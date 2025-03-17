Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsLeisureThe VSL Aviation Podcast
Listen to The VSL Aviation Podcast in the App
Listen to The VSL Aviation Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The VSL Aviation Podcast

Podcast The VSL Aviation Podcast
Seth Lake
A podcast on all things General Aviation from the team at VSL Aviation.
LeisureAviationEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 34
  • ADS-B Pitfalls, Mastering Forward Slips, and What CFIs Are Missing
    Welcome back to the VSL Aviation Podcast! I'm your host, Seth Lake, a CFI and DPE here to help you navigate checkrides and general aviation topics. This weekly podcast is recorded live on Discord, with additional streaming on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch. In this episode, we dive into three major topics before opening the floor to listener questions: 01:04 ✈ ADS-B Compliance and Common Pitfalls     How ADS-B has improved situational awareness but also led to complacency in traffic spotting.     The dangers of assuming all aircraft are ADS-B equipped and a real-world mid-air collision case study.     Ensuring your ADS-B system is functioning properly, including the FAA’s Public ADS-B Performance Report tool.     The importance of transponder inspections (91.411 and 91.413) and how tail beacon installations impact compliance.     Using the FAA’s ADS-B Deviation Authorization Tool to legally fly with an inoperative ADS-B unit.     A radio call tip: Announcing "negative ADS-B" at non-towered fields to improve traffic awareness. 13:17 ✈ Forward Slips – Why Pilots Are Struggling     Why many CFIs are hesitant to teach forward slips and how misconceptions about spins are leading to poor training.     A step-by-step technique for practicing forward slips at altitude before using them in landing scenarios.     How slips compare to skids—why skidding turns on base to final are far more dangerous.     Using a forward slip for energy management, including a fun slow-flight competition exercise.     When not to slip—understanding manufacturer restrictions (e.g., some Cessna models advising against slips with full flaps). 25:02 ✈ Special Emphasis Areas – What Happened to Them?     How the FAA moved away from the "Special Emphasis Areas" of the Practical Test Standards (PTS) when transitioning to the Airman Certification Standards (ACS).     Where instructors and pilots can still find these emphasis areas in the CFII PTS and why they’re still important. 27:56 ✈ Bonus: Checking Static RPM on Takeoff     A reminder to verify your aircraft’s static RPM range from the Type Certificate Data Sheet (TCDS) before takeoff.     How a pilot caught a low RPM issue that could have indicated an engine problem. 📢 Live Q&A Topics:     32:22 Slipping with flaps – Is it ever okay?     35:19 How to enter descent profiles in ForeFlight when POH data is missing.    44:48 Understanding “established” on an ILS approach.     41:07 How to evaluate performance calculations for aircraft with minimal performance data (e.g., J-3 Cub).    38:35 Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) and how to explain it to students. 🔗 Join the Discussion! To participate in future live streams, join the VSL Aviation Discord. Find the invite link on https://VSL.Aero, and stay tuned for more aviation insights!
    --------  
    49:44
  • Illegal Charters, Emergency Procedures, and Checkride Prep – VSL Aviation Podcast
    VSL Aviation Podcast – Episode Recap In this episode of the VSL Aviation Podcast, host Seth Lake dives into key aviation topics, answers listener questions, and shares insights from real-world flying experiences. Topics Covered: Chapters: 02:30 Understanding Part 135 Operators – How to verify if an employer is legally operating under Part 135, using FAA records to check approved aircraft, and avoiding illegal charter flights. 10:45 Truth in Leasing Agreements & Operational Control – Discussion of Advisory Circular 91-37B, how leasing agreements affect legal flight operations, and what documents should be onboard the aircraft. 16:03 Emergency Situations in Multi-Engine Aircraft – A real-world example of an engine failure in a Beechcraft Baron, handling unexpected in-flight vibrations, and decision-making during engine shutdown. 