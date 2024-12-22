TIME CAPSULE: Ancient Demon History w/ Izzycentric
Step into the shadows of history with this extraordinary time capsule episode of Nephilim Death Squad. Hosts David Lee Corbo and Top Lobsta welcome the brilliant and enigmatic IzzyCentric to the show for a captivating deep dive into the forbidden realms of ancient demonology. Together, they unravel timeless mysteries that shed light on humanity’s most haunting myths and the hidden truths buried in the ancient world.In this special episode, listeners will uncover the origins of demons and their ties to the Nephilim and fallen angels. IzzyCentric explores how forbidden knowledge, passed down through celestial rebellion, shaped ancient civilizations and continues to influence modern culture. The discussion spans from ancient myths to occult practices and the battles of spiritual warfare, connecting threads that link our past to the unseen forces shaping our present.This time capsule episode is more than a podcast—it’s a preserved journey into the heart of the unknown. Packed with timeless insights and riveting discussions, it offers a thought-provoking exploration for history enthusiasts, seekers of the supernatural, and anyone drawn to the mysteries of the cosmos.JOIN THE PATREON FOR AD FREE EPISODES BEFORE THEY DROP AND BECOME PART OF THE GROWING COMMUNITY OF DANGEROUS RTRDs ON TELEGRAM:https://www.patreon.com/NephilimDeathSquadFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:NEPHILIM DEATH SQUAD:Nephilim Death Squad / SpreakerNephilim Death Squad / YouTubeNephilimDeathSquad / Rumble(@NephilimDSquad) / X(@nephilimdeathsquad) / Instagram(@nephilimdeathsquad) | [email protected]:(@TopLobsta) / X(@TopLobsta) / InstagramTopLobsta.com / MerchRAVEN: (@DavidLCorbo) / X(@ravenofnds) / InstagramWEBSITES:Nephilim Death Squad | Merchnephilimdeathsquad.com OUR SPONSORS:https://vanman.shop/pages/nephilim-death-squad-the-vanman-companyPROMO CODE: NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFNadeau Shave Co. - The Affordable, Sustainable, Heathly ShavePROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 15% OFFRife Technology – Real Rife TechnologyPROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFParasiteMovie.com - Parasite Cleanse and Detox – Parasite MoviePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 10% OFFEmergency Survival Food, Seed, & Supplies | Heaven's Harvest – Heaven's Harvest StorePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 5% OFFBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/nephilim-death-squad--6389018/support.
--------
2:05:55
004: NDS Chronicles - The Bonfire
Join David Lee Corbo, also known as The Raven, and his co-host, Top Lobsta, in the latest episode of the NDS Chronicles as they venture into the shadowy realms of the paranormal. This captivating episode weaves together listener testimonies, chilling encounters, and reflections on the unseen forces that shape our reality.Discover the hypnotic influence of societal narratives, the haunting tale of a trucker's brush with the abyss, and the chilling transformation of a loved one under malevolent forces. Explore the eerie "Black Dog Phenomenon" on desolate highways and the dangers of psychedelic ventures into forbidden spiritual realms.From demonic encounters to suppressed memories of humanoid entities, Corbo and Top Lobster unravel the intricate tapestry of the supernatural. This immersive episode will leave you questioning the thin veil separating the known world from the hidden dimensions lurking beyond.Embark on this riveting journey and uncover the mysteries that lie just beyond the edge of perception. Watch now for a thrilling exploration of the paranormal and the unseen.🎧 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share to stay updated on future episodes!JOIN THE PATREON FOR AD FREE EPISODES BEFORE THEY DROP AND BECOME PART OF THE GROWING COMMUNITY OF DANGEROUS RTRDs ON TELEGRAM:https://www.patreon.com/NephilimDeathSquadFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:NEPHILIM DEATH SQUAD:Nephilim Death Squad / SpreakerNephilim Death Squad / YouTubeNephilimDeathSquad / Rumble(@NephilimDSquad) / X(@nephilimdeathsquad) / Instagram(@nephilimdeathsquad) | [email protected]:(@TopLobsta) / X(@TopLobsta) / InstagramTopLobsta.com / MerchRAVEN: (@DavidLCorbo) / X(@ravenofnds) / InstagramWEBSITES:Nephilim Death Squad | Merchnephilimdeathsquad.com OUR SPONSORS:https://vanman.shop/pages/nephilim-death-squad-the-vanman-companyPROMO CODE: NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFNadeau Shave Co. - The Affordable, Sustainable, Heathly ShavePROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 15% OFFRife Technology – Real Rife TechnologyPROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFParasiteMovie.com - Parasite Cleanse and Detox – Parasite MoviePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 10% OFFEmergency Survival Food, Seed, & Supplies | Heaven's Harvest – Heaven's Harvest StorePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 5% OFFBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/nephilim-death-squad--6389018/support.
