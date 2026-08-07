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Watch Out for Fireballs!

Duckfeed.tv
ComedyLeisure
Watch Out for Fireballs!
Latest episode

810 episodes

  • Watch Out for Fireballs!

    Watch Out For Fireballs 524: Ogre Battles 64 (Part 1)

    08/06/2026 | 2h 16 mins.
    Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber was a big game that many, including us, missed out on. It’s a followup to a cult classic RTS for the SNES, and it follows Magnus Gallant, a young noble who ends up leading a revolution against his own kingdom. This is a strange game mostly known for its obscure mechanics, but it’s very much in the vein of Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre in its story and presentation.
    This episode covers the game’s generalities, the prologue, and the first chapter.
    Big thanks to Will for executive producing this episode!
  • Watch Out for Fireballs!

    Watch Out For Fireballs Dispatch July 2026

    07/30/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    We read your responses for Neon White, Grunn, Parodius and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
    Upcoming Games:
    August:
    Ogre Battle 64

    Dispatch (Premium)

    September:
    Pacific Drive

    Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel

    The Saboteur (Premium)
  • Watch Out for Fireballs!

    Watch Out for Fireballs Dispatch: Q3 Roundup

    07/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    We spilled these answers everywhere. What a mess. Somebody is going to have to clean this up.
  • Watch Out for Fireballs!

    [PREVIEW] Watch Out For Fireballs 523: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

    07/23/2026 | 5 mins.
    But what if Mario were... surreal? Going back to the original design intentions of the Super Mario Bros., Nintendo delivers a game where Mario gets... a little weird. The only downside is that these little shits talk too much.
  • Watch Out for Fireballs!

    Watch Out For Fireballs 522: Parodius

    07/16/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Specifically, Parodius! From Myth to Laughter. We've been itching to revisit the Schmup genre and this seemed like a perfect fit. Originally a parody of Gradius, it really just proves that Schmups are really easy to just think about the game in terms of a wireframe.
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About Watch Out for Fireballs!
Watch Out for Fireballs! is a game club podcast that covers video games from every era, from retro to newer releases, indie to AAA. Each week we dive deep into the game's mechanics and narrative to figure out what works and what doesn't. Hosted by Gary Butterfield and Kaye Ross, this show has been going since 2011. New episodes every Thursday. For full versions of our premium episodes, back us at patreon.com/duckfeedtv! Public RSS Feed: https://www.patreon.com/rss/80117?show=800722
Podcast website
ComedyLeisureVideo Games

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