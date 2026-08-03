567 episodes
663: Zack Zwiezen: Halo: Campaign Evolved, Splatoon Raiders, New Sony statement on physical discs, New Xbox statement on the future, EA's aquisition, Hitman: Absolution, GTA Online, Alice is Missing08/03/2026 | 1h 53 mins.Jeff and Christian welcome Zack Zwiezen from Kotaku to the show this week to discuss the pushback against Sony on physical discs, the four pillars of the new XBOX strategy, the Game Industry Hardship Bundle, and more!
The Playlist:
Zack: GTA Online / Splatoon Raiders
Christian: Hitman: Absolution
Jeff: Halo: Campaign Evolved
Tabletop Time:
Zack: DND online
Jeff: Alice is Missing
Parting Gifts!!
662: Sean Capri: God of War Laufey dated, Tomb Raider Catalyst delayed, Splatoon Raiders, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Slumber Realm, Pragmata, 10 new video game movies07/27/2026 | 1h 38 mins.Jeff and Christian welcome Sean Capri from Carpool Gaming to the show this week to discuss an early '27 release for God of War Laufey, a delay for Tomb Raider into the "no physical media" zone, and ten Atari classics that could become movies.
The Playlist:
Sean: Pragmata, Splatoon Raiders, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
Christian: Splatoon Raiders
Jeff: Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Slumber Realm
Parting Gifts!
661: Jordan Epstein & Phillipe Bosher: More Fallout games are coming, New casting for Kratos, Call of Duty movie, Denshattack!,Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Palworld 1.007/20/2026 | 2h 18 mins.Christian welcomes Jordan Epstein and Phillipe Bosher the show this week to discuss more Fallout games getting announced, a casting change for Amazon's God of War TV show, the Call of Duty movie teaser, and more
The Playlist:
Jordan: 007: First Light; Palworld 1.0; Fire Emblem Awakening; Mixtape
Phillipe: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess; Trauma Center: Under the Knife; Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
Christian: Denshattack!
Parting Gifts!
660: Brendon Bigley: Xbox layoffs, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Wax Heads, Backyard Baseball 2026, Meccha Chameleon, God Of War Laufey promises physical disc version, Lego Donkey Kong arcade set07/13/2026 | 1h 56 mins.Jeff and Christian welcome Brendon Bigley from Into the Aether back to the show this week to discuss the "most significant restructure in Xbox history", Sony first party games declaring their physical disc status, and Lego potentially doing another arcade cabinet set.
The Playlist:
Brendon: Wax Heads, Backyard Baseball 2026, Meccha Chameleon
Christian: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
Jeff: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
Parting Gifts!
659: Steve Watts: Sony ends physical media, Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Dave the Diver: In the Jungle, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds, Geometry Dash, Subnautica 2 legal battle, Summer Games Done Quick07/06/2026 | 1h 49 mins.Jeff and Christian welcome Steve Watts from Gamespot to the show this week to discuss the ramifications of Sony ending support for physical media on Playstation, the latest Games Done Quick feats, and the outcome of the legal battle over Subnautica 2.
The Playlist:
Steve: Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Dave the Diver: In the Jungle, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
Christian: Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Jeff: Geometry Dash
Parting Gifts!
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