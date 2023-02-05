Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • 495: Ash Parrish: Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo IV, Mario Picross, Project Bloom, World Video Game Hall of Fame, ROG Ally
    Jeff and Christian welcome Ash Parrish from The Verge to the show for the first time to discuss the release of Tears of the Kingdom, a new kind of game announcement from the Pokemon developers, four surprising games added to the World Video Game Hall of Fame, and more! The Playlist: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo IV, Mario Picross Parting Gifts!
    5/15/2023
    1:43:58
  • 494: Alex Sulman: Dead Island 2, Age of Wonders 4, Horizon Burning Shores, Street Fighter 6, Disney Speedstorm, Phil Spencer on Xbox, Unity layoffs
    Jeff and Christian welcome lead gameplay designer Alex Sulman to the show this week to discuss another round of layoffs at Unity, a surprisingly candid interview from Phil Spencer about the state of Xbox, and more! The Playlist: Horizon: Burning Shores, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Street Fighter 6 Demo, Disney Speedstorm, Dead Island 2, Age of Wonders 4 Parting Gifts!
    5/8/2023
    2:04:08
  • 493: Benjamin Watts: Redfall, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Honkai Star Rail, UK Blocks Microsoft Activision Blizzard acquisition, ROG Ally specs, Call of Duty yearly release
    Jeff and Christian welcome Benjamin Watts from IGN to the show this week to discuss the UK's CMA shocking block of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision/Blizzard, leaked specs for Asus' answer to the Steam Deck, Call of Duty not taking a year off, and more! The Playlist: Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Breath of the Wild, Redfall, Honkai Star Rail Parting Gifts!
    5/2/2023
    2:02:18
  • 492: Ian Higton: Dead Island 2, Meet your Maker, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, Dredge, Street Fighter 6 demo, Nintendo Indie World showcase, Sega acquires Rovio, Firewall Ultra
    Jeff and Christian welcome Ian Higton from Eurogamer to the show to discuss his hands-on with Firewall Ultra, Sega's acquisition of the developer of Angry Birds, and Nintendo's latest spotlight on Indie Games for Switch The Playlist: Meet your Maker, Dead Island 2, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC, Dredge, Street Fighter 6 Demo VR Talk: Firewall Ultra, Kayak, Pavlov, Afterlife Parting Gifts
    4/24/2023
    1:55:21
  • 491: Danny Bogue: Final Fantasy XVI, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, RE4 Remake, FFVII Remake, T’Chia, Cyberpunk 2077 Overdrive Mode, MLB The Show 23, Wartales, Vertigo 2
    Jeff and Christian welcome Danny Bogue from The Good Gamer Club to the show this week to discuss new trailers for Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy 16, a huge delay for Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League, ChatGPT for NPCs, and more! The Playlist: RE4 Remake, FFVII Remake, T’Chia, Cyberpunk 2077 Overdrive Mode, MLB The Show 23, Wartales VR Talk: Halflife 2 Episode 1 and 2 in VR, Vertigo 2 Parting Gifts!
    4/17/2023
    1:56:08

DLC is your Down Loadable Commentary for the week, giving you a rundown of everything you need to know about gaming in it's many forms! Whether it is on desktops, laptops, or consoles, VR, AR, or tabletop, DLC is your source for info, analysis, and opinion from the best voices in the industry! Hosts Jeff Cannata and Christian Spicer are joined each episode by a special guest to decide on a Story of the Week and discuss the games on their Playlist! DLC, the Digital Lifestyle Companion for gamers who Don't Like Cynicism.DLC was named one of Entertainment Weekly's 20 "Must Listen" podcasts!
