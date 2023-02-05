Each week, under dark of night, in a dining room in Encino, a group of warriors led by Brian Posehn plays Dungeons & Dragons and you’re invited to attend! More
S5E40 Perilous Choices
S5E40 Perilous Choices

Ronnie's Raiders are at the precipice of something huge, you know, just an uncomfortable ultimate evil presence. Now that they're in the king's basement kicking open his coffins, it's only a matter of time before they open a door and get to say hello.

5/9/2023
56:55
5/9/2023
56:55
S5E39 Sassy Immortality Cups
S5E39 Sassy Immortality Cups

With the sad old headless king roasted, exploded, and generally annihilated, it's now time to loot and investigate his death chamber! Or, you know, we could just set it all on fire. Sorry, no Chris Tallman, he is shooting television but he will be back next episode!

5/2/2023
1:00:10
5/2/2023
1:00:10
S5E38 Cursed Corpse Crushin'
S5E38 Cursed Corpse Crushin'

Why not just start opening sarcophogi? What's the worst that can happ- oh right it could be cursed and absorb weapons and try to murder everybody. Enjoy the deliciously dark combat, the debate over whether Winifred has all her fingers, and what kind of toilet rat t-shirt we should start making!

4/25/2023
56:37
4/25/2023
56:37
S5E37 Coffin Talk
S5E37 Coffin Talk

It's time for Ronnie's Raiders to do what they do best: upset the final resting grounds of some ancient evil! Also, to those who have asked, the group is still settling on the final spelling and also goes by Ronnie's Raiderz.

4/18/2023
57:11
4/18/2023
57:11
S5E36 Names of Legend
The crew just left an elevator filled with acid, so things are probably going to get super cheery and tidy now! And, finally, the fearless leader of the group names the crew. Just in time! There's some coffins to root around in a musty inter-dimensional tomb.