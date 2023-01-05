Part of the Hagerty Podcast Network, the Carmudgeon Show is a comedic, information-filled conversation with Jason Cammisa and Derek Tam-Scott, two car enthusias... More
The Hot Hatch Daily-Driver Episode — Carmudgeon Show w Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Derek Hyphen — Ep 93
On this episode of the Carmudgeon Show, we discuss hot-hatches and daily drivers with automotive journalist Sam Smith.
Discussion centers around the Toyota GR Hot-Hatch Twins: Jason has driven both the GR Corolla and Yaris, Sam has driven only the Corolla, and Derek only the Yaris. Which is best: Corolla or Yaris?
And is either as good as the 2023 Honda Civic Type R? And is the CTR, in turn, anywhere near as good as the original Integra Type R? Sam used to own an ITR.
Unrelated, Jason used to own a W202 Mercedes C43 AMG, and Derek showed up to the studio in his new-to-him C43, which replaces his Mk7 VW GTI as his daily driver. Turns out that both Jason and Sam also have Mk7 Volkswagens (e-Golf and GTI, respectively), and so the boys discuss daily drivers.
In fact, Jason and Derek realize they've owned so many cars in common — W201 190E 2.3-16, R129 Mercedes SL, to name a few — that Jason almost accuses him of being a copycat.
Meanwhile, Sam educates us on the Neue Klasse BMW (and its differences relative to the 1602 and 2002-series coupes).
Find Sam's podcast, "Driven to Fail" wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. It, like the Carmudgeon Show, is part of the Hagerty Podcast Network.
5/1/2023
1:22:59
Crashing Many Cars with Sam Smith — The Carmudgeon Show with Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Derek — Ep 93
Special Guest Sam Smith joins the Curmudgeons in this episode! Not the singer, but the best writer in the automotive business.
Sam also has his own podcast on the Hagerty Podcast Network called "Driven To Fail." This inspires Jason to bring up all the times Sam "failed" while at Automobile Magazine.
Jason and Sam both started their careers at Automobile Magazine at 2006, working with the brilliant, talented, and wonderful Jean Jennings. And Sam had a rocky start — immediately recognized as one of the best writers in the business, but crashed a lot of cars. There were Camry Dents, tire blowouts in a Mk5 GTI, a crunched Lotus Elise, and a Ford GT spun into a culvert.
There exist no photos of those accidents, but Jason does have an old video of his Ann Arbor steep-driveway tire test: a Range Rover Sport on summer tires vs a GMC Acadia on all-seasons versus a Chevy Suburban on winters. The results are amazing.
You can find Sam's podcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjPn6_Dtiq4umtc-E0_SbIQ
The BABE Rally Story:
https://www.motortrend.com/features/2007-big-apple-to-big-easy/
===
The Carmudgeon Show is part of the Hagerty Podcast Network
4/24/2023
57:55
Automotive Toponyms — The Carmudgeon Show Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Derek — Ep 92
Lots of cars are named after a geographic location. Many cars are named after a place you'd never see them. We discuss them all.
In this episode of The Carmudgeon Show, Jason Cammisa and Derek Tam-Hyphen-Scott discuss cars named after places!
But first, an update on some of the boys' cars: Derek's R129 Mercedes 500SL finally has rebuilt hydraulic cylinders — and a functioning roof. Jason's W201 Mercedes 190E 2.3-16 has had a rearview mirror blowout. Jason decides he hates his Scirocco after working on the interior for a few hours — and then dropped it off at the body shop to have its frame measured for straightness because he still loves it. Derek's Citroën still doesn't run. Jason signed up for an autocross in his Lotus Elise SC and can't decide whether to run the Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 3+ tires, or put the original Yokohamas back on.
But then - they got to the subject at hand: Cars named after places!
And we made a comprehensive list of every car named after a place. Over 100 of them! Here they are.
4/17/2023
1:07:39
Advanced Engine Concepts Made Simple — The Carmudgeon Show Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Derek — Ep 91
Honda has finally made a DOHC version of its venerable 3.5-liter V-6 and it makes... no more power.
This spurs the Carmudgeons (in a post-lunch coma) to a discussion about head design: why are two cams worth it when you only have two valves? Why did Honda drop VTEC from that V-6 in favor of infinite cam phasing?
What is cam phasing, anyway?
And why use a V-6 instead of a straight-six when it uses twice as many cams? Or a supercharger and a turbocharger (hello, Lancia Delta S4.)
This episode is all about difficult-to-comprehend engine-building decisions, digested and discussed in terms we can all understand. Hopefully.
===
The Carmudgeon Show is part of the Hagerty Podcast Network, and stars veteran automotive journalist Jason Cammisa and walking-encyclopedia Derek Tam-Scott.
4/10/2023
51:45
Random Number Generator Car Reviews Part 2 — Carmudgeon Show Jason Cammisa & ISSIMI's Hyphen Ep 90
Back by popular demand, Jason and Derek dig into their vast spreadsheets of automotive reviews.
Rather than picking our favorite cars, a Random Number Generator calls up cells in their spreadsheet, forcing Jason and Derek to take a trip down memory lane — and then read aloud their sometimes-embarrassing commentary on cars they've driven in the past.
Cars that they'd often forgotten about it.
In this episode, we hear about some of the following cars:
TVR Vixen
Triumph TR6
2018 BMW M5 (F90-chassis)
1960 Porsche 356B Roadster
2010 BMW X6 Active Hybrid
BMW 1-series ActiveE
2023 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe
Maserati Bora
Ferrari 365 BB
Lamborghini Miura
Mercedes 280SL Pagoda (W113)
2010 Audi A5 Cabriolet
Alfa 4C Launch Edition
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander
2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia 16M
Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Maserati MC20
1989 Porsche 911 Turbo (930)
1st-gen Honda Insight 5-speed manual
E92 BMW 335i (N54) with dyno
1964 Citroën DS19 Chapron
...and more!
===
The Carmudgeon Show is part of the Hagerty Broadcast Network.
