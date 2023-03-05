Wyatt Earp, Jesse James, and Butch and Sundance. Lakota, Comanche and Apache. Wars, gunfights and robberies. This show covers the toughest lawmen, the wildest o... More
SUMMER OF 1876 BOOK | Book Tour, Bestseller “Horror” Story
In this episode about Chris Wimmer’s book, “The Summer of 1876,” he reveals plans for a (mini) book tour and tells a story about the secrets behind The New York Times Bestseller List.
(Mini) Book Tour:
June 7, 2023 – Deadwood, South Dakota – The Adams Museum
June 15, 2023 – Durango, Colorado – Maria’s Bookshop
Pre-order until May 29, 2023: The Summer of 1876
Esquire Magazine: The Murky Path to Becoming a New York Times Bestseller
5/3/2023
11:43
TEXAS JACK Ep. 6 | “Epitaph for a Cowboy”
Texas Jack’s twin careers are winding down. He wraps up his final hunting expedition in the wilds of the American West, and then launches his final dramatic tour. Jack and Giuseppina Morlacchi arrive in Leadville, Colorado for several months of shows that will be Jack’s last performances. He adds one more heroic moment to his résumé before the end. Texas Jack’s friends and family honor him as a legendary cowboy, scout, hunter, and stage performer.
For the full story of Texas Jack, check out Matthew Kerns’ book! Texas Jack: America’s First Cowboy Star
4/19/2023
33:48
TEXAS JACK Ep. 5 | “Lies and Statistics”
Texas Jack sets the record straight after his honor and reputation are slandered in a newspaper. He leads another hunting trip to Yellowstone National Park, and his trip collides with the Nez Perce as they make their epic run for freedom. Jack races to save tourists who crossed paths with the Nez Perce column, and then he returns to the stage for another tour. But the tour is plagued by theft and other problems, and Jack feels the end of his career on the horizon.
For the full story of Texas Jack, check out Matthew Kerns’ book! Texas Jack: America’s First Cowboy Star
4/12/2023
35:04
TEXAS JACK Ep. 4 | “Disaster, East and West”
The successful partnership of Texas Jack and Buffalo Bill ends on good terms, but shock and sadness await both men as the historic summer of 1876 unfolds. After the disaster at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, the Army calls the scouts back to the West to help chase Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse. Then Bill and Jack receive word of the murder of their famous friend in Deadwood. Then, for Texas Jack, disaster strikes in the East when a crisis erupts at the World’s Fair that threatens his new business venture.
For the full story of Texas Jack, check out Matthew Kerns’ book! Texas Jack: America’s First Cowboy Star
4/5/2023
33:54
TEXAS JACK Ep. 3 | “Hunting in Yellowstone”
Texas Jack and Buffalo Bill recruit Wild Bill Hickok to co-star in a slightly different version of their successful play. Hickok tolerates the production for a while, but it quickly becomes clear that he isn’t meant for the life of a performer. Between tours, Jack leads a British lord on a hunt through the Yellowstone, but grizzly bears and vicious storms threaten the lives of the party.
For the full story of Texas Jack, check out Matthew Kerns’ book! Texas Jack: America’s First Cowboy Star
