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219 episodes
- The Antikythera Mechanism has been called the world's first analog computer—but who built it, and how was such astonishing technology created more than 2,000 years ago? In this episode, we explore the remarkable discovery of this ancient device, how it tracked the movements of the heavens with incredible precision, and why it continues to challenge our understanding of the ancient world. Was it simply a masterpiece of Greek engineering, or could it be a surviving relic of knowledge inherited from a lost civilization?
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Sources:
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature05357
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-018-0210-9?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-84310-w
https://penelope.uchicago.edu/Thayer/E/Roman/Texts/Cicero/de_Natura_Deorum/2B%2A.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://antikythera-mechanism.namuseum.gr/en/science-historian/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.mpiwg-berlin.mpg.de/research/projects/inscriptions-antikythera-mechanism
- What happens when a four-thousand-year-old Sumerian tablet describes a flood survivor whose story sounds strangely familiar to readers of Genesis? What do we make of an Aztec tower built from hundreds of human skulls beneath modern Mexico City? Why was an ancient skeleton discovered in Russia with an elongated skull, perfectly preserved teeth & a smile? History contains events we can document, yet still cannot fully explain.
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Sources: Laughing skull, Sumerian tablets
- From Genesis and the Book of Enoch to Greek mythology and the hybrid gods of Egypt and Mesopotamia, ancient cultures repeatedly described a forgotten age when powerful nonhuman beings interacted with mankind and produced extraordinary offspring. Were these simply symbolic myths created independently around the world—or distorted memories of real beings once known as the Nephilim? Could the strange giant traditions, elongated skulls, hybrid deities and mysterious megalithic structures preserve fragments of knowledge passed down from a civilization that disappeared before recorded history? And if the ancient writers were warning us rather than entertaining us, what exactly were they trying to ensure humanity would never forget?
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- From a 7,000-year-old stone circle that predates Stonehenge, to a lost Egyptian city connected to the biblical Exodus account, an impossible gold shipwreck, Pompeii's stunning restored masterpiece, and a mysterious Roman military camp where soldiers were buried in wells—these are the discoveries making headlines right now. Which story do you think is the most incredible?
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Sources: one, two, three, four, five
- A simple Google search led to one of the most remarkable archaeological discoveries in recent history. In this episode, we uncover how a PhD student identified a previously unknown Maya city hidden beneath the forests of Mexico using LiDAR imagery found on page 16 of Google search results. We explore the technology behind the discovery, what archaeologists found at the site of Valeriana, and why this forgotten city could reshape our understanding of the ancient Maya civilization.
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Sources: one, two, three
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🗿 Unveiling our Hidden History 🌍 Ancient Technology & Civilizations 👇🏽 Travel with me on a tourPodcast website
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