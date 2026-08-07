Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber was a big game that many, including us, missed out on. It’s a followup to a cult classic RTS for the SNES, and it follows Magnus Gallant, a young noble who ends up leading a revolution against his own kingdom. This is a strange game mostly known for its obscure mechanics, but it’s very much in the vein of Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre in its story and presentation.

This episode covers the game’s generalities, the prologue, and the first chapter.

Big thanks to Will for executive producing this episode!