Fhinne has a heart-to-heart with his mother and finds out some truths about his past. Upon arriving back at school the trio meet their new substitute teacher and learn about the weird and wonderful world of "Spain"

Jasper William Cartwright is your DM
Zac Oyama is playing Jin
Rashawn Scott as Tionne Riche
& Vic Michaelis as Fhinne Foode
46:56
Arc 9 Ep 2: Crushing Maths, Correcting History PART 2
Arc 9 Ep 2: Crushing Maths, Correcting History PART 2

Ding, ding, ding! Class is back in session. Our heroes do their best to keep up appearances at the school while trying to figure out what is going on in the senior section.
48:24
Arc 9 Ep 2: Crushing Maths, Correcting History PART 1
Arc 9 Ep 2: Crushing Maths, Correcting History PART 1

Ding, ding, ding! Class is back in session. Our heroes do their best to keep up appearances at the school while trying to figure out what is going on in the senior section.
46:31
Arc 9 Ep 1: New World, Same Problems... School PART 2
Arc 9 Ep 1: New World, Same Problems... School PART 2

The quest continues for Jin and Booky Creep as they search for the next part of the Al·Go·Rithm. Luckily, their job gets a little easier when they bump into two extremely strong students.
49:03
Arc 9 Ep 1: New World, Same Problems... School PART 1
Arc 9 Ep 1: New World, Same Problems... School PART 1

The quest continues for Jin and Booky Creep as they search for the next part of the Al·Go·Rithm. Luckily, their job gets a little easier when they bump into two extremely strong students.
Follow the adventures of a rotating cast featuring the funniest comedians, actors and improvisors around. Listen as they attempt daring deeds, epic exploits and behave like buffoons in this comedy actual play series from Zac Oyama and Jasper William Cartwright.