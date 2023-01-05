Utah's Strange Anthropomorphic Petroglyphs & Skinwalker Ranch with Abbie Warnock-Matthews
Deep inside Utah’s remote canyons and basins hides some of the strangest ancient petroglyphs and pictographs on planet earth. This mysterious rock art features strange anthropomorphic figures that feature bizarre characteristics such as six fingers, insect-like eyes, massive feet, elongated skulls, horns and varying scenes of chaos. Some of these depictions portray the victors carrying severed heads, and some figures stand as tall as nine feet tall. Were the ancient artists depicting what they saw or what their ancestors said they saw according to their oral traditions? And what might their connection be to the infamous Skinwalker Ranch, which is located only thirty miles from the most fantastic and fierce of all these petroglyphs? I will dive into all of these questions with explorer & landscape photographer Abbie Warnock-Matthews who lives in Utah and explores the many ancient petroglyph sites of the region.
SHOW NOTES
Article - Utah’s Ancient Six Fingered “Bigfoot” Petroglyph
5/1/2023
1:10:53
Graham Hancock on the Great Pyramid & Acoustic Levitation
Was the Great Pyramid of Giza (and many other megaliths around the world) engineered using some form of lost ancient acoustic levitation technology? How did the ancient Pyramid builders transport the seventy ton granite blocks found inside the Great Pyramid from over 500 miles away from where they were quarried? Likewise, how did these same ancient architects lift 70 ton blocks over 350 feet above ground level? Was this lost technology wiped out by an ancient apocalypse 12,800 years ago that in turn wiped this ancient knowledge from human memory banks? A few months ago, Joe Rogan had Graham Hancock and Randall Carlson on his show to talk about all things ancient technology and ancient Egypt, and Joe and Graham had several insightful interactions. So in this episode, I will play a few of these soundbites and then share some of my thoughts regarding them.
SHOW NOTES
Ancient Egyptian Depiction of Acoustic Levitation Tech
4/21/2023
41:02
Egyptian, Mayan & Incan Mysteries - interview on the "Lets Be Friends" Podcast
In this episode I feature an interview I did with Kara Mosher on the "Lets Be Friends Podcast," where we talked about various mysteries regarding the Egyptian, Mayan & Incan civilizations.
4/12/2023
1:08:09
Dr Gregory Little: Ancient Mounds of America & the Giant Hybrid Ruling Class Elites
In this episode I sit down with researcher and author Dr. Gregory Little to do a deep dive into the mysterious mound building culture of ancient America. Why were there once millions of ancient mounds dated as old as 11,000 years scattered across America? Why do many of the artifacts unearthed inside these mounds appear to look Mayan artifacts? Why have countless skeletons measuring between 7-8 feet been found inside these mounds? Why are our history books and history classes nearly silent regarding this ancient mound building culture?
(fair use notice)
SHOW NOTES
4/8/2023
1:18:01
Timothy Alberino: the Nephilim World War, Ancient Tech & Mars
In this episode I sit down with researcher, filmmaker & author Timothy Alberino. We cover a variety of topics, and start off talking briefly about the Younger Dryas Impact and the ancient world wide flood accounts. Next we get into the subject of the mythical golden age city of Atlantis, which leads us into a deeper discussion of the descent of the Watchers and the corresponding Nephilim world wars. We also discuss the megalithic marvels found around the planet from Egypt to Peru and surmise what technology the ancients may have used to engineer them. Lastly, we end the episode talking about the possible megaliths of Mars.
(fair use notice)
SHOW NOTES
