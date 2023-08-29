Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Honey I'm Homemaker in the App
Listen to Honey I'm Homemaker in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Honey I'm Homemaker

Honey I'm Homemaker

Podcast Honey I'm Homemaker
Podcast Honey I'm Homemaker

Honey I'm Homemaker

Megan Fox and Jayna Burkholder
add
Join Megan and Jayna, a Mennonite cousin duo as they chat all things homemaking and motherhood. Their prayer is that this podcast brings you some food for thoug...
More
LeisureHome & Garden
Join Megan and Jayna, a Mennonite cousin duo as they chat all things homemaking and motherhood. Their prayer is that this podcast brings you some food for thoug...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • LIFE LATELY, the end of an era + the husbands on the show (Old Audio)
    Please tap the FOLLOW button!!! Today's show has quite the variety! The girls recap their summers, share vacation frustrations, and trip tips. They also process the beginning of a new school year and later . . . the men join the pod to discuss being a Mennonite, favorite meals, and if a clean house is ACTUALLY important to them. (Old Audio) Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.com Shop Jayna’s beautiful handmade robes: https://jaynahandmade.com/ Shop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxunlocked Things we mentioned in this video: Wabi sabi coffee mugs: https://amzn.to/3Ccw0um Softest ever throw blanket: https://amzn.to/3SQQdMc Jayna's water bottle: https://amzn.to/3p2hOMZ Megan's phone loop: https://amzn.to/3vYL0c5 Jayna's watch: https://amzn.to/3MXAwza Jayna's watchband: https://amzn.to/3ypDb0o Light: https://amzn.to/3FqU9x7 Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc... Plant propegation wall decor: https://amzn.to/3LXm9KZ
    8/29/2023
    29:38
  • Mennonite Mom FAVORITES: essentials + extras that are pretty life changing! (Old Audio)
    Please tap the FOLLOW button!!! Here are a whole bunch of our favorites for homemaking, momming, and living your best life! Thanks so much for hanging out with us today, and let us know what one of your favorites is! (Old Audio) Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.com Shop Jayna’s beautiful handmade robes: https://jaynahandmade.com/ Shop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxu... Things we mentioned in this video: Wabi sabi coffee mugs: https://amzn.to/3Ccw0um Saucer Swing: https://amzn.to/3PjfT17 Jayna's skin care: https://amzn.to/3BIwBE9 https://amzn.to/3by1LDk https://amzn.to/3BIwGYt Eye balm- Try this code to possibly get a 15% off Tula discount: MEGANFOX Jayna's phone case: https://loox.io/z/E1M7b6V-j3 Hosannah Revival: https:hosannarevival.com Little Pilgrim's Big Journey: https://www.amazon.com/dp/198997502X?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share God Do You Play?: https://amzn.to/3zMNR8A Softest ever throw blanket: https://amzn.to/3SQQdMc Colors of the World markers: https://a.co/d/81t6jVO Electric toothbrush: https://amzn.to/3BMnD8E Cotton pouches: https://www.meganfoxunlocked.com/product/single-large-cotton-pouches/ Jayna's belt bag: https://amzn.to/3SskXTI Megan's belt bag: https://amzn.to/3QGfze6 Nail polish colors: Sally Hansen Insta Dry Mauve It Sally Hansen Insta Dry Pink Pursuit LA Colors Au Naturale Jayna's water bottle: https://amzn.to/3p2hOMZ French press: https://amzn.to/3pjeAEO Hope's Table cookbook: https://amzn.to/3zUJyrZ Jayna's earbuds: https://amzn.to/3zAolTS Steve Green kid's music: https://amzn.to/3pftcoT Megan's pink shirt: (S) https://bit.ly/3vFdPth Megan's Periwinkle skirt: https://www.inheritco.com/products/remi-tiffany-blue-midi-skirt Megan's Bible https://hosannarevival.com/ Little Pilgrim's Big Journey: https://www.amazon.com/dp/198997502X?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share Colors of the World markers: https://a.co/d/81t6jVO Electric toothbrush: https://amzn.to/3BMnD8E Cotton pouches: https://www.meganfoxunlocked.com/product/single-large-cotton-pouches/ Sticker book https://amzn.to/3QmzD5c Megan's phone loop: https://amzn.to/3vYL0c5 Jayna's watch: https://amzn.to/3MXAwza Jayna's watchband: https://amzn.to/3ypDb0o Light: https://amzn.to/3FqU9x7 Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc... Plant propegation wall decor: https://amzn.to/3LXm9KZ
    8/29/2023
    33:20
  • "They weren't his biggest fans!" Mennonites and Dating (Old Audio)
