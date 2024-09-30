Altheya: The Dragon Empire #43 | Corridors In Disguise (Part 1)
The gang struggle through an encounter with some living stalactites deep in the rivers beneath the Ash Hills!
Boost your Charisma with some HR merch! https://highrollersdnd.teemill.com/
Add official High Rollers Minis to your TTRPG collection here: https://only-games.co/collections/high-rollers
Bless your table with the Clever Toad Dice Set: https://dispeldice.com/collections/high-rollers
Enhance your bath time experience with the official Altheya themed DiceBombs at https://geekyclean.com/!
Check out https://www.highrollersdnd.com/ for all the latest HR News!
Love the podcast? Give us a glittering 5 star review! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/high-rollers-dnd/id1401508198?see-all=reviews
Support the High Rollers on Patreon and get early access to Podcast episodes, vods and more: www.patreon.com/HighRollers
Music courtesy of Epidemic Sound, TCT Adventures (Solasta: Crown of the Magisters), Monument Studios and Jolene Khor!
Check out Jolene Khor and all her wonderful work on High Rollers on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1WX3ICiTmf4GpHwImnQMs6
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
1:24:52
Altheya: The Dragon Empire #42 |The Roads Less Travelled (Part 2)
Rowan takes the lead on the navigations as the party wander down some roads less travelled!
1:25:00
Altheya: The Dragon Empire #42 |The Roads Less Travelled (Part 1)
The gang return with some terrible news while some members of the team are concerned with Xantheus' drinking habits!
1:32:17
Altheya: The Dragon Empire #41 | Deceptions in the Deep (Part 2)
The party race through some terrible caverns while Rowan grapples with an ancient God!
1:19:20
Altheya: The Dragon Empire #41 | Deceptions in the Deep (Part 1)
The party is split as Rowan finds himself in a dangerous trap!
Announcements: YOU HAVE BEEN BLESSED BY THE CLEVER TOAD! High Rollers collaborate with Dispel Dice to create a brand new, prophetic and fateful dice set! Available here: https://dispeldice.com/collections/high-rollers
Official Kalifris Mini! Get yourself a mini of the demon-bargain-offering, totally-not-evil and all-powerful Kalifris! Available on our Only-Games store here: https://only-games.co/collections/high-rollers
Welcome to High Rollers, a live-play Dungeons & Dragons podcast! Join Dungeon Master Mark Hulmes and his players as they explore Altheya: The Dragon Empire on Europe's biggest independent TTRPG stream. Episodes go live Tuesdays and Thursdays, or watch live every Sunday at 5pm UK Time on twitch.tv/highrollersdnd or youtube.com/highrollersdnd!