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76 episodes
The birth of a homemaker-- Wedding fears, homemaking tears, and the early years07/20/2026 | 54 mins.Today you are in for a ride!! It's been 13 years since we said yes to the loves of our lives and consequently started our homemaking journeys. First we have some thoughts on current events and Jayna had a bomb to drop! But then . . .Join us for a trip down memory lane as we reminisce about our weddings, (and Mennonite wedding culture in general,) our honeymoon drama, (and fights--oops!) and the ups and downs of learning what keeping a home is all about! It's all about the early days! Please support our amazing sponsors!VOETBERG MUSIC ACADEMY:If you’re looking to bring fun, rewarding music into your home this coming school year, go toVoetbergMusicAcademy.com use my code: HOMEMAKER25 for 25% off your first month! Simplify your curriculum search, with music lessons designed for families! Voetberg Music Academy will hold your hand each step of the way.COZY EARTH:Made from viscose from bamboo — breathable, soft, and built for summer. Headto cozyearth.com and use my code HOMEMAKER for an exclusive 20% off. And if you see a post-purchase survey, mention that you heard about Cozy Earth right here!https://cozyearth.com/products/bamboo-sheet-set?_pos=1&_sid=7e8260f92&_ss=r&variant=40965917835444https://cozyearth.com/products/mens-everyday-polo?_pos=1&_psq=everyday+po&_ss=e&_v=1.0&variant=44158195761332BIRCH Thank you Birch Living for sponsoring! Visit https://birchliving.com/honeyimhomemaker for 27% off during their Extended Fourth of July Sale! Megan's skirt: https://amzn.to/4fjZc4IMegan's top: https://collabs.shop/41pssyWatch our first 3 seasons: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqdjqwDnpIMx_GhVzCWsT4LF-1EsRhwJm&si=8hmyDW0lI4-yWhQ-Please subscribe! You can also find this podcast on Spotify and iTunes!Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.comShop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxunlockedShop Jayna's Amazon Storefront:https://www.amazon.com/shop/jaynalynnhandmade?ref_=cm_sw_r_apann_aipsfshop_aipsfjaynalynnhandmade_8JT0JHV8AH0KP8VJX5XN&language=en_USSign up for Scribd: (audiobook library): https://www.scribd.com/gitx/a33qb4(If you use this link you’ll get a free month trial!)Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc...Wallpaper: https://glnk.io/4x0x0/meganfoxunlockedgmailcomUse code MEGAN35Lamp: https://amzn.to/46Dyuy7Mustard throw: (the softest thing you've ever felt!) https://amzn.to/39CgZG2Contact/Collab: meganfoxunlocked@gmail.comP.O. BOX- send us some mail!P.O. BOX 9Akron, PA 17501Follow us on Instagram:Honey I'm Homemaker: https://www.instagram.com/honeyimhomemaker/ Megan: https://www.instagram.com/meganfoxunlocked/Jayna: https://www.instagram.com/jaynaburkholder/Megan's Business: https://www.instagram.com/shopfoxsparrow/Jayna's Business: https://www.instagram.com/jaynalynnhandmade/0:00 My excuse for not hosting 3:55 We left our church11:39 When the sacredness of life is questioned20:39 Crazy Mennonite wedding rules27:10 Our wedding budgets30:00 Harvesting help from your family33:42 Honeymoon memories38:35 Our house was ransackedSetting up house47:02 Designing my first kitchen at 2052:40 We split the chores-- tradwife who?Some links are affiliate links. Thanks for supporting my channel!Music from YouTube and Epidemic Sound
Your appearance as a homemaker, my color analysis experience + why we're tired of the modesty talk07/07/2026 | 52 mins.One of us recently got the chance to get our colors analyzed and today we're here to report back how it went, why it might or might not actually matter, and if we recommend you trying it for yourself. Do looks really matter? Can feeling our best make us happier and perform better as homemakers? We'll discuss all of that and more, such as: our current time organization methods, a huge project we have been working on, and why we don't like to talk about modesty. It's a fun and worthwhile listen! So grab an iced coffee or that basket of laundry and listen in!Please support our wonderful sponsors:VOETBERG MUSIC ACADEMY:If you’re looking to bring fun, rewarding music into your home this coming school year, go toVoetbergMusicAcademy.com use my code: HOMEMAKER25 for 25% off your first month! Simplify your curriculum search, with music lessons designed for families! Voetberg Music Academy will hold your hand each step of the way.COZY EARTH:Made from viscose from bamboo — breathable, soft, and built for summer. Headto cozyearth.com and use my code HOMEMAKER for an exclusive 20% off. And if you see a post-purchase survey, mention that you heard about Cozy Earth right here!https://cozyearth.com/products/bamboo-sheet-set?_pos=1&_sid=7e8260f92&_ss=r&variant=40965917835444https://cozyearth.com/products/mens-everyday-polo?_pos=1&_psq=everyday+po&_ss=e&_v=1.0&variant=44158195761332CUROLOGY:#CurologyPartner Head to https://curology.yt.link/9QHMLQk for a special offer on your first Curology box! Subscription required, subject to consultation. Restrictions apply. See website for full details and important safety information.Jayna's dress: https://amzn.to/4wDbzA7 Megan's dress: sold out from InheritShop my new collection here:http://www.inheritco.com/MEGANFOXUNLOCKED Color analysis by Elminahttps://www.instagram.com/colorandgraceco?igsh=c2g2a2M1Y2F4NW80Landon's Gardens:https://www.instagram.com/landons_gardens?igsh=amc0ZGUzZ3hsbjh3 Book--A New Home For Hank — A Boy's Journey to Heaven https://share.google/nptXTE50OxJpCywNiWatch our first 3 seasons: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqdjqwDnpIMx_GhVzCWsT4LF-1EsRhwJm&si=8hmyDW0lI4-yWhQ-Please subscribe! You can also find this podcast on Spotify and iTunes!Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.comShop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxunlockedShop Jayna's Amazon Storefront:https://www.amazon.com/shop/jaynalynnhandmade?ref_=cm_sw_r_apann_aipsfshop_aipsfjaynalynnhandmade_8JT0JHV8AH0KP8VJX5XN&language=en_USSign up for Scribd: (audiobook library): https://www.scribd.com/gitx/a33qb4(If you use this link you’ll get a free month trial!)Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc...Wallpaper: https://glnk.io/4x0x0/meganfoxunlockedgmailcomUse code MEGAN35Lamp: https://amzn.to/46Dyuy7Mustard throw: (the softest thing you've ever felt!) https://amzn.to/39CgZG2Contact/Collab: meganfoxunlocked@gmail.comP.O. BOX- send us some mail!P.O. BOX 9Akron, PA 17501Follow us on Instagram:Honey I'm Homemaker: https://www.instagram.com/honeyimhomemaker/ Megan: https://www.instagram.com/meganfoxunlocked/Jayna: https://www.instagram.com/jaynaburkholder/Megan's Business: https://www.instagram.com/shopfoxsparrow/0:00 The craft room of her dreams5:06 Organizing my time in "buckets"10:55 Women in leadership16:45 A children's book about . . . . DEATH?21:13 Why is color analysis trending AGAIN!34:16 So now what???39:58 Why we dont talk about modesty 42:28 Dressing age appropriate 46:03 Sparks in your marriage!49:57 What we admire about older womenSome links are affiliate links. Thanks for supporting my channel!Music from YouTube and Epidemic Sound
Light & Dark: Our Worst Nightmares + adding whimsy to our lives! | is this trend so bad?06/22/2026 | 51 mins.#whimsy #homemakerpodcast #top5horrorstoriesToday's episode is going to cover it all! First of all we are going to be discussing some of our worst nightmares in life. (Did someone say vulnerability hang over?) Then we totally switch gears and discuss ways we are adding a little whimsy to our daily lives and routines. When life gets serious, making life more whimsical is what we need! At the end we react to some UNHINGED uses of free will that you will NOT see coming. Thanks for hanging out. Leave us a comment and . . . .Please support our wonderful sponsors:Voetberg Music Academy:Go to https://www.voetbergmusicacademy.com/ and use code HOMEMAKER10 to get your first month's access for only $10! (Good for the whole family!)Cozy Earth:If you're still need a gift for dad, he will LOVE their super comfy lounge clothes! Use code HOMEMAKER for 20% off ANYTHING at cozyearth.comhttps://cozyearth.com/products/bamboo-sheet-set?