Changing Gears: Learning to Fly with Erin Daly & Paul Hooker

On today's episode of Changing Gears, Kat Shoulders and Garrett Jones are joined by Erin Daly and Paul Hooker. Erin and Paul are both pilots based out of Phoenix, Arizona. They have grown a big Instagram following as they document their travels and experiences on social media. Kat was able to go and visit with them just a few months ago, and they recollect their time together as well as get into the nitty gritty on how to get your pilot's license. Turns out it's not that scary! Big thanks to Citizen for making this episode possible. As some of you may know, Citizen celebrated 35 years of the Promaster line this year and these watches were created to meet the demands of professionals active in the most challenging environments in the air, land, or sea. Super fitting for folks like Erin & Paul. Check out the new Special Edition Promaster x Sikorsky S-92 that was produced in collaboration with the American aircraft manufacturer and has become Paul's new daily wearer. Show Notes Erin & Pauls InstagramPaul's Wrist Check: Citizen Promaster Sikorsky Erin's Wrist Check: Citizen Promaster Dive 37mmEnthusiast Spotlight with Erin & Paul