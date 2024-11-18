Seamwork Radio: Sewing and Creativity

It can also be hard to find the motivation to sew when you have lots of other commitments—and when the daytime hours are short. Stay productive and creative with these simple, effective ideas for sewing when you're low on time and energy.
30:52
5 Ways to Embrace Seasonal Changes Through Sewing
Sewing often has you thinking a few steps ahead—about what's next in your life, the upcoming season, and what you'll need to be ready for it. In this podcast episode, Sarai and Haley explore how to embrace seasonal changes through sewing. They share five ways to plan for the upcoming season while also staying present and honoring the season you're in right now.
22:12
The Art of Slow Sewing: 10 Tips to Enjoy the Process
In a world of fast everything, sewing can be your sanctuary. Imagine spending a little extra time on your favorite projects, feeling less rushed, and discovering a renewed love for sewing. In the latest podcast, Sarai shares tips on embracing slow sewing. She explores 10 simple, approachable tips to help you slow down This topic frequently comes up in our community, as many of us are looking for ways to slow down and truly enjoy the process, so this episode gently reminds us that sewing can be more than just the clothes we create; it can also be about the journey of making them.
30:54
5 Things to Consider When Choosing Fabrics for Special Occasions
There are a few important factors to consider before you choose fabrics for those big events and special occasions in our lives. Whether it's a wedding, a fancy party, or the upcoming holidays that make you want to feel your best, the fabric you choose can really make or break your outfit. While it's tempting to go straight for that luxurious silk or stunning velvet, it can also get really expensive and might not fit the environment. In this podcast episode, Sarai shares 5 questions you can ask yourself to make sure you're picking the right fabric for your special occasion garment.
18:37
Sewing With All 5 Senses Part 2: Sound, Smell, and Taste
This is part 2 of a 2-part series called "Sewing With All 5 Senses." We continue to delve into our sensory-driven nature. Sewing inherently engages our sense of sight and touch, but by finding ways to activate all five senses, it can evolve into an even deeper and more transformative form of self-care. Last week, we talked about how to intentionally enhance your sense of sight and touch. Today, we’ll talk about the other three senses: sound, smell, and taste. We'll cover what elements play into these senses, and give you tips for how to embrace what feels good.