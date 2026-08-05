In Missouri and Oklahoma, Ma Barker raises four sons to be outlaws like her idol Jesse James. They begin with petty crimes, and when they get caught, Ma runs to the rescue and talks them out of trouble. But in June of 1921, her son Arthur commits a crime so serious that Ma can’t help. And by the end of the year, three of the four Barker boys are in prison serving lengthy sentences. It’s a rough beginning to one of the most infamous gangs in American history.



Thanks to our sponsor, Quince! Use this link for Free Shipping and 365-day returns:



Quince.com/infamousamerica



Thanks to our sponsor, Mood! For 20% off of your first order, use the promo code INFAMOUS at Mood.com



Join Black Barrel+ for ad-free episodes and bingeable seasons: blackbarrel.supportingcast.fm/join







Apple users join Black Barrel+ for ad-free episodes, bingeable seasons and bonus episodes. Click the Black Barrel+ banner on Apple to get started with a 3-day free trial.







On YouTube, subscribe to INFAMOUS+ for ad-free episodes and bingeable seasons: hit “Join” on the Legends YouTube homepage.







For more details, please visit www.blackbarrelmedia.com or @blackbarrelmedia on Instagram.



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices