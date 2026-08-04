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Nerd Poker

Nerd Poker
ComedyGames
Nerd Poker
Latest episode

474 episodes

  • Nerd Poker

    The Fog Campaign - Episode 82

    08/04/2026 | 46 mins.
    Will the Ding Dong Danglers die or will they survive to see another ding dong day?!
    For 3 bonus episodes a month and more, subscribe to our Patreon at patreon.com/nerdpoker. For merch, social media, and more, be sure to head to nerdpokerpod.com
  • Nerd Poker

    The Fog Campaign - Episode 81

    07/30/2026 | 46 mins.
    Everyone is running out of spell slots, and some of them are going down every turn. Someone crit! Also: we are very sorry for the late delivery; touring and SDCC interfered with our schedule.
    For 3 bonus episodes a month and more, subscribe to our Patreon at patreon.com/nerdpoker. For merch, social media, and more, be sure to head to nerdpokerpod.com
  • Nerd Poker

    The Fog Campaign - Episode 80

    07/22/2026 | 54 mins.
    Oh right, we're on a bunch of mansions, let's get this whole mansion courtyard ripped up while we kill Captain Wormy!

    For 3 bonus episodes a month and more, subscribe to our Patreon at patreon.com/nerdpoker. For merch, social media, and more, be sure to head to nerdpokerpod.com
  • Nerd Poker

    The Fog Campaign - Episode 79

    07/15/2026 | 48 mins.
    We just might beat the worm god as long as nobody lets themselves get hit with a worm explosion. Whoops... that's actually a very likely scenario.

    For 3 bonus episodes a month and more, subscribe to our Patreon at patreon.com/nerdpoker. For merch, social media, and more be sure to head to nerdpokerpod.com
  • Nerd Poker

    The Fog Campaign - Episode 78

    07/07/2026 | 58 mins.
    Sure, we're fighting a cosmic worm horror, but also it's time to talk about what Cat Action will be taken on Blaine's turn.

    For 3 bonus episodes a month and more, subscribe to our Patreon at patreon.com/nerdpoker. For merch, social media, and more be sure to head to nerdpokerpod.com
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About Nerd Poker
Each week, under dark of night, in a dining room in Encino, a group of warriors led by Brian Posehn plays Dungeons & Dragons and you're invited to attend!
Podcast website
ComedyGamesImprovLeisure

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