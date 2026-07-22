Imagine landing your aircraft after a seemingly routine flight, only to find the FAA waiting for you on the ramp. In this special episode of I Learned About Flying From That, host Carl Valeri sits down with commercial pilot Elliot Mintzer to discuss a harrowing experience from early in his PC-12 career. What started as a standard Part 91 contract flight from the Mid-Atlantic to Texas quickly unraveled into a multi-year legal battle that threatened to end Elliot's aviation career before it truly took off.