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474 episodes
- Everyone is running out of spell slots, and some of them are going down every turn. Someone crit! Also: we are very sorry for the late delivery; touring and SDCC interfered with our schedule.
For 3 bonus episodes a month and more, subscribe to our Patreon at patreon.com/nerdpoker. For merch, social media, and more, be sure to head to nerdpokerpod.com
- Oh right, we're on a bunch of mansions, let's get this whole mansion courtyard ripped up while we kill Captain Wormy!
For 3 bonus episodes a month and more, subscribe to our Patreon at patreon.com/nerdpoker. For merch, social media, and more, be sure to head to nerdpokerpod.com
- We just might beat the worm god as long as nobody lets themselves get hit with a worm explosion. Whoops... that's actually a very likely scenario.
For 3 bonus episodes a month and more, subscribe to our Patreon at patreon.com/nerdpoker. For merch, social media, and more be sure to head to nerdpokerpod.com
- Sure, we're fighting a cosmic worm horror, but also it's time to talk about what Cat Action will be taken on Blaine's turn.
For 3 bonus episodes a month and more, subscribe to our Patreon at patreon.com/nerdpoker. For merch, social media, and more be sure to head to nerdpokerpod.com
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About Nerd Poker
Each week, under dark of night, in a dining room in Encino, a group of warriors led by Brian Posehn plays Dungeons & Dragons and you're invited to attend!Podcast website
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