Mike Nouveau is a social media phenomenon in the world of watches. Relatively new to the world of watch dealing - up until 2022 Mike was a still a DJ with a background in fashion -- he has quickly established himself as TikTok's preeminent voice on watches with almost half a million subscribers, and over 260,000 followers on Instagram. With New York City as a background and a community of intriguing watch people, Mike both educates and entertains. He has brought a new generation of people to the world of vintage watches with his obsession and contagious enthusiasm. In this fun and candid podcast, Mike explains to John Reardon how he transferred from DJ'ing to exploding on TikTok as a watch expert and how a custom strap video garnered a staggering almost 15 million views. The first serious watch deal that Mike ever made was a Patek Philippe yellow gold Nautilus ref. 3700J - a big watch for his first deal - and his passion for the brand began. John and Mike openly discuss sensitive subjects such as polishing and restoration which many listeners will find enlightening - especially Mike's refreshing and honest opinion.You can listen to the great story about the "Cartier Curse" which Mike and John discuss here: https://themoth.org/storytellers/carole-radziwill
Angelina Chen and Tania Edwards discuss ladies Patek Philippe watches
In our latest podcast episode, Tania Edwards sits down with senior jewelry specialist Angelina Chen to explore why Patek Philippe ladies' watches are not just exceptional timepieces but also important pieces of wearable art.Angelina brings a wealth of experience, having started her career in the auction world as a business manager for the Watch and Jewelry Departments. It was at Sotheby's that she met a young John Reardon, whose passion for Patek Philippe was contagious even then. She later launched the highly successful online jewelry division for Christie's and most recently worked as an appraiser in the Magnificent Jewelry Department.Her enthusiasm for fine watches is infectious, and she lends her expert eye to walk us through a wide range of Patek Philippe creations, from early pendant watches of the 1890s to elegant designs of the 2000s.In this conversation, you will hear how tastes and fashions have evolved, from the tiny watches of the 1950s to the bold, jeweled pieces of the 1970s and 80s, and the trend for women to wear men's watches in the 1990s and 2000s. Tania and Angelina also share their predictions for future trends and agree that Patek Philippe truly offers something for everyone.
Hank Edelman: Marketing Patek Philippe in America (Part 2)
In Part 2 of Collectability's podcast with Hank Edelman, former President of Patek Philippe USA, we continue an extraordinary journey through six decades of watchmaking history, advertising, and brand storytelling.If you missed Part 1, be sure to watch or listen first (see link below) — it's a treasure trove of Patek Philippe history and fascinating personal stories that set the stage for this conversation.No one is better placed to share how marketing Patek Philippe in America has evolved since the 1960s than Hank Edelman. In the Mad Men era, Hank Edelman had a front-row seat with the creative geniuses of the time. He recalls how brilliant advertising lines were crafted by legendary ad man Seth Tobias, who worked closely with Patek Philippe USA President Einar Buhl.During the 1980s, Patek Philippe launched its first international campaign, starring the Calatrava ref. 3919. Hank Edelman explains how this model was created and why it became a symbol of elegance and timeless design.He also shares the origins of one of the most recognisable and longest-running watch campaigns ever:"You never actually own a Patek Philippe. You merely take care of it for the next generation." Discover how the Generations campaign came to life and how it became an essential part of the brand's identity.Today, Patek Philippe exhibitions are famous around the world, but many collectors may not realise these events started in the United States in the late 1960s. Hank Edelman recounts how these exhibitions introduced American audiences to exceptional timepieces and demonstrated what set Patek Philippe apart from every other watch brand. Even Warren Buffett became part of this rich history. In 1995, he held a white gold Calibre '89, captured in a photograph with the caption: "The six billion dollar man holds the six million dollar watch," which was featured in newspapers across the country.In this episode, Hank Edelman and John Reardon look back at some of the most memorable ads and moments from Hank Edelman's remarkable 60-plus-year career with Patek Philippe.Sit back and enjoy this rare glimpse behind the scenes of how Patek Philippe became one of the most respected names in fine watchmaking.Listen to Part 1:https://open.spotify.com/episode/4M3EWmgOAQY55PxFs3DTgq?si=yDCducfoSrqlbmkIPt-Vzw
Hank Edelman discusses his 60+ years career at Patek Philippe
Collectability is deeply honored to welcome one of the living legends of Patek Philippe, Hank Edelman. This is a two-part conversation with John Reardon. In Part 1, John and Hank discuss the commercial history of Patek Philippe in America covering many aspects of the business since the early 1960s through to today. If you think you understand Patek Philippe, you are about to learn more than you ever imagined listening to this podcast.Hank Edelman is uniquely placed to speak about Patek Philippe in America having worked for the US distributer the Henri Stern Watch Agency, HSWA since he was a teenage messenger picking up repairs all over New York City. When he officially started his career in January 1961, little did he know that he would one day become president of Patek Philippe USA and lead it through exponential growth. His 60+ years career has witnessed many changes in the company, and he has worked with some of the most influential people in the watch industry including three generations of the Stern family: Henri Stern, Philippe Stern and current President, Thierry Stern.Hank Edelman is the son of a Swiss watchmaker and was born in Geneva in 1941. In the late 1940s, his family emigrated from Switzerland and his father worked at HSWA as one of the highly skilled watchmakers in the service and repair workshop. As a young boy, he would eagerly visit his father's office to watch various parades pass by on Fifth Avenue. It was from this early age that he got to know the then president of Patek Philippe, Henri Stern who watched him grow into an intelligent and capable young man. After completing his college degree, Henri Stern was happy to offer him a job. But, like everyone else who joined the company, he had to start at the bottom and learn every aspect of the business of making and selling Patek Philippe watches.Today Hank is Chairman of HSWA and lives in New Jersey with his wife of 58 years and is a devoted father of three and grandfather of four. His years of coaching and refereeing soccer have changed places with the less rigorous sport of golf, but he remains a dedicated soccer fan and passionate supporter of the US national team.Sit back and enjoy what promises to be an extremely informative journey through a fascinating time in Patek Philippe's history.
Dennison + Collectability Watch Collaboration
For the first time, Collectability has produced a limited edition collaboration watch. In this podcast John Reardon and Stephane Cheikh, director of Dennison Watch, discuss the inside story of what inspired this special timepiece and how the shape and dial design reflect both the past and present. Available to purchase online until May 11 please see the Dennison website to learn more: https://dennisonwatch.com/products/collectability