Illegal Charters, Emergency Procedures, and Checkride Prep – VSL Aviation Podcast
VSL Aviation Podcast – Episode Recap In this episode of the VSL Aviation Podcast, host Seth Lake dives into key aviation topics, answers listener questions, and shares insights from real-world flying experiences. Topics Covered: Chapters: 02:30 Understanding Part 135 Operators – How to verify if an employer is legally operating under Part 135, using FAA records to check approved aircraft, and avoiding illegal charter flights. 10:45 Truth in Leasing Agreements & Operational Control – Discussion of Advisory Circular 91-37B, how leasing agreements affect legal flight operations, and what documents should be onboard the aircraft. 16:03 Emergency Situations in Multi-Engine Aircraft – A real-world example of an engine failure in a Beechcraft Baron, handling unexpected in-flight vibrations, and decision-making during engine shutdown. 21:18 ForeFlight Navigation Tips – Demonstration of how to input radial/DME waypoints in ForeFlight, using the feature for situational awareness and ATC clearances. 25:30 CFI Checkride Advice – Strategies for initial flight instructor applicants, including incorporating FAA Wings program into lesson plans and understanding fundamentals of instruction (FOI). 30:24 Commercial Pilot Checkride Navigation – How to plan a VFR cross-country flight for a commercial checkride using ForeFlight, selecting pilotage and dead reckoning checkpoints, and preparing an effective nav log. 42:01 Night Vision and Hypoxia – The effects of oxygen deprivation on night vision and how pilots can recognize early signs of hypoxia. 49:18 RNP vs. RNAV vs. GPS Approaches – Understanding Required Navigation Performance (RNP), how it relates to GPS and RNAV approaches, and whether LPV approaches qualify as RNP. 55:05 Common Checkride Weaknesses – Areas where applicants frequently struggle, including traffic pattern entries at non-towered airports and decision-making skills in flight training. Throughout the episode, Seth engages with live questions from pilots, CFIs, and aviation enthusiasts across Discord, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch, making this an interactive and educational discussion for anyone in the aviation community. Join Us Live The VSL Aviation Podcast is streamed every week on YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, and primarily on Discord, where listeners can ask questions live. Subscribe to stay up to date with aviation topics, flight training insights, and expert discussions!