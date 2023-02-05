Introducing "Detectives Don't Sleep" from Noiser

In 1943, Ray Schindler, one of the most prolific private investigators of all time, set out to crack what would turn out to be the biggest case of his career. Initially, it looked like a classic murder investigation. But, as Ray dug deeper, he found himself smack-bang in the middle of a conspiracy involving Nazis, corrupt tycoons… and… if you can believe it… the former King of England, Edward the 8th… This is Part One of Murder in Paradise. Part 2 is live now on the Detectives Don’t Sleep podcast. Detectives Don’t Sleep is the brand-new podcast from award-winning podcasters Noiser. It’s the new whodunnit podcast that takes you beyond the police tape... to shadow the real detectives who worked history’s most intriguing cases. The show features true crime stories from all over the world and from different historical periods. If you enjoy this taster episode, search ‘Detectives Don’t Sleep’ and hit follow to get new episodes every Tuesday. Or, listen at noiser.com Podfollow link: https://podfollow.com/detectives-dont-sleep Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices