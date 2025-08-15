Hank Edelman discusses his 60+ years career at Patek Philippe

Collectability is deeply honored to welcome one of the living legends of Patek Philippe, Hank Edelman. This is a two-part conversation with John Reardon. In Part 1, John and Hank discuss the commercial history of Patek Philippe in America covering many aspects of the business since the early 1960s through to today. If you think you understand Patek Philippe, you are about to learn more than you ever imagined listening to this podcast.Hank Edelman is uniquely placed to speak about Patek Philippe in America having worked for the US distributer the Henri Stern Watch Agency, HSWA since he was a teenage messenger picking up repairs all over New York City. When he officially started his career in January 1961, little did he know that he would one day become president of Patek Philippe USA and lead it through exponential growth. His 60+ years career has witnessed many changes in the company, and he has worked with some of the most influential people in the watch industry including three generations of the Stern family: Henri Stern, Philippe Stern and current President, Thierry Stern.Hank Edelman is the son of a Swiss watchmaker and was born in Geneva in 1941. In the late 1940s, his family emigrated from Switzerland and his father worked at HSWA as one of the highly skilled watchmakers in the service and repair workshop. As a young boy, he would eagerly visit his father's office to watch various parades pass by on Fifth Avenue. It was from this early age that he got to know the then president of Patek Philippe, Henri Stern who watched him grow into an intelligent and capable young man. After completing his college degree, Henri Stern was happy to offer him a job. But, like everyone else who joined the company, he had to start at the bottom and learn every aspect of the business of making and selling Patek Philippe watches.Today Hank is Chairman of HSWA and lives in New Jersey with his wife of 58 years and is a devoted father of three and grandfather of four. His years of coaching and refereeing soccer have changed places with the less rigorous sport of golf, but he remains a dedicated soccer fan and passionate supporter of the US national team.Sit back and enjoy what promises to be an extremely informative journey through a fascinating time in Patek Philippe's history.