Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Gun Talk in the App
Listen to Gun Talk in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Gun Talk

Gun Talk

Podcast Gun Talk
Podcast Gun Talk

Gun Talk

Tom Gresham
add
Tom Gresham's Gun Talk is a Nationally-Syndicated Radio Show delving into everything from Gun Rights and Second Amendment Issues to sport and target shooting, r... More
SportsLeisureHobbiesNewsPolitics
Tom Gresham's Gun Talk is a Nationally-Syndicated Radio Show delving into everything from Gun Rights and Second Amendment Issues to sport and target shooting, r... More

Available Episodes

5 of 3490
  • Let’s Talk Sporting Dogs | Gun Talk Hunt
    If you’re a bird hunter, few topics are more important to you than sporting dogs. Gun Talk Hunt’s Kevin “KJ” Jarnagin is joined by Purina’s Karl Gunzer to discuss why the food you give your dog is so important, this weekend’s upcoming DUX Expo (Ducks Unlimited Expo), and multiple other hunting and sporting dog topics. Learn more about the DUX Expo here: https://www.duckexpo.com/ This Gun Talk Hunt is brought to you by Ruger and Range Ready. Copyright ©2023 Freefire Media, LLC Gun Talk Hunt 05.03.23  
    5/3/2023
    24:09
  • Previewing This Weekend’s DUX Expo | Gun Talk Nation
    The DUX Expo (Ducks Unlimited Expo) is taking place this weekend, May 5-7 at Texas Motor Speedway, and Ducks Unlimited’s Logan Nevins joins Gun Talk Nation’s Ryan Gresham to discuss this unique event, and why if you’re a fan of the outdoors, you should check it out. Learn more here: https://www.duckexpo.com/ This Gun Talk Nation is brought to you by Remington, 4Patriots, Range Ready, Armscor / Rock Island Armory, Silencer Central, Ruger and SIG SAUER. Copyright ©2023 Freefire Media, LLC Gun Talk Nation 05.03.23
    5/3/2023
    21:23
  • Judge Blocks "Assault Weapon" Ban; Picking The Perfect Pistol; Shooting Class For Wife's Birthday: Gun Talk Radio | 04.30.23 Hour 1
    In This Hour: -- A judge blocks enforcement of Illinois' sweeping ban on semi-auto firearms recently passed into law.  Alan Gottlieb, of the Second Amendment Foundation, explains the impact of this important decision and how it may affect other bans. --  Not every gun is right for every person.  How to pick the perfect pistol --  He bought a shooting class for his wife's birthday, and now he's a hero! Tom Gresham's Gun Talk   04.30.23  Hour 1
    4/30/2023
    43:47
  • Should Body Armor Be Outlawed?; Gun Talk Radio | 04.30.23 Hour 2
    In This Hour: -- Blake Waldrop, from RMA Armament, explains the latest technology in body armor and addresses calls to ban this kind of personal protection. --   --   Tom Gresham's Gun Talk    04.30.23  Hour 2 
    4/30/2023
    43:48
  • New Guns And New Classes, Radically Improved Shotgun Loads; How To Shoot Faster: Gun Talk Radio | 04.30.23 Hour 3
    In This Hour: -- The Gun Talk crew tries out several new guns and accessories. Ryan Gresham gives a rundown on what's new, and also announces gun safety new classes at www.rangereadystudios.com. --   New TSS material for shot drastically changes turkey hunting. --   The secret to shooting faster:  Shoot faster. Tom Gresham's Gun Talk    04.30.23  Hour 3
    4/30/2023
    43:47

More Sports podcasts

About Gun Talk

Tom Gresham's Gun Talk is a Nationally-Syndicated Radio Show delving into everything from Gun Rights and Second Amendment Issues to sport and target shooting, recreational shooting and more. It's Full Metal Talk Radio!
Podcast website

Listen to Gun Talk, Boston Baseball and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Gun Talk

Gun Talk

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Gun Talk: Podcasts in Family