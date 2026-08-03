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200 episodes
What Defines Automotive Authenticity? — Carmudgeon Ep. 247 w/ Jason Cammisa & Derek Tam-Scott08/03/2026 | 1h 7 mins.The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, Toyota Land Cruiser + 4Runner, Porsche 911, Ford F-150, and Range Rover, all have several things in common. Slow depreciation compared to other vehicles in their class, nameplates that have lasted for decades, loyal owners that keep coming back for more and bucket listed for others.
But what’s the ONE thing they all unanimously share? Automotive authenticity.
That’s right - these vehicles have never strayed too far from their original design and intended purpose since inception. The Ford F-150 has always been a rugged, body-on-frame truck. The G-Wagen, 4Runner, and Land Cruiser have always been boxy SUVs that have stayed true to their design and off-road capability without compromise. The Porsche 911 has always had the engine behind its driver and will continue to do so until the end of time.
Today’s episode explores more into what authenticity - and deception - mean in an automotive context. Blob-shaped SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and Ferrari Purosangue are one thing - they claim to do everything well, but end up not fully delivering on this promise and often depreciate like rocks.
On the subject of deception - Jason and Derek discuss the new Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale - the most recent car of its kind which claims to be a manual and automatic at the same time, by automating a dual clutch transmission to operate like a manual on demand - third pedal, gated shifter and all. But is it really good for the brand in the long run vs. spending the development cost on a real manual?
The Carmudgeons….carmudgeonate on our behalf. Tune in to find out.
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The Highs & Lows of Working In The Automotive Industry — Carmudgeon Ep. 246 w/ Jason Cammisa & DTS07/27/2026 | 1h 18 mins.On today's episode, Jason and Derek settle a common debate - as a lifelong car enthusiast, is working in the automotive industry a dream job?
Short answer: It's wonderful - but if it were as amazing as it seems 100% of the time, none of us would be paid to work in it.
Jason gives us the rundown of his time in the industry - and we quickly realize, there's a lot of prep that happens behind the scenes of Revelations, Cammisa's Ultimate Drag Race & Ultimate Lap Battle, and other Hagerty Media pieces. This includes a sneak peak in the latest upcoming Lamborghini piece, featuring the Urraco, Jalpa, Countach, Gallardo, Revuelto, Temerario, and Jason's Ferrari 308 GT4 - many of which explored several states of function and non-function...
Derek gives us a view into his world - one which he often has to travel around the globe to stand out as a collector car dealer in the modern era. Driving and experiencing dream cars around the world can be quite fun, but perhaps having to manage a personality or two, plus getting sick on an airplane.
All that and much more on this week's episode of The Carmudgeon Show.
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The Ugliest US Bumpers Ever Produced — Carmudgeon Ep. 245 w Jason Cammisa & Derek Tam-Scott07/20/2026 | 1h 6 mins.Today’s episode of The Carmudgeon Show is a bumper episode. It’s also a headlight, taillight, and side market episode - all of the above which were effected greatly in the mid-1970s to 1980s by updated US Department of Transportation regulations in 1974.===Visit http://JasonSentMe.com to get a Hagerty Guaranteed Value (TM) collector-car insurance quote! ===
But first, a Rover update!! The Rover is back (temporarily) on the west coast - we get some long awaited updates, new plans, and of course a new chapter of the saga which may send the car back where it just was……the project never stops!
5-mph bumpers were one of the crucial components removed from the Rover to make it tolerable to look at today. These US-mandated bumpers (and headlights and taillights) the bane of existence for many European and Japanese manufactures in period. Most of these manufactures were so perturbed by this regulation, that the bumper integration became a bit of an afterthought. Cars like the Mercedes-Benz R107 and W116 were considered some of the worst offenders given the size and integration of the bumper in comparison to the car’s raw proportions. Other cars like the BMW E21, E23, E24, E28, and E30 were also repeat offenders. Other cars mentioned include but are not limited to: Maserati Bora, Lamborghini Countach, Rover SD1, Volkswagen Scirocco (MK2) + Cabriolet, Citroen CX, Jaguar XJS, Alfa Romeo Spider, Honda Accord, Datsun Z, BMW 2002, Volkswagen Beetle, Toyota Corolla, Ford Taurus, and Ford Thunderbird.
Rarely, did a manufacture decide they would go the extra mile and integrate the bumper into the design of the car - the G-body Porsche 911 and Chevrolet Corvette C3 were one of the few of the time.
