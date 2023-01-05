Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Carmudgeon Show in the App
Listen to The Carmudgeon Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The Carmudgeon Show

The Carmudgeon Show

Podcast The Carmudgeon Show
Podcast The Carmudgeon Show

The Carmudgeon Show

Hagerty Media
add
Part of the Hagerty Podcast Network, the Carmudgeon Show is a comedic, information-filled conversation with Jason Cammisa and Derek Tam-Scott, two car enthusias... More
LeisureAutomotiveComedy
Part of the Hagerty Podcast Network, the Carmudgeon Show is a comedic, information-filled conversation with Jason Cammisa and Derek Tam-Scott, two car enthusias... More

Available Episodes

5 of 47
  • The Hot Hatch Daily-Driver Episode — Carmudgeon Show w Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Derek Hyphen — Ep 93
    On this episode of the Carmudgeon Show, we discuss hot-hatches and daily drivers with automotive journalist Sam Smith. Discussion centers around the Toyota GR Hot-Hatch Twins: Jason has driven both the GR Corolla and Yaris, Sam has driven only the Corolla, and Derek only the Yaris. Which is best: Corolla or Yaris? And is either as good as the 2023 Honda Civic Type R? And is the CTR, in turn, anywhere near as good as the original Integra Type R? Sam used to own an ITR.  Unrelated, Jason used to own a W202 Mercedes C43 AMG, and Derek showed up to the studio in his new-to-him C43, which replaces his Mk7 VW GTI as his daily driver. Turns out that both Jason and Sam also have Mk7 Volkswagens (e-Golf and GTI, respectively), and so the boys discuss daily drivers.  In fact, Jason and Derek realize they've owned so many cars in common — W201 190E 2.3-16, R129 Mercedes SL, to name a few — that Jason almost accuses him of being a copycat. Meanwhile, Sam educates us on the Neue Klasse BMW (and its differences relative to the 1602 and 2002-series coupes).  Find Sam's podcast, "Driven to Fail" wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. It, like the Carmudgeon Show, is part of the Hagerty Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:22:59
  • Crashing Many Cars with Sam Smith — The Carmudgeon Show with Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Derek — Ep 93
    Special Guest Sam Smith joins the Curmudgeons in this episode! Not the singer, but the best writer in the automotive business. Sam also has his own podcast on the Hagerty Podcast Network called "Driven To Fail." This inspires Jason to bring up all the times Sam "failed" while at Automobile Magazine. Jason and Sam both started their careers at Automobile Magazine at 2006, working with the brilliant, talented, and wonderful Jean Jennings. And Sam had a rocky start — immediately recognized as one of the best writers in the business, but crashed a lot of cars. There were Camry Dents, tire blowouts in a Mk5 GTI, a crunched Lotus Elise, and a Ford GT spun into a culvert.  There exist no photos of those accidents, but Jason does have an old video of his Ann Arbor steep-driveway tire test: a Range Rover Sport on summer tires vs a GMC Acadia on all-seasons versus a Chevy Suburban on winters. The results are amazing. You can find Sam's podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjPn6_Dtiq4umtc-E0_SbIQ The BABE Rally Story: https://www.motortrend.com/features/2007-big-apple-to-big-easy/ === The Carmudgeon Show is part of the Hagerty Podcast Network Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    57:55
  • Automotive Toponyms — The Carmudgeon Show Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Derek — Ep 92
    Lots of cars are named after a geographic location. Many cars are named after a place you'd never see them. We discuss them all. In this episode of The Carmudgeon Show, Jason Cammisa and Derek Tam-Hyphen-Scott discuss cars named after places! But first, an update on some of the boys' cars: Derek's R129 Mercedes 500SL finally has rebuilt hydraulic cylinders — and a functioning roof. Jason's W201 Mercedes 190E 2.3-16 has had a rearview mirror blowout. Jason decides he hates his Scirocco after working on the interior for a few hours — and then dropped it off at the body shop to have its frame measured for straightness because he still loves it. Derek's Citroën still doesn't run. Jason signed up for an autocross in his Lotus Elise SC and can't decide whether to run the Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 3+ tires, or put the original Yokohamas back on. But then - they got to the subject at hand: Cars named after places! And we made a comprehensive list of every car named after a place. Over 100 of them! Here they are. EVERY CAR NAMED AFTER A PLACE! Alfa Romeo Milano Alfa Romeo Montreal Austin A40 Somerset Austin Atlantic Austin Cambridge Austin Devon? Austin Dorset? Austin Montego Austin Westminster betntley Arnage Bentley Brooklands Bentley Continental Bentley Mulsanne Bugatti Atlantique Buick LaCrosse Buick Lucerne Buick Park Avenue Buick Rainier Buick Riviera Buick Verano Cadillac Biarritz Cadillac Calais Cadillac Cimarron Cadillac Seville Chevrolet Bel Air Chevrolet Biscayne Chevrolet Cheyenne Chevrolet Colorado Chevrolet Corsica Chevrolet Delray Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Montana Chevrolet Monte Carlo Chevrolet Monza Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Tahoe Chrysler Aspen Chrysler Cordoba Chrysler Fifth Avenue Chrysler New Yorker Chrysler Newport Chrysler Pacifica Chrysler Saratoga Chrysler Sebring Colt Sapporo Daewoo LeMans Dodge Aspen Dodge Charger Daytona Dodge Dakota Dodge Daytona Dodge Durango Dodge Monaco Ferrari 360 Modena Ferrari 458 Italia Ferrari 550/575? Maranello Ferrari California Ferrari 330 America Ferrari Fiorano 599 Ferrari Portofino Ferrari Daytona Ferrari Monza Fiat 131 Mirafiori Ford Capri Ford Cortina Ford Fairmont Ford Grenada Ford Taunus Ford Torino Ford Torino Talladega GMC Yukon GMC Denali GMC Sonoma Hyundai Santa Fe Hyundai Tucson Hyundai Tiburon Hyundai Veracruz Kia Borrego Kia Telluride Kia Rio Kia Sedona Kia Sorrento Lancia Montecarlo Lancia Aurelia, Lancia Flavia Lancia Fulvia Lancia Flaminia Lincon Versailles Lincon Continenal Lotus Cortina Lotus Europa Maserati Indy Maserati Mexico Maserati Sebring Mazda Montrose Mercedes Mannheim Mercedes Nürburg Mercedes Stuttgart Mercury Milan Mercury Montclair Mercury Monterey Morris Oxford Nissan Murano Packard Carribean Plymouth Sundance Plymouth THE WHOLE BRAND! Pontiac Bonneville Pontiac Catalina Pontiac LeMans Pontiac Montana Pontiac Parisienne Porsche Cayenne Capital of French Guiana Renault Floride Riley Monaco Rolls-Royce Carmague Rolls-Royce Picadilly SEAT Ibiza Seat Leon Seat Marbella Skoda Kodiaq Subaru Baja Subaru Outback Subaru Tribeca Toyota Avalon Toyota Tacoma Triumph Dolomite Triumph Toledo Vauxhall Belmont Volvo Amazon Yugo Florida Outer Space: GM's Saturn Brand Mazda Cosmo Lancia Stratos Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    1:07:39
  • Advanced Engine Concepts Made Simple — The Carmudgeon Show Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Derek — Ep 91
    Honda has finally made a DOHC version of its venerable 3.5-liter V-6 and it makes... no more power. This spurs the Carmudgeons (in a post-lunch coma) to a discussion about head design: why are two cams worth it when you only have two valves? Why did Honda drop VTEC from that V-6 in favor of infinite cam phasing? What is cam phasing, anyway? And why use a V-6 instead of a straight-six when it uses twice as many cams? Or a supercharger and a turbocharger (hello, Lancia Delta S4.) This episode is all about difficult-to-comprehend engine-building decisions, digested and discussed in terms we can all understand. Hopefully. === The Carmudgeon Show is part of the Hagerty Podcast Network, and stars veteran automotive journalist Jason Cammisa and walking-encyclopedia Derek Tam-Scott. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    51:45
  • Random Number Generator Car Reviews Part 2 — Carmudgeon Show Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Hyphen Ep 90
    Back by popular demand, Jason and Derek dig into their vast spreadsheets of automotive reviews. Rather than picking our favorite cars, a Random Number Generator calls up cells in their spreadsheet, forcing Jason and Derek to take a trip down memory lane — and then read aloud their sometimes-embarrassing commentary on cars they've driven in the past. Cars that they'd often forgotten about it. In this episode, we hear about some of the following cars: TVR Vixen Triumph TR6 2018 BMW M5 (F90-chassis) 1960 Porsche 356B Roadster 2010 BMW X6 Active Hybrid BMW 1-series ActiveE 2023 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe Maserati Bora Ferrari 365 BB Lamborghini Miura Mercedes 280SL Pagoda (W113) 2010 Audi A5 Cabriolet Alfa 4C Launch Edition 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander 2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia 16M Toyota Highlander Hybrid Maserati MC20 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo (930) 1st-gen Honda Insight 5-speed manual E92 BMW 335i (N54) with dyno 1964 Citroën DS19 Chapron ...and more! === The Carmudgeon Show is part of the Hagerty Broadcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    48:23