21:18 ForeFlight Navigation Tips – Demonstration of how to input radial/DME waypoints in ForeFlight, using the feature for situational awareness and ATC clearances. 25:30 CFI Checkride Advice – Strategies for initial flight instructor applicants, including incorporating FAA Wings program into lesson plans and understanding fundamentals of instruction (FOI). 30:24 Commercial Pilot Checkride Navigation – How to plan a VFR cross-country flight for a commercial checkride using ForeFlight, selecting pilotage and dead reckoning checkpoints, and preparing an effective nav log. 42:01 Night Vision and Hypoxia – The effects of oxygen deprivation on night vision and how pilots can recognize early signs of hypoxia. 49:18 RNP vs. RNAV vs. GPS Approaches – Understanding Required Navigation Performance (RNP), how it relates to GPS and RNAV approaches, and whether LPV approaches qualify as RNP. 55:05 Common Checkride Weaknesses – Areas where applicants frequently struggle, including traffic pattern entries at non-towered airports and decision-making skills in flight training. Throughout the episode, Seth engages with live questions from pilots, CFIs, and aviation enthusiasts across Discord, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch, making this an interactive and educational discussion for anyone in the aviation community. Join Us Live The VSL Aviation Podcast is streamed every week on YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, and primarily on Discord, where listeners can ask questions live. Subscribe to stay up to date with aviation topics, flight training insights, and expert discussions!
    --------  
    1:14:40
  • Avoid These Pilot Errors! | 2025 FAR Changes, CFI Privileges & TEM Explained
    In this episode of the VSL Aviation Podcast, Seth Lake covers a variety of key aviation topics and answers listener questions. We kick things off with Threat and Error Management (TEM) and how to apply it in your daily flying. Then we dive into clarifying CFI responsibilities, discuss updates to the 2025 FAR/AIM, and wrap up with insights on CFI privileges. Whether you're a student, instructor, or experienced pilot, there's something here for you. Chapters: 01:30 TEM 11:37 What should I be teaching as a CFI? 28:48 Stall and Spin awareness training 34:34 Alternate Static Source Info 40:33 2025 FAR/AIM Updates 43:03 Privileges and Limitations 47:51 Open Discussion Join the conversation on Discord or submit your questions at VSL.aero. Join the VSL Discord Community: https://discord.gg/46zt3N8ckx
    --------  
    1:09:15
  • Rethinking Commercial Pilot Training
    In this episode, we take a deep dive into Jason Blair’s recent article, "Things I Propose We Change in Initial Commercial Pilot Certification Standards and Experience Requirements" (🔗 Read it here). I break down his key points, share my thoughts, and discuss why I completely agree with his take. From there, we opened up the conversation to our live audience—answering questions and having a great discussion with listeners on Discord and viewers across multiple streaming platforms. This was our first time live-streaming the podcast on Twitch, Instagram, and YouTube! If you want to be part of the conversation next time, join us live on Discord. Details at VSL.aero or click the link in the description. 👉 Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share if you found this episode helpful! VSL Discord Channel
    --------  
    1:07:51
  • Pilot Logbook: Insights, Emergencies, and Oddities
    In this episode of Pilot Logbook, we dive into essential and intriguing topics every pilot should consider. We clarify the nuances of PDPIC and explore the proper ways to log PIC and Cross-Country time as a safety pilot. Next, we tackle the psychology of flying under pressure by analyzing two real-world cases of pilots panicking during emergencies. For a unique twist, we discuss the unconventional yet effective technique of launching flares for landing. Wrapping up with a casual general discussion, this episode offers a mix of practical advice, critical lessons, and engaging stories for pilots at every level.
    --------  
    1:00:45

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The VSL Aviation Podcast

A podcast on all things General Aviation from the team at VSL Aviation.
Podcast website

Listen to The VSL Aviation Podcast, The Beginner's Garden with Jill McSheehy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The VSL Aviation Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/21/2025 - 1:22:25 AM