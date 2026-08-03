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DLC

DLC
LeisureTechnology
DLC
Latest episode

567 episodes

  • DLC

    663: Zack Zwiezen: Halo: Campaign Evolved, Splatoon Raiders, New Sony statement on physical discs, New Xbox statement on the future, EA's aquisition, Hitman: Absolution, GTA Online, Alice is Missing

    08/03/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    Jeff and Christian welcome Zack Zwiezen from Kotaku to the show this week to discuss the pushback against Sony on physical discs, the four pillars of the new XBOX strategy, the Game Industry Hardship Bundle, and more!
    The Playlist:
    Zack: GTA Online / Splatoon Raiders
    Christian: Hitman: Absolution
    Jeff: Halo: Campaign Evolved
    Tabletop Time:
    Zack: DND online
    Jeff: Alice is Missing
    Parting Gifts!!
  • DLC

    662: Sean Capri: God of War Laufey dated, Tomb Raider Catalyst delayed, Splatoon Raiders, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Slumber Realm, Pragmata, 10 new video game movies

    07/27/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Jeff and Christian welcome Sean Capri from Carpool Gaming to the show this week to discuss an early '27 release for God of War Laufey, a delay for Tomb Raider into the "no physical media" zone, and ten Atari classics that could become movies.
    The Playlist:
    Sean: Pragmata, Splatoon Raiders, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced 
    Christian: Splatoon Raiders 
    Jeff: Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Slumber Realm
    Parting Gifts!
  • DLC

    661: Jordan Epstein & Phillipe Bosher: More Fallout games are coming, New casting for Kratos, Call of Duty movie, Denshattack!,Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Palworld 1.0

    07/20/2026 | 2h 18 mins.
    Christian welcomes Jordan Epstein and Phillipe Bosher the show this week to discuss more Fallout games getting announced, a casting change for Amazon's God of War TV show, the Call of Duty movie teaser, and more
    The Playlist:
    Jordan: 007: First Light; Palworld 1.0; Fire Emblem Awakening; Mixtape
    Phillipe: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess; Trauma Center: Under the Knife; Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
    Christian: Denshattack!
    Parting Gifts!
  • DLC

    660: Brendon Bigley: Xbox layoffs, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Wax Heads, Backyard Baseball 2026, Meccha Chameleon, God Of War Laufey promises physical disc version, Lego Donkey Kong arcade set

    07/13/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    Jeff and Christian welcome Brendon Bigley from Into the Aether back to the show this week to discuss the "most significant restructure in Xbox history", Sony first party games declaring their physical disc status, and Lego potentially doing another arcade cabinet set.
    The Playlist:
    Brendon: Wax Heads, Backyard Baseball 2026, Meccha Chameleon
    Christian: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
    Jeff: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
    Parting Gifts!
  • DLC

    659: Steve Watts: Sony ends physical media, Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Dave the Diver: In the Jungle, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds, Geometry Dash, Subnautica 2 legal battle, Summer Games Done Quick

    07/06/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Jeff and Christian welcome Steve Watts from Gamespot to the show this week to discuss the ramifications of Sony ending support for physical media on Playstation, the latest Games Done Quick feats, and the outcome of the legal battle over Subnautica 2.
    The Playlist:
    Steve: Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Dave the Diver: In the Jungle, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
    Christian: Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
    Jeff: Geometry Dash
    Parting Gifts!
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About DLC
DLC is your Down Loadable Commentary for the week, giving you a rundown of everything you need to know about gaming in it's many forms! Whether it is on desktops, laptops, or consoles, VR, AR, or tabletop, DLC is your source for info, analysis, and opinion from the best voices in the industry! Hosts Jeff Cannata and Christian Spicer are joined each episode by a special guest to decide on a Story of the Week and discuss the games on their Playlist! DLC, the Digital Lifestyle Companion for gamers who Don't Like Cynicism. DLC was named one of Entertainment Weekly's 20 "Must Listen" podcasts!
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