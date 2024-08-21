Powered by RND
Ask NT Wright Anything

Podcast Ask NT Wright Anything
Premier
The weekly podcast that connects you to NT (Tom) Wright’s thought and theology by allowing you to ask the questions. Presented by Premier Unbelievable? in part...
More
HistoryReligion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 233
  • #233 Free Will and the Problem of Evil (Classic)
    Tackling one of the biggest questions of all time, the problem of evil and suffering, in today's episode an atheist listener asks a question about free will and the problem of evil. Will it be possible for there to be another ‘fall’ in the new creation? And the hosts of the Libertarian Christian Podcast have some questions for Tom about living as Christians in today’s world. Originally Aired: Sept 2019 • Subscribe to the Ask NT Wright Anything podcast: https://pod.link/1441656192 • More shows, free eBook, newsletter, and sign up to ask Tom your questions: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    29:12
  • #232 Making sense of Adam, Eve and the Genesis creation story (Classic)
    Tom Wright joins Justin to answer listener questions on how to interpret the early chapters of Genesis, what he believes about the nature of Adam and Eve, whether suffering and death existed before the fall and much more… First broadcast in 2019. • Subscribe to the Ask NT Wright Anything podcast: https://pod.link/1441656192 • More shows, free eBook, newsletter, and sign up to ask Tom your questions: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    29:23
  • #231 Mental health: Am I failing God by taking medication? (Classic)
    Does taking anti-depressant medication mean I’m failing to trust God? I was told to read the Bible to cure my eating disorder - how do we educate the church? How do I reconcile the Biblical command ‘do not be anxious’ with chronic anxiety? Tom answers listener questions about mental health. Originally Aired: 19 May 2022 • Subscribe to the Ask NT Wright Anything podcast: https://pod.link/1441656192 • More shows, free eBook, newsletter, and sign up to ask Tom your questions: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    16:56
  • #230 I can’t shake my sinful addiction (Classic)
    Tom answers personal question from listeners about how to develop spiritual disciplines, escaping the cycle of besetting sin, and how to respond to homeless people with substance addiction and mental health problems. Originally Aired: 13 May 2022 • Subscribe to the Ask NT Wright Anything podcast: https://pod.link/1441656192 • More shows, free eBook, newsletter, and sign up to ask Tom your questions: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    25:00
  • #229 Making sense of Old Testament violence (Classic)
    Tom responds to listener Qs on Andy Stanley ‘unhitching’ Christianity from the Old Testament, the historicity of the Exodus, and the way that Greg Boyd interprets violent portraits of God in ‘The Crucifixion Of The Warrior God’. First broadcast in 2019. • Subscribe to the Ask NT Wright Anything podcast: https://pod.link/1441656192 • More shows, free eBook, newsletter, and sign up to ask Tom your questions: https://premierunbelievable.com • For live events: http://www.unbelievable.live • For online learning: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/training • Support us in the USA: http://www.premierinsight.org/unbelievableshow • Support us in the rest of the world: https://www.premierunbelievable.com/donate
    --------  
    26:44

About Ask NT Wright Anything

The weekly podcast that connects you to NT (Tom) Wright’s thought and theology by allowing you to ask the questions. Presented by Premier Unbelievable? in partnership with SPCK and NTWrightOnline. www.premierunbelievable.com
Ask NT Wright Anything: Podcasts in Family

