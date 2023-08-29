Join Megan and Jayna, a Mennonite cousin duo as they chat all things homemaking and motherhood. Their prayer is that this podcast brings you some food for thoug...
LIFE LATELY, the end of an era + the husbands on the show (Old Audio)
Today's show has quite the variety! The girls recap their summers, share vacation frustrations, and trip tips. They also process the beginning of a new school year and later . . . the men join the pod to discuss being a Mennonite, favorite meals, and if a clean house is ACTUALLY important to them. (Old Audio)
8/29/2023
29:38
Mennonite Mom FAVORITES: essentials + extras that are pretty life changing! (Old Audio)
Here are a whole bunch of our favorites for homemaking, momming, and living your best life! Thanks so much for hanging out with us today, and let us know what one of your favorites is! (Old Audio)
8/29/2023
33:20
"They weren't his biggest fans!" Mennonites and Dating (Old Audio)
Join Jayna and Megan as they share their stories of dating, courtship, and ultimately marriage at the age of 20. There are highs and lows, good times and some shennanigans. Hopefully this episode brings you some entertainment AND some food for thought. And to any "little sisters" watching-- we hope you can learn through our experiences and someday have a God-honoring courthship and marriage. (Old Audio)
8/29/2023
35:02
Mid-Series Q&A: Burn-out, Modesty, $ Making vs. Homemaking (Old Audio)
Join Jayna and Megan as they address all your questions! An honest chat about so many life topics that affect moms, homemakers, and Christian gals. They do not hold back and some of their answers and personal experiences may surprise you. Settle in and listen to the whole discussion, or refer to the time stamps for specific topics you may be interested in. And as always, thanks so much for watching. Tap the little arrow and share with a friend! (old Audio)
8/29/2023
36:41
Body Image, Make-up, + the Aesthetics of it All (Old Audio)
Join Jayna Burkholder and Megan Fox as they dive into a topic that they've been navigating for years. Body image is truly a journey that is always being redefined through the different stages of our lives. Our Mennonite upbringing has definitely had an impact on how we view our appearance, use make-up, get (or don't get) procedures done, and just . . . the aesthetics of it all! Thanks for watching! And don't forget to weigh in in the comments section! (Old Audio)
Join Megan and Jayna, a Mennonite cousin duo as they chat all things homemaking and motherhood. Their prayer is that this podcast brings you some food for thought or at the very least, some companionship as you wash dishes, fold laundry, or miracle of miracles . . . have a solo drive in your car!