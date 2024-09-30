The Briefing with Albert Mohler

This is The Briefing, a daily analysis of news and events from a Christian worldview.Part I (00:13 - 08:20)Will Trump Disband the Department of Education? The Educational Establishment Is a Powerful EnemyPart II (08:20 - 15:09)You Don’t Get Rid of Woke Ideas by Merely Changing Course Titles: Liberal Professors Don’t Give Up Easily‘Race,’ ‘equity’ removed from UNT course titles to comply with Texas DEI ban, faculty say by Dallas Morning News (Marcela Rodrigues)Part III (15:09 - 18:00)‘They’re the Meanest, Dumbest, Most Bigoted Group of Fascists’: Editor-in-chief of Scientific American Resigns After Comments About Trump VotersEditor-in-chief of America’s oldest magazine resigns after calling Trump voters fascists by Scientific American (Jordan Valinsky)Part IV (18:00 - 21:33)Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall, the Great Terms of Oppression and Patriarchy? Now They’re Targeting Names of SeasonsSeason’s mis-greetings: why timing matters in global academia by Nature (Melissa Hart and Negin Nazarian)Part V (21:33 - 26:27)‘We Have Faith, Just Not in God’: An Obituary That Comes with an Absolutely Candid Display of Atheism—Tragically EnoughKenneth Bronstein, Who Put His Faith in Atheism, Dies at 85 by The New York Times (Sam Roberts)Sign up to receive The Briefing in your inbox every weekday morning.Follow Dr. Mohler:X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTubeFor more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.To write Dr. Mohler or submit a question for The Mailbox, go here.
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
This is The Briefing, a daily analysis of news and events from a Christian worldview.Part I (00:13 - 12:15)What is President Biden Doing in Ukraine? President Biden Approves Use of U.S. Missiles Deep in Russian TerritoryPart II (12:15 - 21:15)Big Tech Overreach and an AI Tragedy: Christians Need to Closely Examine the Effects of Social Media and AI on Teens Inside Big Tech's Bid to Sink the Online Kid Safety Bill by The Wall Street Journal (Georgia Wells, Kristina Peterson, and Natalie Andrews)A 14-Year-Old Boy Killed Himself to Get Closer to a Chatbot. He Thought They Were In Love. by The Wall Street Journal (Sherry Turkle and Pat Pataranutaporn)Part III (21:15 - 27:47)Conservative Principles (Maybe), Libertarian Worldview: The Life and Legacy of Lawyer Ted OlsonTheodore B. Olson, Conservative Lawyer Who Took Up Liberal Causes, Dies at 84 by The New York Times (Clay Risen)
Monday, November 18, 2024
This is The Briefing, a daily analysis of news and events from a Christian worldview.Part I (00:13 - 14:43)Cabinet Controversies: Some of Trump's Potential Appointments Incite Major Furor on Political and Moral GroundsPart II (14:43 - 22:13)So What's the Message About Abortion? Trump Nominates a Kennedy Scion and Iconoclast, RFK Jr., to Head the HHSPart III (22:13 - 27:05)The Conservative Impulse to Look Beyond Disorder: A President Should Appoint for Loyalty, but Trump's Appointments Need to Bring Even More to the Table and Serve Him (And the Nation) Well
Friday, November 15, 2024
This is The Briefing, a daily analysis of news and events from a Christian worldview.Part I (00:13 - 09:54)The Archbishop of Canterbury Resigns: Justin Welby's Leadership Became Untenable in the Wake of Sex Abuse Crisis ReviewStatement from the Archbishop of Canterbury by The Archbishop of CanterburyArchbishop of Canterbury Resigns Over U.K. Church Abuse Scandal by The New York Times (Stephen Castle and Mark Landler)Part II (09:54 - 14:59)A Parable of Moral Compromise and Theological Surrender: The Crisis in the Church of England As It Stands NowPart III (14:59 - 21:07)What Should I Look for in a Future Spouse? — Dr. Mohler Responds to a Letter from a 17-Year-Old Listener of The BriefingPart IV (21:07 - 22:42)What Do We Think About a Christian Who Stops Dating a Potential Spouse Due to Health Conditions? — Dr. Mohler Responds to Letters from Listeners of The BriefingPart V (22:42 - 27:22)Can We Learn True Virtue from Pagan Philosophers Like Plato, Aristotle, and Homer? — Dr. Mohler Responds to a Letter from another 17-Year-Old Listener of The Briefing
Thursday, November 14, 2024
This is The Briefing, a daily analysis of news and events from a Christian worldview.Part I (00:13 - 14:16)Trump's New Inner Circle: What Do President-Elect Trump's Appointments So Far Reveal About the Trajectory of His Presidency?Part II (14:16 - 19:01)What Exactly Is a Recess Appointment? A Process Meant for Exceptions May Become More of a RulePart III (19:01 - 27:38)Meanwhile, in the Capitol: The Speaker Continues in the House and There is New Republican Leadership in the Senate