Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to You're Dead To Me in the App
Listen to You're Dead To Me in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
You're Dead To Me

You're Dead To Me

Podcast You're Dead To Me
Podcast You're Dead To Me

You're Dead To Me

BBC Radio 4
add
The comedy podcast that takes history seriously. Greg Jenner brings together the best names in comedy and history to learn and laugh about the past. More
HistoryComedy
The comedy podcast that takes history seriously. Greg Jenner brings together the best names in comedy and history to learn and laugh about the past. More

Available Episodes

5 of 125
  • The Rise of the Tudors
    Greg Jenner is joined by Dr Adam Chapman and comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean to learn about the rise of the Tudor dynasty. The Tudors are probably the most famous ruling dynasty in British and English history. But where and when did the Tudor family actually originate? The answer lies in 13th-century Anglesey with a collection of modest landowners, who wouldn’t have called themselves Tudor at all. So how did this titanic royal dynasty spring from these minor Welsh beginnings? Research by Caitlín Rankin-McCabe Written by Emma Nagouse, Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow, Caitlín Rankin-McCabe and Greg Jenner Produced by Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Assistant Producer: Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow Project Management: Isla Matthews Audio Producer: Steve Hankey You’re Dead To Me is a production by The Athletic for BBC Radio 4.
    4/28/2023
    56:07
  • Cleopatra
    Greg Jenner is joined by Dr Shushma Malik and comedian Thanyia Moore to learn about Cleopatra. Cleopatra – the seventh Ancient Egyptian Queen to bear that name – was born around 69 BCE and she’s seen by many historians as the final ruler of dynastic Egypt; a lineage that stretched back 3,000 years. From marrying and murdering her siblings to liaisons of love and political pragmatism with top Romans Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, Cleopatra led a very turbulent life. But when we strip back the modern myths and ancient interpretations, who was the real Cleopatra? Research by Aimee Hinds Scott Written by Emma Nagouse, Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow and Greg Jenner Produced by Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Assistant Producer: Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow Project Management: Isla Matthews Audio Producer: Steve Hankey You’re Dead To Me is a production by The Athletic for BBC Radio 4.
    4/21/2023
    57:48
  • Al Andalus
    Greg Jenner is joined by Prof Amira Bennison and comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri to learn about Al Andalus. From 711 to 1492, a significant amount of the Iberian peninsula – modern day Spain and Portugal – was ruled by a succession of Islamic rulers. This era was a golden age as people and customs were imported from as far away as Iraq and North Africa to mix with what already existed on the Iberian peninsula. The short distance between North Africa and Western Europe at the Strait of Gibraltar has meant there has been a constant interchange and exchange across the centuries. But how did this process of raiding, trading and invading create some of the most sophisticated and populous cities of early Medieval Europe? Research by Jessica Honey Written by Emma Nagouse, Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow and Greg Jenner Produced by Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Assistant Producer: Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow Project Management: Isla Matthews Audio Producer: Steve Hankey You’re Dead To Me is a production by The Athletic for BBC Radio 4.
    4/14/2023
    56:09
  • The Jacobites
    Greg Jenner is joined by Dr Jeremy Filet and comedian Eleanor Morton to learn about the Jacobites. During the 17th and 18th centuries, across Britain and Ireland, the Jacobite movement was at its height. The Jacobites were mainly, but not exclusively, Irish or Scottish and most, but not all, were Catholic. They wanted the restoration to the British throne of the Stuart line that began with James VI of Scotland who was also James I of England and Ireland. If you’re thinking it’s complicated, you are right. Across roughly two centuries there were lots of battles and, spoiler alert, the Jacobites did not succeed. In this episode we focus more on the culture of Jacobitism, such as why all the best pub names in the UK are probably Jacobite in origin. We also look at how an illegal, and often brutally punished, revolutionary movement managed to communicate and coordinate in secret across multiple seas and countries. Research by Anna-Nadine Pike Written by Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Produced by Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Assistant Producer: Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow Project Manager: Isla Matthews Audio Producer: Steve Hankey You’re Dead To Me is a production by The Athletic for BBC Radio 4.
    4/7/2023
    51:48
  • Atlantis
    Greg Jenner is joined by Dr Stephen Kershaw and comedian Sophie Duker to dive into the myth of Atlantis. The Atlantean story has its origins in the writings of the ancient Greek philosopher Plato. And literally nowhere else. Yet the enduring appeal of this mythical city and a sophisticated civilisation lost beneath the waves has lasted for thousands of years. It has inspired a huge number of stories and some very ropey documentaries. The myth also has a darker side, as the allegory of Atlantis has been used to try and justify racist philosophies and policies during some of the darkest events in history.
    3/31/2023
    57:28

More History podcasts

About You're Dead To Me

The comedy podcast that takes history seriously. Greg Jenner brings together the best names in comedy and history to learn and laugh about the past.
Podcast website

Listen to You're Dead To Me, The Space Monkey X Audio Workshop and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

You're Dead To Me

You're Dead To Me

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

You're Dead To Me: Podcasts in Family