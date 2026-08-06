Gabby Franco didn't just compete at the Sydney Olympics — she watched Venezuela strip its citizens of the right that got her there. Now she's got a master's in sports and performance psychology, and she's breaking down the mental game every shooter is missing. Process over outcome, visualization done right, and why awareness is the window to knowledge. This one hits different.



This Gun Talk Nation is brought to you by Ruger, Range Ready Studios, Archon Firearms, Remington Ammunition, Shooting Sports Life, and Colt.



About Gun Talk Nation

Gun Talk Media's Gun Talk Nation with Ryan Gresham is a weekly multi-platform podcast that offers a fresh look at all things firearms-related. Featuring notable guests and a lot of laughs. Gun Talk Nation is available as an audio podcast or in video format.



For more content from Gun Talk Media, visit guntalk.com or subscribe on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Catch First Person Defender on the new Official FPD YouTube channel. Watch Gun Talk Nation on its new YouTube channel. Catch Gun Talk Hunt on the new dedicated YouTube Channel. Listen to all Gun Talk Podcasts with Spreaker, iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.



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Gun Talk Nation 08.06.26



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