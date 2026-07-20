One of us recently got the chance to get our colors analyzed and today we're here to report back how it went, why it might or might not actually matter, and if we recommend you trying it for yourself. Do looks really matter? Can feeling our best make us happier and perform better as homemakers? We'll discuss all of that and more, such as: our current time organization methods, a huge project we have been working on, and why we don't like to talk about modesty. It's a fun and worthwhile listen! So grab an iced coffee or that basket of laundry and listen in!Please support our wonderful sponsors:VOETBERG MUSIC ACADEMY:If you’re looking to bring fun, rewarding music into your home this coming school year, go toVoetbergMusicAcademy.com use my code: HOMEMAKER25 for 25% off your first month! Simplify your curriculum search, with music lessons designed for families! Voetberg Music Academy will hold your hand each step of the way.COZY EARTH:Made from viscose from bamboo — breathable, soft, and built for summer. Headto cozyearth.com and use my code HOMEMAKER for an exclusive 20% off. And if you see a post-purchase survey, mention that you heard about Cozy Earth right here!https://cozyearth.com/products/bamboo-sheet-set?_pos=1&_sid=7e8260f92&_ss=r&variant=40965917835444https://cozyearth.com/products/mens-everyday-polo?_pos=1&_psq=everyday+po&_ss=e&_v=1.0&variant=44158195761332CUROLOGY:#CurologyPartner Head to https://curology.yt.link/9QHMLQk for a special offer on your first Curology box! Subscription required, subject to consultation. Restrictions apply. See website for full details and important safety information.Jayna's dress: https://amzn.to/4wDbzA7 Megan's dress: sold out from InheritShop my new collection here:http://www.inheritco.com/MEGANFOXUNLOCKED Color analysis by Elminahttps://www.instagram.com/colorandgraceco?igsh=c2g2a2M1Y2F4NW80Landon's Gardens:https://www.instagram.com/landons_gardens?igsh=amc0ZGUzZ3hsbjh3 Book--A New Home For Hank — A Boy's Journey to Heaven https://share.google/nptXTE50OxJpCywNiWatch our first 3 seasons: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqdjqwDnpIMx_GhVzCWsT4LF-1EsRhwJm&si=8hmyDW0lI4-yWhQ-Please subscribe! You can also find this podcast on Spotify and iTunes!Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.comShop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxunlockedShop Jayna's Amazon Storefront:https://www.amazon.com/shop/jaynalynnhandmade?ref_=cm_sw_r_apann_aipsfshop_aipsfjaynalynnhandmade_8JT0JHV8AH0KP8VJX5XN&language=en_USSign up for Scribd: (audiobook library): https://www.scribd.com/gitx/a33qb4(If you use this link you’ll get a free month trial!)Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc...Wallpaper: https://glnk.io/4x0x0/meganfoxunlockedgmailcomUse code MEGAN35Lamp: https://amzn.to/46Dyuy7Mustard throw: (the softest thing you've ever felt!) https://amzn.to/39CgZG2Contact/Collab: meganfoxunlocked@gmail.comP.O. BOX- send us some mail!P.O. BOX 9Akron, PA 17501Follow us on Instagram:Honey I'm Homemaker: https://www.instagram.com/honeyimhomemaker/ Megan: https://www.instagram.com/meganfoxunlocked/Jayna: https://www.instagram.com/jaynaburkholder/Megan's Business: https://www.instagram.com/shopfoxsparrow/0:00 The craft room of her dreams5:06 Organizing my time in "buckets"10:55 Women in leadership16:45 A children's book about . . . . DEATH?21:13 Why is color analysis trending AGAIN!34:16 So now what???39:58 Why we dont talk about modesty 42:28 Dressing age appropriate 46:03 Sparks in your marriage!49:57 What we admire about older womenSome links are affiliate links. Thanks for supporting my channel!Music from YouTube and Epidemic Sound