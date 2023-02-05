Historical True Crime — assassins, gangsters, mobsters and lawmen; manhunts, scandals and unexplained phenomena. Stories of the wildest and darkest chapters of ... More
Introducing "Detectives Don't Sleep" from Noiser
In 1943, Ray Schindler, one of the most prolific private investigators of all time, set out to crack what would turn out to be the biggest case of his career.
Initially, it looked like a classic murder investigation. But, as Ray dug deeper, he found himself smack-bang in the middle of a conspiracy involving Nazis, corrupt tycoons… and… if you can believe it… the former King of England, Edward the 8th…
This is Part One of Murder in Paradise. Part 2 is live now on the Detectives Don’t Sleep podcast.
Detectives Don’t Sleep is the brand-new podcast from award-winning podcasters Noiser.
It’s the new whodunnit podcast that takes you beyond the police tape... to shadow the real detectives who worked history’s most intriguing cases.
The show features true crime stories from all over the world and from different historical periods.
If you enjoy this taster episode, search ‘Detectives Don’t Sleep’ and hit follow to get new episodes every Tuesday. Or, listen at noiser.com
Podfollow link: https://podfollow.com/detectives-dont-sleep
4/26/2023
CHARLES STARKWEATHER Ep. 6 | “Badlands”
Charles and Caril have a final confrontation at the Ward home and then flee Nebraska. While they drive through Wyoming, the situation behind them in Lincoln, Nebraska explodes into pandemonium. When Charles attempts to steal a car on a lonely stretch of highway in eastern Wyoming, he provokes the final standoff with authorities.
4/19/2023
CHARLES STARKWEATHER Ep. 5 | “Mass Hysteria”
Charles and Caril spend the day at the home of C. Lauer Ward and Clara Ward. Clara and her maid, Lillian Fencil, become hostages. The day progresses smoothly until a confrontation in the afternoon turns violent. Meanwhile, police swarm August Meyer’s farm and make three heartbreaking discoveries, and the discoveries cause total panic in southeastern Nebraska.
4/12/2023
CHARLES STARKWEATHER Ep. 4 | “Home Invasion”
The conflict at August Meyer’s farm leads Charles and Caril to kidnap Robert Jensen and Carol King. The kidnapping ends with another gruesome murder scene before Charles and Caril hit the road again to escape to the west. But for reasons that have always sounded strange, they abandoned their escape plan and returned to Lincoln. They invade the home of a wealthy couple and take two hostages … right before the police make grisly discoveries around August Meyer’s farm.
4/5/2023
CHARLES STARKWEATHER Ep. 3 | “Victim Number Five”
Charles and Caril try to hide on a farm outside Lincoln, Nebraska, but the attempt goes tragically wrong. Back in Lincoln, friends and family members discover the grisly murders at Caril’s home. Law enforcement begins the manhunt, but they’re a step behind. Charles and Caril have already met their next victims.
