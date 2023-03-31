The Jacobites

Greg Jenner is joined by Dr Jeremy Filet and comedian Eleanor Morton to learn about the Jacobites. During the 17th and 18th centuries, across Britain and Ireland, the Jacobite movement was at its height. The Jacobites were mainly, but not exclusively, Irish or Scottish and most, but not all, were Catholic. They wanted the restoration to the British throne of the Stuart line that began with James VI of Scotland who was also James I of England and Ireland. If you’re thinking it’s complicated, you are right. Across roughly two centuries there were lots of battles and, spoiler alert, the Jacobites did not succeed. In this episode we focus more on the culture of Jacobitism, such as why all the best pub names in the UK are probably Jacobite in origin. We also look at how an illegal, and often brutally punished, revolutionary movement managed to communicate and coordinate in secret across multiple seas and countries. Research by Anna-Nadine Pike Written by Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Produced by Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Assistant Producer: Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow Project Manager: Isla Matthews Audio Producer: Steve Hankey You’re Dead To Me is a production by The Athletic for BBC Radio 4.