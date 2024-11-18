Seamwork Radio: Sewing and Creativity

The Art of Slow Sewing: 10 Tips to Enjoy the Process

In a world of fast everything, sewing can be your sanctuary. Imagine spending a little extra time on your favorite projects, feeling less rushed, and discovering a renewed love for sewing. In the latest podcast, Sarai shares tips on embracing slow sewing. She explores 10 simple, approachable tips to help you slow down This topic frequently comes up in our community, as many of us are looking for ways to slow down and truly enjoy the process, so this episode gently reminds us that sewing can be more than just the clothes we create; it can also be about the journey of making them.