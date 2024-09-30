Altheya: The Dragon Empire #41 | Deceptions in the Deep (Part 1)

The party is split as Rowan finds himself in a dangerous trap! Announcements: YOU HAVE BEEN BLESSED BY THE CLEVER TOAD! High Rollers collaborate with Dispel Dice to create a brand new, prophetic and fateful dice set! Available here: https://dispeldice.com/collections/high-rollers Official Kalifris Mini! Get yourself a mini of the demon-bargain-offering, totally-not-evil and all-powerful Kalifris! Available on our Only-Games store here: https://only-games.co/collections/high-rollers _______________ Boost your Charisma with some HR merch! https://highrollersdnd.teemill.com/ Add official High Rollers Minis to your TTRPG collection here: https://only-games.co/collections/high-rollers Bless your table with the Clever Toad Dice Set: https://dispeldice.com/collections/high-rollers Enhance your bath time experience with the official Altheya themed DiceBombs at https://geekyclean.com/! Check out https://www.highrollersdnd.com/ for all the latest HR News! Love the podcast? Give us a glittering 5 star review! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/high-rollers-dnd/id1401508198?see-all=reviews Support the High Rollers on Patreon and get early access to Podcast episodes, vods and more: www.patreon.com/HighRollers Music courtesy of Epidemic Sound, TCT Adventures (Solasta: Crown of the Magisters), Monument Studios and Jolene Khor! Check out Jolene Khor and all her wonderful work on High Rollers on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1WX3ICiTmf4GpHwImnQMs6 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices