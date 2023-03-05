Judge Blocks "Assault Weapon" Ban; Picking The Perfect Pistol; Shooting Class For Wife's Birthday: Gun Talk Radio | 04.30.23 Hour 1
In This Hour: -- A judge blocks enforcement of Illinois' sweeping ban on semi-auto firearms recently passed into law. Alan Gottlieb, of the Second Amendment Foundation, explains the impact of this important decision and how it may affect other bans. -- Not every gun is right for every person. How to pick the perfect pistol -- He bought a shooting class for his wife's birthday, and now he's a hero! Tom Gresham's Gun Talk 04.30.23 Hour 1
4/30/2023
43:47
Should Body Armor Be Outlawed?; Gun Talk Radio | 04.30.23 Hour 2
In This Hour: -- Blake Waldrop, from RMA Armament, explains the latest technology in body armor and addresses calls to ban this kind of personal protection. -- -- Tom Gresham's Gun Talk 04.30.23 Hour 2
4/30/2023
43:48
New Guns And New Classes, Radically Improved Shotgun Loads; How To Shoot Faster: Gun Talk Radio | 04.30.23 Hour 3
In This Hour: -- The Gun Talk crew tries out several new guns and accessories. Ryan Gresham gives a rundown on what's new, and also announces gun safety new classes at www.rangereadystudios.com. -- New TSS material for shot drastically changes turkey hunting. -- The secret to shooting faster: Shoot faster. Tom Gresham's Gun Talk 04.30.23 Hour 3
