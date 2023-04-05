Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Watch Out for Fireballs! is a game club podcast, focused on retro and non-current games. Every week, we play a game in its entirety, then discuss its merits and flaws at length.
LeisureVideo GamesComedy

  • 395: Norco
    Wow, maybe Capitalism is bad, actually? In this gorgeously present point-and-click adventure game, you must solve the mystery of who murdered hope.
    5/4/2023
    2:33:09
  • WOFF Dispatch: Oops! All Questions 3
    When? Why? How? What? All this and more on this week's Questions Only WOFF.
    4/27/2023
    1:59:35
  • WOFF 394 Preview: The Quarry
    In this spiritual successor to Until Dawn, we see if old.... DOGS can learn new tricks. Get it? Dogs? Because it's about werewolves.
    4/20/2023
    46:06
  • 393: The Sexy Brutale
    It's a sexy time travel mystery. Oh, no, apparently it's just a time travel mystery.
    4/13/2023
    1:33:31
  • 392: Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Night
    It's a soulslike. It's moe. It's a moe soulslike.
    4/6/2023
    2:32:04

Watch Out for Fireballs! is a game club podcast, focused on retro and non-current games. Every week, we play a game in its entirety, then discuss its merits and flaws at length. Most episodes begin with a short sketch, and we're pretty liberal about keeping tangents in. But it ultimately comes down to: Why do we like (or dislike?) this game.
