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308 episodes
- Government often gets a bad rap. But each episode of the new podcast “Government That Doesn’t Suck,” hosted by Professors Greg Jackson and Lindsey Cormack, tells a surprising origin story of a feature of government important to the country, from the internet to the National Park Service to the roads that connect the nation.
New episodes drop every other Monday. Use this link to follow on your favorite listening platform or on YouTube for full video episodes: Government That Doesn’t Suck
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- After four years of fighting, the war in the northern colonies settles into a stalemate. It rages in the southern colonies, but the American southern army suffers the worst calamities of the war. An army of frontiersmen known as the Overmountain Men deliver a spark of hope for the American cause at the Battle of Kings Mountain. Then, an American column led by Brigadier General Daniel Morgan stuns a British column at the Battle of Cowpens. The Americans finally gain the momentum, and they ride it to an historic conclusion.
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- After boosting American morale with successes at Trenton and Princeton, the American main army suffers seemingly disastrous losses outside Philadelphia in 1777. The British capture the American capital, but the accomplishment comes with unintended consequences. A campaign by the British northern army to take control of the Mohawk and Hudson rivers starts well but then falters. Near Albany, New York, the American northern army saves the war effort with a shocking result at the pair of engagements known as the Battle of Saratoga.
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- During the American Revolutionary War, three pairs of battles were critical to the outcome. When the war begins in earnest in August of 1776 with the Battle of Brooklyn, it does not go well for General George Washington and the new Continental Army. The British army relentlessly pushes the American army out of New York. By Christmas, George Washington is desperate for a victory. He leads daring attacks at the Battle of Trenton and the Battle of Princeton to keep hope for independence alive.
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- In the 1870s, Bill Longley adds his name to the list of infamous outlaws of the Old West. He roams his home state of Texas, adopting different names and robbing and killing. In the summer of 1876, while on the run after a murder in Uvalde County, Longley lands in a small-town love triangle which leads to his downfall.
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About Legends of the Old West
Wyatt Earp, Jesse James, and Butch and Sundance. Lakota, Comanche and Apache. Wars, gunfights and robberies. This show covers the toughest lawmen, the wildest outlaws, and the deadliest towns — all the people and events that shaped the American West.Podcast website
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