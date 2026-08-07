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This Day in History

The HISTORY Channel
EducationHistory
This Day in History
Latest episode

2108 episodes

  • This Day in History

    This Day in History - August 7, 2026

    08/07/2026 | 2 mins.
    President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Refugee Relief Act on this day in 1953.
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  • This Day in History

    This Day in History - August 6, 2026

    08/06/2026 | 1 mins.
    Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim across the English Channel on this day in 1926.
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  • This Day in History

    This Day in History - August 5, 2026

    08/05/2026 | 2 mins.
    Transatlantic communication improved on this day in 1858.
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  • This Day in History

    This Day in History - August 4, 2026

    08/04/2026 | 2 mins.
    A branch of the U.S. armed forces was created on this day in 1790.
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  • This Day in History

    This Day in History - August 3, 2026

    08/03/2026 | 1 mins.
    An Olympic gymnast scored not one, but two perfect 10s on this day in 1984.
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About This Day in History
Check in every day to hear the top historical event for this day in past years.
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