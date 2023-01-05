Graham Hancock on the Great Pyramid & Acoustic Levitation

Was the Great Pyramid of Giza (and many other megaliths around the world) engineered using some form of lost ancient acoustic levitation technology? How did the ancient Pyramid builders transport the seventy ton granite blocks found inside the Great Pyramid from over 500 miles away from where they were quarried? Likewise, how did these same ancient architects lift 70 ton blocks over 350 feet above ground level? Was this lost technology wiped out by an ancient apocalypse 12,800 years ago that in turn wiped this ancient knowledge from human memory banks? A few months ago, Joe Rogan had Graham Hancock and Randall Carlson on his show to talk about all things ancient technology and ancient Egypt, and Joe and Graham had several insightful interactions. So in this episode, I will play a few of these soundbites and then share some of my thoughts regarding them. SHOW NOTES ⁠⁠⁠Peru Tour⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Ancient Egyptian Depiction of Acoustic Levitation Tech Follow Megalithic Marvels on the following platforms: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/megalithicm... Blog - https://megalithicmarvels.com/ Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpiP... Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/megalithicma... TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@megalithicmarvels Facebook group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/10186... Twitter - https://twitter.com/MegMarvels