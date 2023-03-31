The comedy podcast that takes history seriously. Greg Jenner brings together the best names in comedy and history to learn and laugh about the past. More
Available Episodes
5 of 125
The Rise of the Tudors
Greg Jenner is joined by Dr Adam Chapman and comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean to learn about the rise of the Tudor dynasty.
The Tudors are probably the most famous ruling dynasty in British and English history. But where and when did the Tudor family actually originate? The answer lies in 13th-century Anglesey with a collection of modest landowners, who wouldn’t have called themselves Tudor at all. So how did this titanic royal dynasty spring from these minor Welsh beginnings?
Research by Caitlín Rankin-McCabe
Written by Emma Nagouse, Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow, Caitlín Rankin-McCabe and Greg Jenner
Produced by Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner
Assistant Producer: Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow
Project Management: Isla Matthews
Audio Producer: Steve Hankey
You’re Dead To Me is a production by The Athletic for BBC Radio 4.
4/28/2023
56:07
Cleopatra
Greg Jenner is joined by Dr Shushma Malik and comedian Thanyia Moore to learn about Cleopatra.
Cleopatra – the seventh Ancient Egyptian Queen to bear that name – was born around 69 BCE and she’s seen by many historians as the final ruler of dynastic Egypt; a lineage that stretched back 3,000 years.
From marrying and murdering her siblings to liaisons of love and political pragmatism with top Romans Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, Cleopatra led a very turbulent life. But when we strip back the modern myths and ancient interpretations, who was the real Cleopatra?
4/21/2023
57:48
Al Andalus
Greg Jenner is joined by Prof Amira Bennison and comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri to learn about Al Andalus.
From 711 to 1492, a significant amount of the Iberian peninsula – modern day Spain and Portugal – was ruled by a succession of Islamic rulers.
This era was a golden age as people and customs were imported from as far away as Iraq and North Africa to mix with what already existed on the Iberian peninsula.
The short distance between North Africa and Western Europe at the Strait of Gibraltar has meant there has been a constant interchange and exchange across the centuries.
But how did this process of raiding, trading and invading create some of the most sophisticated and populous cities of early Medieval Europe?
4/14/2023
56:09
The Jacobites
Greg Jenner is joined by Dr Jeremy Filet and comedian Eleanor Morton to learn about the Jacobites.
During the 17th and 18th centuries, across Britain and Ireland, the Jacobite movement was at its height. The Jacobites were mainly, but not exclusively, Irish or Scottish and most, but not all, were Catholic. They wanted the restoration to the British throne of the Stuart line that began with James VI of Scotland who was also James I of England and Ireland. If you’re thinking it’s complicated, you are right.
Across roughly two centuries there were lots of battles and, spoiler alert, the Jacobites did not succeed. In this episode we focus more on the culture of Jacobitism, such as why all the best pub names in the UK are probably Jacobite in origin. We also look at how an illegal, and often brutally punished, revolutionary movement managed to communicate and coordinate in secret across multiple seas and countries.
4/7/2023
51:48
Atlantis
Greg Jenner is joined by Dr Stephen Kershaw and comedian Sophie Duker to dive into the myth of Atlantis. The Atlantean story has its origins in the writings of the ancient Greek philosopher Plato. And literally nowhere else. Yet the enduring appeal of this mythical city and a sophisticated civilisation lost beneath the waves has lasted for thousands of years. It has inspired a huge number of stories and some very ropey documentaries. The myth also has a darker side, as the allegory of Atlantis has been used to try and justify racist philosophies and policies during some of the darkest events in history.