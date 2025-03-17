ADS-B Pitfalls, Mastering Forward Slips, and What CFIs Are Missing

Welcome back to the VSL Aviation Podcast! I'm your host, Seth Lake, a CFI and DPE here to help you navigate checkrides and general aviation topics. This weekly podcast is recorded live on Discord, with additional streaming on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch. In this episode, we dive into three major topics before opening the floor to listener questions: 01:04 ✈ ADS-B Compliance and Common Pitfalls How ADS-B has improved situational awareness but also led to complacency in traffic spotting. The dangers of assuming all aircraft are ADS-B equipped and a real-world mid-air collision case study. Ensuring your ADS-B system is functioning properly, including the FAA’s Public ADS-B Performance Report tool. The importance of transponder inspections (91.411 and 91.413) and how tail beacon installations impact compliance. Using the FAA’s ADS-B Deviation Authorization Tool to legally fly with an inoperative ADS-B unit. A radio call tip: Announcing "negative ADS-B" at non-towered fields to improve traffic awareness. 13:17 ✈ Forward Slips – Why Pilots Are Struggling Why many CFIs are hesitant to teach forward slips and how misconceptions about spins are leading to poor training. A step-by-step technique for practicing forward slips at altitude before using them in landing scenarios. How slips compare to skids—why skidding turns on base to final are far more dangerous. Using a forward slip for energy management, including a fun slow-flight competition exercise. When not to slip—understanding manufacturer restrictions (e.g., some Cessna models advising against slips with full flaps). 25:02 ✈ Special Emphasis Areas – What Happened to Them? How the FAA moved away from the "Special Emphasis Areas" of the Practical Test Standards (PTS) when transitioning to the Airman Certification Standards (ACS). Where instructors and pilots can still find these emphasis areas in the CFII PTS and why they’re still important. 27:56 ✈ Bonus: Checking Static RPM on Takeoff A reminder to verify your aircraft’s static RPM range from the Type Certificate Data Sheet (TCDS) before takeoff. How a pilot caught a low RPM issue that could have indicated an engine problem. 📢 Live Q&A Topics: 32:22 Slipping with flaps – Is it ever okay? 35:19 How to enter descent profiles in ForeFlight when POH data is missing. 44:48 Understanding “established” on an ILS approach. 41:07 How to evaluate performance calculations for aircraft with minimal performance data (e.g., J-3 Cub). 38:35 Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) and how to explain it to students. 🔗 Join the Discussion! To participate in future live streams, join the VSL Aviation Discord. Find the invite link on https://VSL.Aero, and stay tuned for more aviation insights!