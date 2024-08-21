#233 Free Will and the Problem of Evil (Classic)

Tackling one of the biggest questions of all time, the problem of evil and suffering, in today's episode an atheist listener asks a question about free will and the problem of evil. Will it be possible for there to be another 'fall' in the new creation? And the hosts of the Libertarian Christian Podcast have some questions for Tom about living as Christians in today's world. Originally Aired: Sept 2019