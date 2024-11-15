Shop Talk Live - Fine Woodworking

STL325: From logs to lumber

Amanda is joined by Brenon Plourde and Logan Wittmer to discuss milling logs, drying lumber, and their mutual "problem" of hoarding the perfect board. For more information about Woodworking In America 2024 - https://www.woodsmith.com/article/woodworking-in-america-2024/ Links from this episode can be found here - http://www.shoptalklive.com For more information about our eLearning courses - http://www.finewoodworking.com/elearning