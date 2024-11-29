Time On Track: THE 2024 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

WELCOME TO S(P)IN CITY!Formula 1 returned to the gambling capital of the world for the second time and it showed. The Grand Prix seemed more mature as the hiccups of year one disappeared. We were instead left with great, competitive racing as we saw overtake after overtake with three highly contested DRS zones. When it was all said and done, we had Mercedes getting their 60th 1,2 with George Russell bringing home his third Grand Prix win. We talk about Mercedes’ overall dominance throughout the weekend. The silver arrows were not the only ones to bring home hardware this weekend. Carlos Sainz snagged third, somehow navigating through the childish bemoaning of his teammate Charles Leclerc after the race. The biggest trophy went to Max Verstappen, who claimed his 4th straight driver’s championship with a finish ahead of Lando Norris. We talk about this accomplishment as well as what the teams have left to fight for over the last 2 races of the year.Take a listen as we break down the race, the overtakes, and the surrounding storylines of the 2024 Las Vegas GP.