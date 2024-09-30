Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHistoryThe Pirate History Podcast
Listen to The Pirate History Podcast in the App
Listen to The Pirate History Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Pirate History Podcast

Podcast The Pirate History Podcast
Matt Albers
A podcast about the Golden Age of Piracy in the Caribbean, the real men and women that threatened the trade and stability of the Old World empires, the forces t...
More
History

Available Episodes

5 of 352
  • Episode 348 - People of the Knife
    The Saxons are definitely a people. Or are they? The Pirate History Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. If you’d like to advertise on The Pirate History Podcast, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    43:56
  • Episode 347 - The Winter Queen
    If a Winter Queen did not exist it would be necessary to invent her. The Pirate History Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. If you’d like to advertise on The Pirate History Podcast, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    39:10
  • Episode 346 - The Red Shield of the West
    What is Germany anyway? The Pirate History Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. If you’d like to advertise on The Pirate History Podcast, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    36:46
  • Episode 345 - The Mazarinettes
    War, women, and witchcraft. The Pirate History Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. If you’d like to advertise on The Pirate History Podcast, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    43:53
  • Episode 344 - Occasional Conformity
    Daniel Defoe faced new challenges under the reign of Queen Anne. The Pirate History Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. If you’d like to advertise on The Pirate History Podcast, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    48:08

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About The Pirate History Podcast

A podcast about the Golden Age of Piracy in the Caribbean, the real men and women that threatened the trade and stability of the Old World empires, the forces that led them to piracy and the myths and stories they inspired. Famous names like Captain Henry Morgan, Henry Avery, Charles Vane, Mary Reed, Anne Bonny, Black Bart Roberts, Ned Low, and Edward 'Blackbeard' Teach will rub elbows with Queens, Kings, Popes, rebellious monks, Caribbean Natives, African Slaves and notorious governors like Woodes Rogers. History, high seas adventure, myth and magic, voodoo, treachery, biography and freedom await.
Podcast website

Listen to The Pirate History Podcast, Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Pirate History Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:26:23 AM