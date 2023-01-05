HistoryExtra brings you interviews with the world's best historians, on everything from the ancient world and the Middle Ages to the Second World War and the hi... More
Six wives | 3. Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour has gone down in history as Henry VIII’s dream wife – the simpering spouse who couldn’t put a foot wrong. But the reality was much more interesting. In episode three of our new series on the dramatic marital history of England’s most notorious monarch, Dr Nicola Tallis and Dr Tracy Borman join Ellie Cawthorne to delve into the real story of Jane’s short-lived queenship.
5/3/2023
Queen Charlotte: real history behind the new Bridgerton series
Tomorrow, period drama fans will be glued to their screens as Netflix releases their latest show set in the Bridgerton universe – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Created by showrunner Shonda Rhimes, the series fictionalises the story of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, a young woman shipped off to marry the king of England, George III. Polly Putnam, historical advisor on the drama, speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about some of its real inspirations.
5/2/2023
Pomp & power: royal ceremonies through the centuries
Later this week, royal ceremony and spectacle will be deployed in full force for the coronation of King Charles III. But this latest lavish display is nothing new – British monarchs have long used pomp and pageantry to reinforce their power and popularity. Dr Alice Hunt speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about how monarchs down the centuries have used ceremony and ritual – and how it’s gone down with the public.
5/1/2023
WW2 the big questions: final stages of the conflict
How risky were the D-Day landings? What sealed the downfall of Nazi Germany? And why did the US decide to drop atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki? In the final episode of our five-part series tackling the big questions of the Second World War, historian Laurence Rees joins Rachel Dinning to explore the final stages of the conflict.
4/30/2023
Westminster Abbey: everything you wanted to know
Westminster Abbey has hosted royal coronations since the medieval period, and the next monarch to be crowned there will be King Charles III. In our latest Everything You Want to Know episode, David Musgrove speaks to Professor David Carpenter (who grew up in the abbey) to answer listener questions on the lengthy history of this iconic building – from marvellous medieval acoustics to the destruction of its brightly coloured art.