More Leisure podcasts

About The Carmudgeon Show

Part of the Hagerty Podcast Network, the Carmudgeon Show is a comedic, information-filled conversation with Jason Cammisa and Derek Tam-Scott, two car enthusiasts who are curmudgeonly beyond their years. Proving you don’t have to be old to be grumpy, they spend each episode talking about what’s wrong with various parts of the automotive universe. Despite their best efforts to keep it negative, they usually wind up laughing, happy, and extolling their love for cars. Which just makes them angrier and more bitter. Jason Cammisa is an automotive journalist, social-media figure, and TV host with over 300 million views on YouTube alone. Jason’s deeply technical understanding, made possible by a lifelong obsession with cars, allows him to fully digest what’s going on within an automobile — and then put it into simple terms for others to understand. Also, a Master’s Degree in Law trained him to be impossible to argue with. Derek Tam-Scott still tries. He’s a young automotive expert with old-man taste in cars, and a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering — which means he knows how to be civil to Jason. Or at least he tries. With a decade and a half’s experience buying, selling, driving and brokering classic and exotic cars, he’s experienced the world’s most iconic cars. And hated most of them.
Podcast website

Listen to The Carmudgeon Show, The Landscaping Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Carmudgeon Show

The Carmudgeon Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Carmudgeon Show: Podcasts in Family