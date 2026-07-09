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Ear Scouts Podcast
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Ear Scouts Podcast

Ear Scouts
LeisurePlaces & Travel
Ear Scouts Podcast
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • Ear Scouts Podcast

    Should You Upgrade to an Annual Pass at Walt Disney World?

    07/09/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    Have you been contemplating whether it would be worth the upgrade to an Annual Pass on your next visit to Disney World? Sometimes the math makes the answer obvious: if the price of your planned ticket purchases are greater than the cost of the Annual Pass, it’s a no-brainer. But sometimes it can still make sense to spring for the pass, even if the cost is a little higher than your planned ticket outlay. From discounts to extra time in the parks on your arrival and departure days to the freedom to come and go without stressing about wasting a park ticket – there are lots of reasons that an Annual Pass might make sense for your next Disney trip. In this episode, we’ll go over the many different things you should weigh as you make this important (and somewhat pricey) decision.
  • Ear Scouts Podcast

    Our Top Food Picks at Animal Kingdom

    06/25/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    If you ask folks which Disney World park has the best food, most people will tell you Epcot, but don't sleep on Animal Kingdom. Some of the best treats, lounges and restaurants – including character dining and international cuisines – are at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
  • Ear Scouts Podcast

    Epcot Secrets: Hidden Gems, Fun Surprises and Mystery Characters

    06/18/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    This week, we're sharing our favorite hidden secrets and lesser-known tips to make the most of your day at Epcot. From surprise character interactions to interactive games that will allow you to make magic happen all over the park, we've got lots of suggestions for things to discover from Spaceship Earth to the World Showcase.
  • Ear Scouts Podcast

    Top Food Picks at Magic Kingdom

    06/11/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Magic Kingdom is often listed as the worst park for food at Walt Disney World, but there are lots of delicious surprises if you know where to look. In this first episode of our new series focused on the best food at each park, we are uncovering our favorite snacks, desserts and meals at the Magic Kingdom.
  • Ear Scouts Podcast

    Magic Kingdom Strategies for Families, Thrill-Seekers and Trying to Do It All

    06/04/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    We’re back with our final park strategy episode and we saved the biggest one for last! Like in the previous parks, we are sharing three different strategies with different priorities so you can pick and choose from all three to build your perfect park day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. Whether you are visiting the parks with little Ear Scouts in your crew or you’re all about rides-rides-rides, we’ve got tons of information that will help you make the most of your Magic Kingdom Day.
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About Ear Scouts Podcast
Whether you're preparing for your first trip to Walt Disney World or just love chatting about the Most Magical Place on Earth, the Ear Scouts Podcast will keep you up-to-date with the latest news and answer your questions about Disney Parks around the world. Our podcast is recorded every other week and we pull our questions from the comments of our YouTube videos and from our friends listening live on Patreon, so check out our videos at earscouts.com or join our Patreon family at patreon.com/earscouts to get your question answered in an upcoming episode. Until then, don't forget to keep thinking happy thoughts!
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