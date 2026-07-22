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134 episodes
- In Episode 133 of I Learned About Flying From That, host Carl Valeri welcomes back airline pilot and aviation attorney Chris Pezalla to discuss a harrowing mechanical failure during a tailwheel checkout flight.
What started as a routine practice session in a Cessna 140 quickly turned into a critical emergency. During climbout in the traffic pattern, Chris and his instructor discovered that the elevator flight controls were jammed. When forcing the controls freed the elevator with a loud bang, the aircraft pitched nose-down toward traffic on a nearby highway—only for the elevator to jam again.
- Imagine landing your aircraft after a seemingly routine flight, only to find the FAA waiting for you on the ramp. In this special episode of I Learned About Flying From That, host Carl Valeri sits down with commercial pilot Elliot Mintzer to discuss a harrowing experience from early in his PC-12 career. What started as a standard Part 91 contract flight from the Mid-Atlantic to Texas quickly unraveled into a multi-year legal battle that threatened to end Elliot's aviation career before it truly took off.
- In Episode 131 of I Learned About Flying From That, host Carl Valeri sits down with Leslie Cobble, a seasoned flight instructor and owner of flight schools in Arkansas and Hawaii. What was supposed to be a routine engine break-in flight over the beautiful shores of Maui quickly turned into a terrifying fight for control.
- In Episode 130 of I Learned About Flying From That, host Carl Valeri sits down with airline pilot and aviation attorney Chris Pezalla to recount a marathon time-building flight that quickly turned into a damp, late-night lesson in aeronautical decision-making.
Twenty years ago, a 19-year-old Chris and a friend rented a Cessna 152 to fly from Daytona Beach down to Key West. What started as a straightforward opportunity to build cross-country flight time evolved into a grueling ordeal on the journey home.
- In episode 129 of I Learned About Flying from That, host Carl Valeri sits down with pilot Christy De La Torre and flight instructor Mac Bradley to unpack a routine instructional flight that quickly escalated into a real-world emergency.
During a cross-country check ride preparation flight from Wiley Post to Wichita Falls, Texas, Christy and Mac were practicing pattern work when a critical mechanical failure occurred. After a touch-and-go landing, Christy attempted to pull the throttle back, only to discover the throttle cable had completely severed—leaving their aircraft's engine stuck operating at full power.
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About I Learned About Flying From That
Tune in for the rest of the story—with exclusive interviews with pilots who have shared their emergencies, crises, and mistakes over 950-plus installments of Flying's iconic series, "I Learned About Flying From That." Host Carl Valeri relates the tale as told by the author, then catches up with that pilot to ask the questions we know have been on your mind.Podcast website
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