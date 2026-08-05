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305 episodes
- After fleeing Missouri, Ma, Fred, and Alvin Karpis run to the criminal sanctuary of St. Paul, Minnesota. But shortly after they arrive, they are betrayed by an insider. After the betrayal, they suffer a litany of problems during robberies for the first time in the gang’s existence.
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- With Herman Barker gone, and Lloyd Barker and Doc Barker in prison, Fred Barker restarts the Barker Gang with the help of his friend, Alvin Karpis. The Barker clan creates a safe house in southern Missouri, but they are forced to flee after Fred commits two notorious murders similar to those of his older brother, Herman.
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- When Herman Barker, the eldest son, returns home from prison, he assumes leadership of a new gang. He gets married, despite Ma’s protests, and his crimes turn him and his wife into fugitives. While on the run, Herman commits two headline grabbing murders to stay free. But the murders only buy him a little time before the end.
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- In Missouri and Oklahoma, Ma Barker raises four sons to be outlaws like her idol Jesse James. They begin with petty crimes, and when they get caught, Ma runs to the rescue and talks them out of trouble. But in June of 1921, her son Arthur commits a crime so serious that Ma can’t help. And by the end of the year, three of the four Barker boys are in prison serving lengthy sentences. It’s a rough beginning to one of the most infamous gangs in American history.
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- While FBI agents wait for information which might reveal the identity of one of the armed robbers they have been chasing for six months, they decide to set up a surveillance operation in South Miami. On April 11, 1986, Michael Platt and Bill Matix drive into the FBI dragnet. After a brief car chase, the robbers engage the agents in the bloodiest shootout in FBI history.
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About Infamous America
Historical True Crime — assassins, gangsters, mobsters and lawmen; manhunts, scandals and unexplained phenomena. Stories of the wildest and darkest chapters of America's past.Podcast website
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