Why doesn't Wisconsin control the Upper Peninsula? Did they some how lose it? Today, we look at why the UP isn't part of the Wisconsin.
21:51
Theodore Roosevelt Was Shot in Milwaukee
In 1912, former President Teddy Roosevelt was about to deliver a campaign speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when he was shot in the chest by John Schrank.
17:15
Al Capone's Wisconsin Hideouts
America's Public Enemy No. 1 had a presence in the state of Wisconsin, including a couple hideouts, which we discuss in this episode.
14:37
The History of Camp Randall
Camp Randall Stadium is known as the home of the Wisconsin Badger's football team, but the Camp Randall grounds as a whole holds much history that dates back to before the Civil War.
13:04
Why Milwaukee Bridges Are Angled: The Milwaukee Bridge War
Why are so many of Milwaukee's bridges angled? Today, we look into the Milwaukee Bridge War that took place in 1845, as well as the tension that engulfed the city.