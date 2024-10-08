Will the Next Console War Be Handheld? - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch! This week Daemon is joined by Beyond's Max Scoville and Unlocked's Destin Legarie to discuss the next front in the console war: handhelds. A recent Bloomberg report claims that Sony is working on their next PlayStation handheld that is meant to go toe-to-toe with the Nintendo Switch. Not to be outdone, Microsoft also has a handheld coming, and both Sony's and Microsoft's are years away, likely competing with each other and with the many PC handhelds already out from that corner of the industry. Will any of these prove real challengers to Nintendo's decades-long dominance in the handheld space? Plus we go over last week's poll results, and have a new poll for you to vote on at IGN.com.