    Please tap the FOLLOW button!!! Join Jayna and Megan as they share their stories of dating, courtship, and ultimately marriage at the age of 20. There are highs and lows, good times and some shennanigans. Hopefully this episode brings you some entertainment AND some food for thought. And to any "little sisters" watching-- we hope you can learn through our experiences and someday have a God-honoring courthship and marriage. (Old Audio) Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.com Shop Jayna’s beautiful handmade robes: https://jaynahandmade.com/ Shop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxu... Things we've mentioned in this video: Megan's dress: thred Up Jayna's skirt: https://amzn.to/3vbMQ8m Megan's phone loop: https://amzn.to/3vYL0c5 Jayna's watch: https://amzn.to/3MXAwza Jayna's watchband: https://amzn.to/3ypDb0o Light: https://amzn.to/3FqU9x7 Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc... Mustard throw: (the softest thing you've ever felt!) https://amzn.to/39CgZG2 Plant propegation wall decor: https://amzn.to/3LXm9KZ
    8/29/2023
    35:02
  • Mid-Series Q&A: Burn-out, Modesty, $ Making vs. Homemaking (Old Audio)
    Please tap the FOLLOW button!!! Join Jayna and Megan as they address all your questions! An honest chat about so many life topics that affect moms, homemakers, and Christian gals. They do not hold back and some of their answers and personal experiences may surprise you. Settle in and listen to the whole discussion, or refer to the time stamps for specific topics you may be interested in. And as always, thanks so much for watching. Tap the little arrow and share with a friend! (old Audio) Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.com Shop Jayna’s beautiful handmade robes: https://jaynahandmade.com/ Shop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxu... Things we've mentioned in this video: Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/g/aqokyv Jayna's dress: https://amzn.to/3PiGVGe Megan's skirt: https://amzn.to/3NSkNSd Phone loops: https://amzn.to/3vYL0c5 Jayna's watch: https://amzn.to/3MXAwza Jayna's watchband: https://amzn.to/3ypDb0o Light: https://amzn.to/3FqU9x7 Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc... Mustard throw: (the softest thing you've ever felt!) https://amzn.to/39CgZG2 Plant propegation wall decor: https://amzn.to/3LXm9KZ
    8/29/2023
    36:41
  • Body Image, Make-up, + the Aesthetics of it All (Old Audio)
    Please tap the FOLLOW button!!! Join Jayna Burkholder and Megan Fox as they dive into a topic that they've been navigating for years. Body image is truly a journey that is always being redefined through the different stages of our lives. Our Mennonite upbringing has definitely had an impact on how we view our appearance, use make-up, get (or don't get) procedures done, and just . . . the aesthetics of it all! Thanks for watching! And don't forget to weigh in in the comments section! (Old Audio) Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.com Shop Jayna’s beautiful handmade robes: https://jaynahandmade.com/ Shop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxu... Things we've mentioned in this video: Jayna's dress: https://amzn.to/3HKhY43 Megan's skirt: https://www.inheritco.com/collections/megan-fox-inspired-collection/products/white-denim-skirt Megan's Top: https://mainstreetexchangeapparel.com/collections/shirt-blouse/products/embroidered-leaf-print-top-in-dusty-brown Jayna's bra recommendation: https://amzn.to/3n0RJwy Phone loops: https://amzn.to/3vYL0c5 Jayna's watch: https://amzn.to/3MXAwza Jayna's watchband: https://amzn.to/3ypDb0o Light: https://amzn.to/3FqU9x7 Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc... Mustard throw: (the softest thing you've ever felt!) https://amzn.to/39CgZG2 Plant propegation wall decor: https://amzn.to/3LXm9KZ
    8/29/2023
    29:00

More Leisure podcasts

About Honey I'm Homemaker

Join Megan and Jayna, a Mennonite cousin duo as they chat all things homemaking and motherhood. Their prayer is that this podcast brings you some food for thought or at the very least, some companionship as you wash dishes, fold laundry, or miracle of miracles . . . have a solo drive in your car!
Podcast website

Listen to Honey I'm Homemaker, Bleep That Out and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Honey I'm Homemaker

Honey I'm Homemaker

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store