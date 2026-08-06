The Odyssey is a tale of impossible monsters, angsty gods and the unquiet dead – but does that mean it holds no truth? In this third episode of HistoryExtra's four-part series, Kev Lochun and classicist Daisy Dunn turn archaeologist, tracing the real Bronze Age world of feasting kings and heroic warriors that inspired Homer's epic poem. What secrets can we glean from the layers of ancient Troy? What happened to the grand palace complexes of ancient Mycenae that caused them to vanish almost overnight? And why is a 3,000-year-old bathtub so exciting? ––––– GO BEYOND THE PODCAST Want to know more about ancient Greece? HistoryExtra's Kev Lochun has curated a selection of essential reading from the HistoryExtra archives to help you explore life in ancient Greece and the myths that shaped Greek religion: https://bit.ly/4pkQiZe Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In 1217, crusaders launched an ambitious campaign to conquer Egypt, believing it held the key to reclaiming Jerusalem and securing the Holy Land. Historian and author Thomas Smith tells Emily Briffett why the crusaders targeted Egypt, charts the dramatic naval assault that preceded the siege of Damietta, and explores how a promising campaign turned into one of the greatest missed opportunities in crusading history. ----- GO BEYOND THE PODCAST William Purkis reveals the wide and complex reality of crusading fervour in the Middle Ages – and considers how, if we look at it from a different perspective, we might gain a truer insight into the medieval mindset: https://bit.ly/4b7qQk0 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Few pirates in history wielded as much power as Zheng Yi Sao, the woman who rose from obscurity to command one of the largest pirate fleets the world has ever seen, challenging the Qing empire's control of the South China Sea. Yet despite her extraordinary achievements, surprisingly little is known for certain about her life, and many of the stories told about her blur the line between history and legend. In this episode, Dian Murray – author of Pirates of the South China Coast, 1790-1810 – joins Emily Briffett to trace Zheng Yi Sao’s remarkable rise to power, her carefully negotiated surrender, and the enduring legacy of history's most formidable pirate queen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Who were the people that were accused of witchcraft in the 1640s British witch trials? And why did they confess to being in league with the devil? In this episode, Marion Gibson breaks down the trial and interrogation records left behind by the witch hunters, to reveal the real stories of the individuals who were accused. Speaking to Charlotte Vosper, Marion explains why so many of these seemingly ordinary individuals actually agreed to the witchcraft accusations... ----- GO BEYOND THE PODCAST If you'd like to find out more about the Salem witch trials, we've got a brilliant podcast series about this called 'Salem: Investigating the Witch Trials'. You can listen here: https://bit.ly/4puBuYf Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About HistoryExtra podcast

About HistoryExtra podcast

About HistoryExtra podcast

The HistoryExtra podcast brings you gripping stories from the past and fascinating historical conversations with the world's leading historical experts. HistoryExtra is a free history podcast, with episodes released six times a week. Subscribe now for the real stories behind your favourite films, TV shows and period dramas, as well as compelling insights into lesser-known aspects of the past. We delve into global history stories spanning the ancient world right up to the modern day. You’ll hear deep dives into the lives of famous historical figures like Cleopatra, Anne Boleyn and Winston Churchill, and explorations of intriguing events from the past, such as the Salem witch trials, the battle of Waterloo and D-Day. Expect fresh takes on history, helping you get to grips with the latest research, as we explore everything from ancient Roman archaeology and Viking mythology to Renaissance royals and Tudor kings and queens. Our episodes touch on a wide range of historical eras – from the Normans and Saxons to the Stuarts, Victorians and the Regency period. We cover the most popular historical subjects, from the medieval world to the Second World War, but you’ll also hear conversations on lesser-known parts of our past, including black history and women’s history. Looking at the history behind today’s headlines, we consider the forces that have shaped today’s world, from the imposing empires that dominated continents, to the revolutions that brought them crashing down. We also examine the impact of conflict across the centuries, from the crusades of the Middle Ages and the battles of the ancient Egyptians to World War One, World War Two and the Cold War. Plus, we uncover the real history behind myths, legends and conspiracy theories, from the medieval murder mystery of the Princes in the Tower, to the assassination of JFK. Featuring interviews with notable historians including Mary Beard, Tracy Borman, James Holland and Dan Jones, we cover a range of social, political and military history, with the aim to start conversations about some of the most fascinating areas of the past. Unlock full access to HistoryExtra.com for 6 months for just 99p https://www.historyextra.com/join/