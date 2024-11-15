Shop Talk Live - Fine Woodworking

Powered by RND
Fine Woodworking magazine editors and contributors answer your questions and share woodworking tips and techniques.
  • STL329: The 1-3-7 Rule
    Amanda chats with Kate Swann, who runs Florida School of Woodworking, and Morgan Grove, a student and team leader at the USDA Forestry Service in Baltimore.
    --------  
    1:00:48
  • STL328: Imperfect Precision
    Mike, Vic, and Ben discuss the precision really needed in woodworking, methods for creating tapered bevels, and tracksaw techniques.
    --------  
    59:20
  • STL327: Live from Woodworking In America
    Rollie Johnson, Gary Rogowski, and Phil Huber join Amanda in front of a live audience at Woodworking In America 2024.
    --------  
    1:09:17
  • STL326: No Finish? No Problem!
    Seri Robinson, a.k.a. Dr. Spalting, says the best food-safe finish is no finish at all.
    --------  
    1:10:25
  • STL325: From logs to lumber
    Amanda is joined by Brenon Plourde and Logan Wittmer to discuss milling logs, drying lumber, and their mutual "problem" of hoarding the perfect board.
    --------  
    58:08

