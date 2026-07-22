During the American Revolutionary War, three pairs of battles were critical to the outcome. When the war begins in earnest in August of 1776 with the Battle of Brooklyn, it does not go well for General George Washington and the new Continental Army. The British army relentlessly pushes the American army out of New York. By Christmas, George Washington is desperate for a victory. He leads daring attacks at the Battle of Trenton and the Battle of Princeton to keep hope for independence alive.



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