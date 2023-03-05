TEXAS JACK Ep. 4 | “Disaster, East and West”

The successful partnership of Texas Jack and Buffalo Bill ends on good terms, but shock and sadness await both men as the historic summer of 1876 unfolds. After the disaster at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, the Army calls the scouts back to the West to help chase Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse. Then Bill and Jack receive word of the murder of their famous friend in Deadwood. Then, for Texas Jack, disaster strikes in the East when a crisis erupts at the World's Fair that threatens his new business venture.