Eggplant: The Secret Lives of Games

Into the Depths: Caves of Qud (Part 2)

In the 2nd installment of our current Into the Depths series, we dive into Caves of Qud. This sprawling open-world roguelike has been in development since 2007 and Early Access since 2015, and in this episode we celebrate this month's momentous v1.0 release. Doug and Rob talk to one of the game's creators Jason Grinblat about Qud basics and the early game (up to Golgotha). Don't forget to join our Discord and play along with the series. Show Notes Buy Caves of Qud on itch.io Caves of Qud merch qudzoo - "Your one-stop shop for improving in Caves of Qud" Recommended settings for playing Qud on a Steamdeck (credit to Discord user patric!) "The important changes are all in UI portion of the options menu: UI Scale: 1.25 Play Area Scale: Pixel Perfect Pixel Perfect Tile Graphic Scale: 2 Ability Bar Mode: Compact Mini Map: Off Nearby Objects: Off Message Log Font: -5 Last but not least, use your finger to move the bar between the play area & the message log as far to the right as you can. It’s a little fiddly to do, but frees up a good amount of real estate."