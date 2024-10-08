Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch. This week Daemon, Ryan, and Max discuss the games we should have been playing already, namely games like Avowed, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Metal Gear Solid Delta, and more. What caused the delays and when are they actually coming out? We also have last week's poll results, and a new poll for you to vote on at IGN.com.
Will the Next Console War Be Handheld? - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch! This week Daemon is joined by Beyond's Max Scoville and Unlocked's Destin Legarie to discuss the next front in the console war: handhelds. A recent Bloomberg report claims that Sony is working on their next PlayStation handheld that is meant to go toe-to-toe with the Nintendo Switch. Not to be outdone, Microsoft also has a handheld coming, and both Sony's and Microsoft's are years away, likely competing with each other and with the many PC handhelds already out from that corner of the industry. Will any of these prove real challengers to Nintendo's decades-long dominance in the handheld space? Plus we go over last week's poll results, and have a new poll for you to vote on at IGN.com.
Should Xbox Fast Track Its Next Console? - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch! This week Daemon is joined by Ryan McCaffrey from IGN's Xbox podcast, Unlocked, and Max Scoville from IGN's PlayStation show, Beyond! The topic: should Microsoft fast-track a new Xbox console since they won't be doing a mid-gen refresh? The PS5 Pro is now the most powerful game console you can buy, and since PS5's are outselling the Xbox 2:1, it might be better for Microsoft to hit the reset button. What do you think? Plus we have last week's poll results, and a new poll for you to vote on at IGN.com.
PS5 & Xbox Series Four-Year Report Card
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch! This month marks the four-year anniversary of both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S, so of course we're taking a look back at the past four years and grading how well both consoles did. Joining Daemon this week are Max Scoville from IGN's Beyond! podcast, and Stella Chung from Podcast Unlocked. We also have last week's poll results, plus a new poll for you to vote on at IGN.com.
PS5 Pro: Powerful But Unessential - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch. This week Daemon is joined by Beyond's Max Scoville, and Michael Higham, IGN's tech reviews editor. He reviewed the PS5 Pro, and he joins us today to talk about his review, how the PS5 Pro makes console games a little more like their PC counterparts, and whether or not Microsoft needs to release an Xbox Series X Pro soon. Plus we have last week's poll results, and a new poll for you to vote on at IGN.com.