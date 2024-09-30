Arc 9 Ep 2: Crushing Maths, Correcting History PART 2

GET YOUR MERCH HERESIGN UP FOR MERCH HEREDing, ding, ding! Class is back in session. Our heroes do their best to keep up appearances at the school while trying to figure out what is going on in the senior section.LISTEN TO ALL OF ARCS 1-12 RIGHT NOW ON: The RHP Patreon+ Get Arc 13 RIGHT NOW!+ Ad-Free Listening+ Get Arc Barks (Talk Backs) for every episode+ Plus Votes & info about all things Rotating Heroes!We hope you enjoy the latest instalment in the World Of Amelar!Jasper William Cartwright is your DMZac Oyama is playing JinRashawn Scott as Tionne Riche& Vic Michaelis as Fhinne FoodeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.