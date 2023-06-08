Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The HISTORY Channel
Check in every day to hear the top historical event for this day in past years.
HistoryEducation
  • This Day in History - August 10,2023
    The country’s first PG-13 movie hit theaters on this day in 1984. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/10/2023
    1:55
  • This Day in History - August 9, 2023
    An American classic was published on this day in 1854. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/9/2023
    2:08
  • This Day in History - August 8, 2023
    The lights went on at Wrigley on this day in 1988. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/8/2023
    2:00
  • This Day in History - August 7, 2023
    A prestigious military honor was created on this day in 1782.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/7/2023
    2:09
  • This Day in History - August 6, 2023
    The U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on this day in 1945. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/6/2023
    1:54

About This Day in History

Check in every day to hear the top historical event for this day in past years.
