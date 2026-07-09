Have you been contemplating whether it would be worth the upgrade to an Annual Pass on your next visit to Disney World? Sometimes the math makes the answer obvious: if the price of your planned ticket purchases are greater than the cost of the Annual Pass, it’s a no-brainer. But sometimes it can still make sense to spring for the pass, even if the cost is a little higher than your planned ticket outlay. From discounts to extra time in the parks on your arrival and departure days to the freedom to come and go without stressing about wasting a park ticket – there are lots of reasons that an Annual Pass might make sense for your next Disney trip. In this episode, we’ll go over the many different things you should weigh as you make this important (and somewhat pricey) decision.