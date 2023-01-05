The Hot Hatch Daily-Driver Episode — Carmudgeon Show w Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Derek Hyphen — Ep 93

On this episode of the Carmudgeon Show, we discuss hot-hatches and daily drivers with automotive journalist Sam Smith. Discussion centers around the Toyota GR Hot-Hatch Twins: Jason has driven both the GR Corolla and Yaris, Sam has driven only the Corolla, and Derek only the Yaris. Which is best: Corolla or Yaris? And is either as good as the 2023 Honda Civic Type R? And is the CTR, in turn, anywhere near as good as the original Integra Type R? Sam used to own an ITR. Unrelated, Jason used to own a W202 Mercedes C43 AMG, and Derek showed up to the studio in his new-to-him C43, which replaces his Mk7 VW GTI as his daily driver. Turns out that both Jason and Sam also have Mk7 Volkswagens (e-Golf and GTI, respectively), and so the boys discuss daily drivers. In fact, Jason and Derek realize they've owned so many cars in common — W201 190E 2.3-16, R129 Mercedes SL, to name a few — that Jason almost accuses him of being a copycat. Meanwhile, Sam educates us on the Neue Klasse BMW (and its differences relative to the 1602 and 2002-series coupes). Find Sam's podcast, "Driven to Fail" wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. It, like the Carmudgeon Show, is part of the Hagerty Podcast Network.