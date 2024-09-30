The Saxons are definitely a people. Or are they?
43:56
Episode 347 - The Winter Queen
If a Winter Queen did not exist it would be necessary to invent her.
39:10
Episode 346 - The Red Shield of the West
What is Germany anyway?
36:46
Episode 345 - The Mazarinettes
War, women, and witchcraft.
43:53
Episode 344 - Occasional Conformity
Daniel Defoe faced new challenges under the reign of Queen Anne.
A podcast about the Golden Age of Piracy in the Caribbean, the real men and women that threatened the trade and stability of the Old World empires, the forces that led them to piracy and the myths and stories they inspired. Famous names like Captain Henry Morgan, Henry Avery, Charles Vane, Mary Reed, Anne Bonny, Black Bart Roberts, Ned Low, and Edward 'Blackbeard' Teach will rub elbows with Queens, Kings, Popes, rebellious monks, Caribbean Natives, African Slaves and notorious governors like Woodes Rogers. History, high seas adventure, myth and magic, voodoo, treachery, biography and freedom await.