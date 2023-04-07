This week Seth and Bill welcome first time guest, author and historian John Bruning to the show to discuss the ace race of New Guinea in 1943. The trio unpacks the stories of General George Kenney, the birth of his 5th Air Force, as well as Richard Bong and Tommy Maguire and their quest to become America's Ace of Aces.

This week Seth and Bill take a step back to 1942 and look at the somewhat audacious, somewhat foolhardy Makin Island Raid of August 1942. Colonel Evans Carlson and his 2nd Raider Battalion, Carlson's Raiders, launched an audacious, ferocious and extremely hazardous raid behind enemy lines on Makin Atoll in August of 1942. Hailed as a success by the American press at the time, the team breaks down whether or not it really was as successful as originally said to be.

This week Seth and Bill welcome special guest Chuck Merkel to the show to discuss the Medals of Honor awarded to those members of the Silent Service during World War II. Together the trio goes into the stories of Howard Gilmore, John Cromwell, Sam Dealey, Red Ramage, and George Street. Tune in and see what gallantry is really like.

This week Seth and Bill tackle the invasion of Bougainville on November 1, 1943. With the noose around Rabaul growing ever tighter, ADM Halsey and the new 3rd Marine Division and veteran 37th Infantry Division land at Cape Torokina and establish airfields to further tighten the grip on the Japanese fortress at Rabaul. Tune in and see what the team has to say about the reasons for the invasion, the operation itself, heroism, and the end results.

About The Unauthorized History of the Pacific War

The Unauthorized History of the Pacific War Podcast is the creation of Seth Paridon and Bill Toti. Seth is a World War II historian with over 20 years experience who's many roles also was serving as a chief historian for The National WWII Museum for 15 years. Bill is not a historian, but is a retired submarine commodore and military planner with a special interest in the Pacific War. Bill has a unique perspective to offer as one who spent more than a decade sailing those same waters where the action in “The Unauthorized History of the Pacific War” took place. Each week, Bill and Seth dive deep into topics pertaining to the Pacific War during World War II. We dissect the battles, tactics, strategies, and personalities that drove the United States' victory on the largest battlefront in human history. Seth and Bill bring out the hard facts about the war that resonates deeply today, some 80 years after the war was fought. New episodes are released on this channel every Tuesday, and the audio versions of each episode are released at the same time everywhere you receive your podcasts. Make sure you subscribe to get notifications of every fresh upload and new show! If you prefer an audio-only version of “The Unauthorized History of the Pacific War,” it can be heard here: And for those of you interested in the transition from active duty to industry, Bill’s book “From CO to CEO: A Practical Guide for Transitioning from Military to Industry Leadership” is available in hardback at Amazon and other resellers, in eBook format on Kindle and Apple, and in audiobook format on Audible.