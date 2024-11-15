Amanda chats with Kate Swann, who runs Florida School of Woodworking, and Morgan Grove, a student and team leader at the USDA Forestry Service in Baltimore. Links from this episode can be found here - http://www.shoptalklive.com For more information about our eLearning courses - http://www.finewoodworking.com/elearning For more information about our Woodworking Fundamentals journey - http://www.finewoodworking.com/fundamentals Join us on our new Discord server! - https://discord.gg/8hyuwqu4JH Sign up for the Fine Woodworking weekly eLetter - https://www.finewoodworking.com/newsletter Sign up for a Fine Woodworking Unlimited membership - https://www.finewoodworking.com/unlimited Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to [email protected] for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page. Join us on our Discord server here.
--------
1:00:48
STL328: Imperfect Precision
Mike, Vic, and Ben discuss the precision really needed in woodworking, methods for creating tapered bevels, and tracksaw techniques. Links from this episode can be found here - http://www.shoptalklive.com For more information about our eLearning courses - http://www.finewoodworking.com/elearning For more information about our Woodworking Fundamentals journey - http://www.finewoodworking.com/fundamentals Join us on our new Discord server! - https://discord.gg/8hyuwqu4JH Sign up for the Fine Woodworking weekly eLetter - https://www.finewoodworking.com/newsletter Sign up for a Fine Woodworking Unlimited membership - https://www.finewoodworking.com/unlimited Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to [email protected] for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page. Join us on our Discord server here.
--------
59:20
STL327: Live from Woodworking In America
Rollie Johnson, Gary Rogowski, and Phil Huber join Amanda in front of a live audience at Woodworking In America 2024. For more information about our eLearning courses - http://www.finewoodworking.com/elearning For more information about our Woodworking Fundamentals journey - http://www.finewoodworking.com/fundamentals Join us on our new Discord server! - https://discord.gg/8hyuwqu4JH Links from this episode can be found here - http://www.shoptalklive.com Sign up for the Fine Woodworking weekly eLetter - https://www.finewoodworking.com/newsletter Sign up for a Fine Woodworking Unlimited membership - https://www.finewoodworking.com/unlimited Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to [email protected] for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page. Join us on our Discord server here.
--------
1:09:17
STL326: No Finish? No Problem!
Seri Robinson, a.k.a. Dr. Spalting, says the best food-safe finish is no finish at all. For more information about Woodworking In America 2024 - https://www.woodsmith.com/article/woodworking-in-america-2024/ Links from this episode can be found here - http://www.shoptalklive.com For more information about our eLearning courses - http://www.finewoodworking.com/elearning
--------
1:10:25
STL325: From logs to lumber
Amanda is joined by Brenon Plourde and Logan Wittmer to discuss milling logs, drying lumber, and their mutual "problem" of hoarding the perfect board. For more information about Woodworking In America 2024 - https://www.woodsmith.com/article/woodworking-in-america-2024/ Links from this episode can be found here - http://www.shoptalklive.com For more information about our eLearning courses - http://www.finewoodworking.com/elearning