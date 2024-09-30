BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine Podcast

Why do gardens need compost? What exactly is compost and what are the benefits compost brings to our gardening spaces? Charles Dowdling, gardener, author and champion of the modern 'no dig' gardening method, brings ways you can transfer your garden through the use of compost. Do you have a gardening question you'd like Alan Titchmarsh's help with? Submit your question in the comments below or go to www.gardenersworld.com/podcast/questions/ Alan will answer a selection in the Ask Alan podcast series from BBC Gardeners' World Magazine in February and March. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The death of someone we love can be devastating. Leaving us grieving and feeling that life will never be the same again. When she was 7 months pregnant, Victoria Bennet lost her sister, suddenly. For her, building and tending a garden, was an act of hope that helped her during some of the darkest times of her bereavement. She talks about how gardening helped her manage her grief and anxiety and what she learnt about gardening and our resilience in the face of seemingly overwhelming challenges.

For years, gardeners have been told to provide supplementary food for garden birds. Reasons for this include helping to compensate for a lack of food during a hard winter, increase competition for food at fledging time, and help to get adults into good breeding condition in spring. But is feeding birds all it's cracked up to be? And if not, how else can we support our feathered friends? Join award-winning author and wildlife gardening expert Kate Bradbury as she talks to naturalist, conservationist and author, Nick Atchison.

Discover gardening inspiration and advice from your favourite gardening experts with the BBC Gardeners' World Magazine team. Join Monty Don, Alan Titchmarsh, Adam Frost, Frances Tophill, Arit Anderson and others to garden for wildlife and wellness, sow and grow flourishing flowers, immerse in the benefits of nature, get the most from your vegetable plot, successfully use colour in the garden, enjoy the beauty of house plants and much, much more. With Sowalongs and Tea Break Tutorials too, we have your gardening needs covered. This month in the BBC Gardeners' World Magazine podcast - tour a King's garden with Alan Titchmarsh, enjoy Bridgerton's floral feasts, visit Griff Rhys-Jones' formal garden, learn how Adam Frost designs a show garden, create sensational summer borders, peak behind the scenes at the Chelsea Flower Show and discover an award-winning coastal garden.