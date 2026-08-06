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2331 episodes
Olympic Shooter Gabby Franco on Mental Performance, Venezuela's Gun Ban, and Getting Your Mind Right | Gun Talk Nation08/06/2026 | 43 mins.Gabby Franco didn't just compete at the Sydney Olympics — she watched Venezuela strip its citizens of the right that got her there. Now she's got a master's in sports and performance psychology, and she's breaking down the mental game every shooter is missing. Process over outcome, visualization done right, and why awareness is the window to knowledge. This one hits different.
This Gun Talk Nation is brought to you by Ruger, Range Ready Studios, Archon Firearms, Remington Ammunition, Shooting Sports Life, and Colt.
About Gun Talk Nation
Gun Talk Media's Gun Talk Nation with Ryan Gresham is a weekly multi-platform podcast that offers a fresh look at all things firearms-related. Featuring notable guests and a lot of laughs. Gun Talk Nation is available as an audio podcast or in video format.
For more content from Gun Talk Media, visit guntalk.com or subscribe on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Catch First Person Defender on the new Official FPD YouTube channel. Watch Gun Talk Nation on its new YouTube channel. Catch Gun Talk Hunt on the new dedicated YouTube Channel. Listen to all Gun Talk Podcasts with Spreaker, iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.
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Gun Talk Nation 08.06.26
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Idaho Murders Stopped By Man With A Gun; Comped Guns For Protection; Gun Sales Decline08/02/2026 | 43 mins.In This Hour:
-- One man with a pistol takes on a murderer who has a rifle in an Idaho parking lot. What real traiing and being prepared looks like.
-- What's wrong with using a ported or comped barrel on your self defense pistol?
-- Gun sales may be down a bit, but the firearms industry doesn't sppear to be worried.
Gun Talk 08.02.26 Hour 1
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- In This Hour:
-- Firearms trainer Clark Aposhian breaks down what's known about the murderer in Idaho who was stopped by a good guy with a gun.
-- Colorado passes new laws designed to make it more difficult and more expensive to buy modern rifles.
-- Tips for learning to use an optic on a carry pistol.
Gun Talk 08.02.26 Hour 2
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/gun-talk--6185159/support.
- In This Hour:
-- Bullets and bear guns. Tim Sundles of Buffalo Bore Ammunition talks about what really works to stop a bear, and how internet "experts" focus on the wrong things.
-- It the proper term silencer or suppresor, or does it really matter?
-- How do you become a better shot?
Gun Talk 08.02.26 Hour 3
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/gun-talk--6185159/support.
Good Guy With Gun Saves Lives; Why Are There "California" Guns?; AK-47 Truck Guns08/02/2026 | 21 mins.In This Hour:
-- Good guy stops murderer in Twin Falls, Idaho.
-- Why would a gun maker offer a special "California" model?
-- Why not the AK-47 for a self defense "truck gun?"
Gun Talk 08.02.26 After Show
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About Gun Talk
Gun Talk Podcasts include the live weekly Nationally-Syndicated Gun Talk delving into everything from Gun Rights and Second Amendment Issues to sport and target shooting, recreational shooting and more. Gun Talk Nation is a fast paced show covering the fun side of firearms. Gun Talk Hunt dives into the hunting side of guns. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/gun-talk--6185159/support.Podcast website
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