--------
1:36:04
Tim Pool Joins ISIS w/ NDS and Sam Tripoli on Liberty Lockdown
In this thought-provoking episode of Liberty Lockdown, hosts Clint Russell and Sam Tripoli explore the shifting dynamics of media, politics, and cultural norms, examining how conspiracy theories and alternative media are reshaping public discourse in a fast-changing world. They delve into the rise of alternative media platforms and the promise of free speech under leaders like Elon Musk, the impact of psyops and narratives surrounding events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and drone sightings, and the evolving definition of rebellion, where traditional values, homeschooling, and personal responsibility emerge as the new punk rock. Additionally, they discuss the tension between creative independence and monetization pressures in content creation. This engaging conversation challenges listeners to question authoritative narratives and connect the dots between truth, power, and cultural evolution.JOIN THE PATREON FOR AD FREE EPISODES BEFORE THEY DROP AND BECOME PART OF THE GROWING COMMUNITY OF DANGEROUS RTRDs ON TELEGRAM:https://www.patreon.com/NephilimDeathSquadFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:NEPHILIM DEATH SQUAD:Nephilim Death Squad / SpreakerNephilim Death Squad / YouTubeNephilimDeathSquad / Rumble(@NephilimDSquad) / X(@nephilimdeathsquad) / Instagram(@nephilimdeathsquad) | [email protected]:(@TopLobsta) / X(@TopLobsta) / InstagramTopLobsta.com / MerchRAVEN: (@DavidLCorbo) / X(@ravenofnds) / InstagramWEBSITES:Nephilim Death Squad | Merchnephilimdeathsquad.com OUR SPONSORS:https://vanman.shop/pages/nephilim-death-squad-the-vanman-companyPROMO CODE: NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFNadeau Shave Co. - The Affordable, Sustainable, Heathly ShavePROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 15% OFFRife Technology – Real Rife TechnologyPROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFParasiteMovie.com - Parasite Cleanse and Detox – Parasite MoviePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 10% OFFEmergency Survival Food, Seed, & Supplies | Heaven's Harvest – Heaven's Harvest StorePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 5% OFFBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/nephilim-death-squad--6389018/support.