_pos=1&_sid=7e8260f92&_ss=r&variant=40965917835444https://cozyearth.com/products/mens-everyday-polo?_pos=1&_psq=everyday+po&_ss=e&_v=1.0&variant=44158195761332WILD deodorant:Grab 20% off all Wild products using code HOMEMAKER20 at https://shopwildrefill.com/honeyimhomemaker-13?v=1779210804053 - works for new & existing customers in case you want to check out their new summer scents! Megan's top: http://www.inheritco.com/MEGANFOXUNLOCKEDWatch our first 3 seasons: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqdjqwDnpIMx_GhVzCWsT4LF-1EsRhwJm&si=8hmyDW0lI4-yWhQ-Please subscribe! You can also find this podcast on Spotify and iTunes!Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.comShop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxunlockedShop Jayna's Amazon Storefront:https://www.amazon.com/shop/jaynalynnhandmade?ref_=cm_sw_r_apann_aipsfshop_aipsfjaynalynnhandmade_8JT0JHV8AH0KP8VJX5XN&language=en_USSign up for Scribd: (audiobook library): https://www.scribd.com/gitx/a33qb4(If you use this link you’ll get a free month trial!)Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc...Wallpaper: https://glnk.io/4x0x0/meganfoxunlockedgmailcomUse code MEGAN35Lamp: https://amzn.to/46Dyuy7Mustard throw: (the softest thing you've ever felt!) https://amzn.to/39CgZG2Contact/Collab: meganfoxunlocked@gmail.comP.O. BOX- send us some mail!P.O. BOX 9Akron, PA 17501Follow us on Instagram:Honey I'm Homemaker: https://www.instagram.com/honeyimhomemaker/ Megan: https://www.instagram.com/meganfoxunlocked/Jayna: https://www.instagram.com/jaynaburkholder/Megan's Business: https://www.instagram.com/shopfoxsparrow/Jayna's Business: https://www.instagram.com/jaynalynnhandmade/Some links are affiliate links. Thanks for supporting my channel!Music from YouTube and Epidemic Sound
We're Back! Insecurities in friendships and discovering your FRIENDSHIP SUPER POWER!06/08/2026 | 45 mins.We're back from a Maycember hiatus, and we have a LOT to catch up on! After giving you some exciting life updates, challenges, and hot takes, we jump into the meat and potatoes of today's video-- friendships. AGAIN!? Yes, this feels like such an important and delicate topic that deserves more unpacking. We hope today's discussion will help you with your insecurities as a friend and help you identify your super power as a friend-- yes you have one! We wrap up with a fun friendship This or That . . . can't wait for you to join!Please check out our supporting sponsors!Voetberg Music Academy:Go to https://www.voetbergmusicacademy.com/ and use code HOMEMAKER10 to get your first month's access for only $10! (Good for the whole family!)Cozy Earth: Head to https://cozyearth.com/ and use our code HOMEMAKER for an exclusive 20% off! Curology:Head to https://curology.yt.link/21n50jH for a special offer on your first Curology box! Subscription required, subject to consultation. Restrictions apply. See website for full details and important safety information. #CurologyPartner Also a huge thank-you to Landon's Gardens for the beautiful flowers! https://www.instagram.com/landons_gardens/Watch our first 3 seasons: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqdjqwDnpIMx_GhVzCWsT4LF-1EsRhwJm&si=8hmyDW0lI4-yWhQ-Please subscribe! You can also find this podcast on Spotify and iTunes!Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.comShop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxunlockedShop Jayna's Amazon Storefront:https://www.amazon.com/shop/jaynalynnhandmade?ref_=cm_sw_r_apann_aipsfshop_aipsfjaynalynnhandmade_8JT0JHV8AH0KP8VJX5XN&language=en_USSign up for Scribd: (audiobook library): https://www.scribd.com/gitx/a33qb4(If you use this link you’ll get a free month trial!)Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc...Contact/Collab: meganfoxunlocked@gmail.comP.O. BOX- send us some mail!P.O. BOX 9Akron, PA 17501Follow us on Instagram:Honey I'm Homemaker: https://www.instagram.com/honeyimhomemaker/ Megan: https://www.instagram.com/meganfoxunlocked/Jayna: https://www.instagram.com/jaynaburkholder/Megan's Business: https://www.instagram.com/shopfoxsparrow/Jayna's Business: https://www.instagram.com/jaynalynnhandmade/Some links are affiliate links. Thanks for supporting my channel!Music from YouTube and Epidemic Sound
Our Homemaking Confessions: A Q&A for all the Homemakers on marriage, stewarding our time, and more!04/28/2026 | 53 mins.Addressing the controversy, admitting our hot takes, and tying up some lose ends at the end of a season. This q and a is the perfect chit chat, must listen while getting some of that mundane housework knocked out! We love being your coworkers as homemakers and today we have one of the best episodes yet. An exciting new release, triggers from our upbringing, music preferences, marriage fails, friendships that ground you, guests on the podcast? And so many more topics! We might have a few things to repent from, but we’re also doubling down on a few opinions as well. Crockpot meals are mid. THERE. We said what we said! Enjoy.PLEASE SUPPORT OUT SPONSORS:Voetberg Music Academy: Use our code HOMEMAKER20 to get 20% off every month your family is enrolled and learn music in a way that sticks. https://www.voetbergmusicacademy.com/ Cozy Earth: Go to https://cozyearth.com and use our code HOMEMAKER for up to 20% off. Their products are so LUXE and some of our favorites!!Wild Deodorant: For 20% off sitewide use code HONEYIMHOMEMAKER20 at https://shopwildrefill.com/honeyimhomemaker-12Shop Jayna's robes for a limited time!https://share.google/zvAd6x9XrIj8vd4GpMegan's socks: https://amzn.to/3QB3dsQMegan's sweater: https://amzn.to/4cR4HGYWatch our first 3 seasons: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqdjqwDnpIMx_GhVzCWsT4LF-1EsRhwJm&si=8hmyDW0lI4-yWhQ-Please subscribe! You can also find this podcast on Spotify and iTunes!Check out these new up and coming channels! @HomemakerInProgress @outpostofheaven Shop Megan’s lifestyle brand FoxSparrow over at www.meganfoxunlocked.comShop Megan’s Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/meganfoxunlockedShop Jayna's Amazon Storefront:https://www.amazon.com/shop/jaynalynnhandmade?ref_=cm_sw_r_apann_aipsfshop_aipsfjaynalynnhandmade_8JT0JHV8AH0KP8VJX5XN&language=en_USSign up for Scribd: (audiobook library): https://www.scribd.com/gitx/a33qb4(If you use this link you’ll get a free month trial!)Chairs: https://www.walmart.com/ip/SINGES-Acc...Wallpaper: https://glnk.io/4x0x0/meganfoxunlockedgmailcomUse code MEGAN35Lamp: https://amzn.to/46Dyuy7Mustard throw: (the softest thing you've ever felt!) https://amzn.to/39CgZG2Contact/Collab: meganfoxunlocked@gmail.comP.O. BOX- send us some mail!P.O. BOX 9Akron, PA 17501Follow us on Instagram:Honey I'm Homemaker: https://www.instagram.com/honeyimhomemaker/ Megan: https://www.instagram.com/meganfoxunlocked/Jayna: https://www.instagram.com/jaynaburkholder/Megan's Business: https://www.instagram.com/shopfoxsparrow/Jayna's Business: https://www.instagram.com/jaynalynnhandmade/
Some links are affiliate links. Thanks for supporting my channel!Music from YouTube and Epidemic Sound
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About Honey I'm Homemaker
Join Megan and Jayna, a Mennonite cousin duo as they chat all things homemaking and motherhood. Their prayer is that this podcast brings you some food for thought or at the very least, some companionship as you wash dishes, fold laundry, or miracle of miracles . . . have a solo drive in your car!Podcast website
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