The Briefing with Albert Mohler

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

This is The Briefing, a daily analysis of news and events from a Christian worldview.Part I (00:13 - 08:20)Will Trump Disband the Department of Education? The Educational Establishment Is a Powerful EnemyPart II (08:20 - 15:09)You Don’t Get Rid of Woke Ideas by Merely Changing Course Titles: Liberal Professors Don’t Give Up Easily‘Race,’ ‘equity’ removed from UNT course titles to comply with Texas DEI ban, faculty say by Dallas Morning News (Marcela Rodrigues)Part III (15:09 - 18:00)‘They’re the Meanest, Dumbest, Most Bigoted Group of Fascists’: Editor-in-chief of Scientific American Resigns After Comments About Trump VotersEditor-in-chief of America’s oldest magazine resigns after calling Trump voters fascists by Scientific American (Jordan Valinsky)Part IV (18:00 - 21:33)Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall, the Great Terms of Oppression and Patriarchy? Now They’re Targeting Names of SeasonsSeason’s mis-greetings: why timing matters in global academia by Nature (Melissa Hart and Negin Nazarian)Part V (21:33 - 26:27)‘We Have Faith, Just Not in God’: An Obituary That Comes with an Absolutely Candid Display of Atheism—Tragically EnoughKenneth Bronstein, Who Put His Faith in Atheism, Dies at 85 by The New York Times (Sam Roberts)Sign up to receive The Briefing in your inbox every weekday morning.Follow Dr. Mohler:X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTubeFor more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.To write Dr. Mohler or submit a question for The Mailbox, go here.