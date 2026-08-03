Jeff and Christian welcome Steve Watts from Gamespot to the show this week to discuss the ramifications of Sony ending support for physical media on Playstation, the latest Games Done Quick feats, and the outcome of the legal battle over Subnautica 2. The Playlist: Steve: Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Dave the Diver: In the Jungle, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Christian: Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Jeff: Geometry Dash Parting Gifts!

Jeff and Christian welcome Brendon Bigley from Into the Aether back to the show this week to discuss the "most significant restructure in Xbox history", Sony first party games declaring their physical disc status, and Lego potentially doing another arcade cabinet set. The Playlist: Brendon: Wax Heads, Backyard Baseball 2026, Meccha Chameleon Christian: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Jeff: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Parting Gifts!

Christian welcomes Jordan Epstein and Phillipe Bosher the show this week to discuss more Fallout games getting announced, a casting change for Amazon's God of War TV show, the Call of Duty movie teaser, and more The Playlist: Jordan: 007: First Light; Palworld 1.0; Fire Emblem Awakening; Mixtape Phillipe: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess; Trauma Center: Under the Knife; Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Christian: Denshattack! Parting Gifts!

Jeff and Christian welcome Sean Capri from Carpool Gaming to the show this week to discuss an early '27 release for God of War Laufey, a delay for Tomb Raider into the "no physical media" zone, and ten Atari classics that could become movies. The Playlist: Sean: Pragmata, Splatoon Raiders, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Christian: Splatoon Raiders Jeff: Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Slumber Realm Parting Gifts!

Jeff and Christian welcome Zack Zwiezen from Kotaku to the show this week to discuss the pushback against Sony on physical discs, the four pillars of the new XBOX strategy, the Game Industry Hardship Bundle, and more! The Playlist: Zack: GTA Online / Splatoon Raiders Christian: Hitman: Absolution Jeff: Halo: Campaign Evolved Tabletop Time: Zack: DND online Jeff: Alice is Missing Parting Gifts!!

About DLC

About DLC

About DLC

DLC is your Down Loadable Commentary for the week, giving you a rundown of everything you need to know about gaming in it's many forms! Whether it is on desktops, laptops, or consoles, VR, AR, or tabletop, DLC is your source for info, analysis, and opinion from the best voices in the industry! Hosts Jeff Cannata and Christian Spicer are joined each episode by a special guest to decide on a Story of the Week and discuss the games on their Playlist! DLC, the Digital Lifestyle Companion for gamers who Don't Like Cynicism. DLC was named one of Entertainment Weekly's 20 "Must Listen" podcasts!