Wisconsin History Unlocked
Wisconsin History Unlocked

Wisconsin History Unlocked
History
Wisconsin History Unlocked
  • How Did Wisconsin Lose The UP?
    Why doesn't Wisconsin control the Upper Peninsula? Did they some how lose it? Today, we look at why the UP isn't part of the Wisconsin.Links:linktr.ee/wihistoryunlocked
    21:51
  • Theodore Roosevelt Was Shot in Milwaukee
    In 1912, former President Teddy Roosevelt was about to deliver a campaign speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when he was shot in the chest by John Schrank. Links:linktr.ee/wihistoryunlocked
    17:15
  • Al Capone's Wisconsin Hideouts
    America's Public Enemy No. 1 had a presence in the state of Wisconsin, including a couple hideouts, which we discuss in this episode.Links:linktr.ee/wihistoryunlocked
    14:37
  • The History of Camp Randall
    Camp Randall Stadium is known as the home of the Wisconsin Badger's football team, but the Camp Randall grounds as a whole holds much history that dates back to before the Civil War.Links:linktr.ee/wihistoryunlocked
    13:04
  • Why Milwaukee Bridges Are Angled: The Milwaukee Bridge War
    Why are so many of Milwaukee’s bridges angled? Today, we look into the Milwaukee Bridge War that took place in 1845, as well as the tension that engulfed the city.Links:linktr.ee/wihistoryunlocked
    11:36

About Wisconsin History Unlocked

Wisconsin History Unlocked is a podcast that discusses events, people, and facts that have to do with the great state of Wisconsin.
History

