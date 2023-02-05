Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Flying Magazine
LeisureAviation
Available Episodes

  • 58. Out of the Formation
    After the photo mission was done, the wake turbulence generated by a PT-19 trainer was enough to upset a Cessna 170, as pilot and photographer Leonardo Correa Luna found out.
    4/26/2023
    29:04
  • 57. Be the Pilot in Command
    John Jordan shares stories from early in his career flying out of California's wine country, in a Warrior and a 172, that illuminate why preflight planning is crucial.
    4/5/2023
    33:42
  • 56. Ready For the Emergency
    Musician and pilot Christine Mortine was flying a mission for the Recreational Aviation Foundation when she had engine trouble and applied her backcountry training to the resulting off-airport landing.
    3/22/2023
    37:40
  • 55. Stories from a Stunt Pilot
    Al Cerullo transformed his experience flying helicopters in the Vietnam combat zone into a career flying aerial photography for a long list of movies and TV shows in his Eurocopter AS355 Twin Star in New York.
    3/8/2023
    27:19
  • 54. Through the Marine Layer
    Instructor Matt Keane found himself over the marine layer with a failed engine and an electrical system on the discovery flight he was conducting. Find out how he managed the emergency.
    2/21/2023
    35:16

About I Learned About Flying From That

Tune in for the rest of the story—with exclusive interviews with pilots who have shared their emergencies, crises, and mistakes over 950-plus installments of Flying's iconic series, "I Learned About Flying From That." Host Rob Reider relates the tale as told by the author, then catches up with that pilot to ask the questions we know have been on your mind.
