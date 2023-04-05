Watch Out for Fireballs!
Available Episodes
395: Norco
Wow, maybe Capitalism is bad, actually?
In this gorgeously present point-and-click adventure game, you must solve the mystery of who murdered hope.
WOFF Dispatch: Oops! All Questions 3
When? Why? How? What? All this and more on this week's Questions Only WOFF.
WOFF 394 Preview: The Quarry
In this spiritual successor to Until Dawn, we see if old.... DOGS can learn new tricks.
Get it? Dogs? Because it's about werewolves.
393: The Sexy Brutale
It's a sexy time travel mystery.
Oh, no, apparently it's just a time travel mystery.
392: Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Night
It's a soulslike. It's moe. It's a moe soulslike.
About Watch Out for Fireballs!
Watch Out for Fireballs! is a game club podcast, focused on retro and non-current games. Every week, we play a game in its entirety, then discuss its merits and flaws at length. Most episodes begin with a short sketch, and we're pretty liberal about keeping tangents in. But it ultimately comes down to: Why do we like (or dislike?) this game.