And if you didn’t get enough Rover air time this episode or need a recap, Jason’s just written a 5 column article for The Intercooler about his experience so far - you can red it here: https://www.the-intercooler.com/library/features/america-fast-part-two/
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20 Years In Automotive Journalism: Jason Cammisa’s Most Insane Assignment 20 Years In Automotive Journalism: Jason Cammisa’s Most Insane Assignment — Carmudgeon Ep. 24407/13/2026 | 1h 20 mins.Just three days ago, Jason celebrated 20 years in an automotive journalism!
The industry has changed in a number of ways - most noticeably, with video taking over as the primary consumed content medium over print. Jason’s career started at the beginning of the end of the print heydays - a time vastly different than the one we’re currently living in.
Jason’s story starts in Ann Arbor, MI in 2007 - where actually, it almost stopped completely. Very quickly, he’s thrown into the middle of a pyramidal power struggle between the domain name-owning agency Automotive.com, and his in-person editorial team. From getting a speeding ticket on his first day with a press car, to getting fired by one internal team and immediately re-hired by another, to living in a place he struggled to call home, Jason nearly threw in the towel.
But automotive legend Jean Jennings - his (real) boss at the time - is one of the reasons you see him with us today. And a trip from New York to New Orleans in a $250 Cadillac Fleetwood Limo cemented - but almost shattered - their relationship.
This episode, amongst other parts of Jason’s career - is primarily about that perilous journey. Jason recounts his time in a broken-frame Cadillac limo with Jean and another automotive legend - Sam Smith - with nearly 100 breakdowns, bruises, burns, pink tutus and tuxedos, rubber ducks, and unbearable heat.
But somehow, they made it - and you can read more about it here from the original airing of the article in Automobile Magazine in 2007: http://bit.ly/4vqFvhw
(Also, a link to the 1983 Car And Driver Mexico Torture Test - you’ll understand why later in the show: https://www.caranddriver.com/photos/g17857487/escape-from-baja-mexican-sports-sedan-torture-test-archived-comparison-test-gallery/ )
All this and much more on this special episode of The Carmudgeon Show.
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Jason Cammisa & Derek Tam-Scott Guess Collector Car Auction Prices! — The Carmudgeon Show Ep. 24307/06/2026 | 53 mins.On today’s episode of The Carmudgeon Show - Jason and Derek compete against each other in a Price Is Right-style game show! Rather than going over the price, the objective is to get as close as possible whether being under or over the result. The winner does not, in fact, get a new car - but is instead continuously ridden with car problems of many sorts, which of course means more opportunities for Carmudgeoning.
Our discussion points include:
2003 Bentley Arnage R
1989 Volkswagen Best Seller Wolfsburg Limited Edition Cabriolet
1988 BMW M3
2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Sahara 4x4
2007 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster 6-Speed Conversion
1984 Rover Vitesse SD1 TWR Group A Spec
1977 Fiat Bertone 850 T Visitors Bus
1990 Porsche 911 Targa
2002 Ferrari 360 Spider 6-Speed
1995 Mercedes-Benz E300 Diesel
Jason also gives us an update on his Rover SD1 and his Volkswagen Cabrio VR6 swap - including the good, the bad, but not the ugly! The Rover returns to California after more than 15 months of being away, but alas - it’s not quite finished. The Cabrio, while also not quite finished, is finally CARB legal!
All that and more on that process in this episode of The Carmudgeon Show.
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About The Carmudgeon Show
Part of the Hagerty Podcast Network, the Carmudgeon Show is a comedic, information-filled conversation with Jason Cammisa and Derek Tam-Scott, two car enthusiasts who are curmudgeonly beyond their years. Proving you don’t have to be old to be grumpy, they spend each episode talking about what’s wrong with various parts of the automotive universe. Despite their best efforts to keep it negative, they usually wind up laughing, happy, and extolling their love for cars. Which just makes them angrier and more bitter. Jason Cammisa is an automotive journalist, social-media figure, and TV host with over 300 million views on YouTube alone. Jason’s deeply technical understanding, made possible by a lifelong obsession with cars, allows him to fully digest what’s going on within an automobile — and then put it into simple terms for others to understand. Also, a Master’s Degree in Law trained him to be impossible to argue with. Derek Tam-Scott still tries. He’s a young automotive expert with old-man taste in cars, and a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering — which means he knows how to be civil to Jason. Or at least he tries. With a decade and a half’s experience buying, selling, driving and brokering classic and exotic cars, he’s experienced the world’s most iconic cars. And hated most of them.Podcast website
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