Eggplant: The Secret Lives of Games

In the 2nd installment of our current Into the Depths series, we dive into Caves of Qud. This sprawling open-world roguelike has been in development since 2007 and Early Access since 2015, and in this episode we celebrate this month's momentous v1.0 release. Doug and Rob talk to one of the game's creators Jason Grinblat about Qud basics and the early game (up to Golgotha). Don't forget to join our Discord and play along with the series. Show Notes Buy Caves of Qud on itch.io Caves of Qud merch qudzoo - "Your one-stop shop for improving in Caves of Qud" Recommended settings for playing Qud on a Steamdeck (credit to Discord user patric!) "The important changes are all in UI portion of the options menu: UI Scale: 1.25 Play Area Scale: Pixel Perfect Pixel Perfect Tile Graphic Scale: 2 Ability Bar Mode: Compact Mini Map: Off Nearby Objects: Off Message Log Font: -5 Last but not least, use your finger to move the bar between the play area & the message log as far to the right as you can. It’s a little fiddly to do, but frees up a good amount of real estate."
--------
2:02:07
EP: A Year of UFO 50 - Mooncat
We're joined by Bennett Foddy (Getting Over It), Kenny Sun (Mr. Sun's Hatbox), and Zach Aikman (Chuhai Labs) to discuss Mooncat, the 13th game in the UFO 50 collection. "Jump and dash through forests, caves and mountains, in search of the egg." Next week: Bushido Ball http://discord.gg/eggplant https://www.patreon.com/eggplantshow
--------
1:41:07
EP: A Year of UFO 50 - SPECIAL - Developer Interview
We're joined by UFO 50 developers Derek Yu, Jon Perry, and Eirik Suhrke to discuss the first 12 (?) games in the collection. http://discord.gg/eggplant https://www.patreon.com/eggplantshow
--------
2:23:22
EP: A Year of UFO 50 - Avianos
We're joined by Tanya X. Short (Kitfox Games), Star St. Germain (Aconite), and Zach Aikman (Chuhai Labs) to discuss Avianos, the 12th game in the UFO 50 collection. "In a time when birds rule, an epic war rages between the red talons and the blue beaks." Next week: Mooncat http://discord.gg/eggplant https://www.patreon.com/eggplantshow
--------
1:43:15
EP: A Year of UFO 50 - Kick Club
We're joined by John Axon (Capy Games) and Hayden "Docky" Scott-Baron (Planet Coaster) to discuss Kick Club, the 11th game in the UFO 50 collection. “Sports are fighting over who is best! Let’s all play together!” Next week: Avianos http://discord.gg/eggplant https://www.patreon.com/eggplantshow