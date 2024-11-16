Powered by RND
  • Garden Nostalgia
    Whether it's a specific plant or an entire vibe you create, there's something nostalgic about gardens and gardening. Celebrate that with us in this episode. Featured shrub, Illuminati Tower mockorange.
    --------  
    44:46
  • Moving Plants Indoors
    Moving plants that can't tolerate your winter indoors is a time-honored tradition. Learn about what you can move in and what to expect. Featured shrub: Jazz Hands Variegated loropetalum.
    --------  
    43:23
  • Garden Horror Stories
    To celebrate the end of spooky season, we asked our listeners to share their garden horror stories, and you delivered big time! Join us to hear their stories, as well as a few of our own.
    --------  
    45:08
  • Fall is for Transplanting
    Got a plant that's not working in its spot? Bust a move! We share why fall is ideal for transplanting, and how to do it. Featured shrub: Diamond Ball clematis.
    --------  
    44:28
  • Colorful Flowers + Foliage for Fall
    Go beyond mums and maples to discover the many other plants that make fall such a colorful, memorable season. Featured shrub: Tres Amigos abelia.
    --------  
    43:16

Introducing Gardening Simplified, a new radio show and podcast from Proven Winners ColorChoice Shrubs.Hosted by life-long gardeners Rick Vuyst and Stacey Hirvela, the Gardening Simplified show is designed to share our love of plants and gardening. Whatever your skill or experience level, you’ll find something interesting, useful, and just plain fascinating in every episode.
