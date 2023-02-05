491: Danny Bogue: Final Fantasy XVI, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, RE4 Remake, FFVII Remake, T’Chia, Cyberpunk 2077 Overdrive Mode, MLB The Show 23, Wartales, Vertigo 2
Jeff and Christian welcome Danny Bogue from The Good Gamer Club to the show this week to discuss new trailers for Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy 16, a huge delay for Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League, ChatGPT for NPCs, and more!
The Playlist: RE4 Remake, FFVII Remake, T’Chia, Cyberpunk 2077 Overdrive Mode, MLB The Show 23, Wartales
VR Talk: Halflife 2 Episode 1 and 2 in VR, Vertigo 2
Parting Gifts!