your wildest dreams. Ivana's story is a reminder that even from the darkest moments, you can rise, thrive, and become the victor of your own story.Tune in to hear how you, too, can transform your pain into purpose and reclaim your power.Connect with Ivana: https://www.instagram.com/ivana_carecoach/