--------
1:33:32
097: Drones, Trump, Mangione & Biblical Prophecy - NDS on TFH w/ Mark Steeves
In this electrifying episode of Nephilim Death Squad, we are joined by Sam Tripoli of Tin Foil Hat and Mark Steeves to dive into a wild, mind-bending conversation connecting the dots between drones, Donald Trump, Luigi Mangione, and Biblical prophecy.From the mysterious drone sightings over military and nuclear sites to the symbolic significance of Trump's role in the unfolding narrative, we unravel layers of speculation, conspiracy, and hidden truths. Sam Tripoli brings his signature style of humor and razor-sharp insights, while Mark Steeves explores the esoteric and historical threads that tie these seemingly disconnected topics together.Could these events signal a deeper spiritual war, aligning with Biblical prophecies? Is there a connection to modern-day psyops, ancient texts, and the Nephilim? And what’s with the odd but fascinating inclusion of Luigi Mangione?JOIN THE PATREON FOR AD FREE EPISODES BEFORE THEY DROP AND BECOME PART OF THE GROWING COMMUNITY OF DANGEROUS RTRDs ON TELEGRAM:https://www.patreon.com/NephilimDeathSquadFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:NEPHILIM DEATH SQUAD:Nephilim Death Squad / SpreakerNephilim Death Squad / YouTubeNephilimDeathSquad / Rumble(@NephilimDSquad) / X(@nephilimdeathsquad) / Instagram(@nephilimdeathsquad) | [email protected]:(@TopLobsta) / X(@TopLobsta) / InstagramTopLobsta.com / MerchRAVEN: (@DavidLCorbo) / X(@ravenofnds) / InstagramWEBSITES:Nephilim Death Squad | Merchnephilimdeathsquad.com OUR SPONSORS:https://vanman.shop/pages/nephilim-death-squad-the-vanman-companyPROMO CODE: NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFNadeau Shave Co. - The Affordable, Sustainable, Heathly ShavePROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 15% OFFRife Technology – Real Rife TechnologyPROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFParasiteMovie.com - Parasite Cleanse and Detox – Parasite MoviePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 10% OFFEmergency Survival Food, Seed, & Supplies | Heaven's Harvest – Heaven's Harvest StorePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 5% OFFBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/nephilim-death-squad--6389018/support.
--------
1:38:36
096: What Happened to Jon Benet Ramsey? w/ Human Vibration
In this gripping episode of Nephilim Death Squad, we sit down with Human Vibration to explore the mysterious and controversial case of JonBenét Ramsey. From the sensational media coverage to the unsettling symbolism surrounding the case, we dive deep into the narrative, questioning what we’ve been told and uncovering the layers of this decades-long enigma.Human Vibration shares unique insights into the esoteric, symbolic, and potentially fabricated nature of this tragic story, exploring themes of media manipulation, psychological operations, and cultural programming. What is real, and what is illusion? This is a conversation that will challenge the way you see not only the Ramsey case but the broader media landscape as a whole.JOIN THE PATREON FOR AD FREE EPISODES BEFORE THEY DROP AND BECOME PART OF THE GROWING COMMUNITY OF DANGEROUS RTRDs ON TELEGRAM:https://www.patreon.com/NephilimDeathSquadFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:NEPHILIM DEATH SQUAD:Nephilim Death Squad / SpreakerNephilim Death Squad / YouTubeNephilimDeathSquad / Rumble(@NephilimDSquad) / X(@nephilimdeathsquad) / Instagram(@nephilimdeathsquad) | [email protected]:(@TopLobsta) / X(@TopLobsta) / InstagramTopLobsta.com / MerchRAVEN: (@DavidLCorbo) / X(@ravenofnds) / InstagramWEBSITES:Nephilim Death Squad | Merchnephilimdeathsquad.com OUR SPONSORS:https://vanman.shop/pages/nephilim-death-squad-the-vanman-companyPROMO CODE: NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFNadeau Shave Co. - The Affordable, Sustainable, Heathly ShavePROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 15% OFFRife Technology – Real Rife TechnologyPROMO CODE : NEPHILIM FOR 10% OFFParasiteMovie.com - Parasite Cleanse and Detox – Parasite MoviePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 10% OFFEmergency Survival Food, Seed, & Supplies | Heaven's Harvest – Heaven's Harvest StorePROMO CODE: NEPHILIM 5% OFFBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/nephilim-death-squad--6389018/support.
Join TopLobsta and Raven as they explore the world of conspiracies through the Biblical lens. Enjoy conversations with fascinating guest and a wide array of topics that range from the ressurection chamber of Gilgamesh, to the true nature of schizophrenia!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/nephilim-death-squad--6389018/support.