WELCOME TO S(P)IN CITY!Formula 1 returned to the gambling capital of the world for the second time and it showed. The Grand Prix seemed more mature as the hiccups of year one disappeared. We were instead left with great, competitive racing as we saw overtake after overtake with three highly contested DRS zones. When it was all said and done, we had Mercedes getting their 60th 1,2 with George Russell bringing home his third Grand Prix win. We talk about Mercedes’ overall dominance throughout the weekend. The silver arrows were not the only ones to bring home hardware this weekend. Carlos Sainz snagged third, somehow navigating through the childish bemoaning of his teammate Charles Leclerc after the race. The biggest trophy went to Max Verstappen, who claimed his 4th straight driver’s championship with a finish ahead of Lando Norris. We talk about this accomplishment as well as what the teams have left to fight for over the last 2 races of the year.Take a listen as we break down the race, the overtakes, and the surrounding storylines of the 2024 Las Vegas GP.
Ep 374: A Conversation with Tony Traina
This week on the podcast, Zach Kazan welcomes Tony Traina to the show to talk about the state of watch media, what's getting him excited about the watch world right now, and what's next for his newsletter, Unpolished Watches (formerly Rescapement). Tony has been writing about watches and watch collecting for about five years now, including a two year stint with Hodinkee, and has built up a loyal audience with his detailed and impeccably researched articles on vintage watches, the auction scene, and some of the most talked about new releases, including many that are squarely in the enthusiast sphere.
A Week In Watches Ep 94: Parades, Awards, and More!
This week's episode of A Week in Watches is a bit of a doozy. We start off a with some quick coverage of few new releases from C Ward, Studio Underd0g, and Jaeger LeCoultre. After, we take a more in depth look at the new Serica 1174 Parade, the brand's first proper dress watch. Finally, the bulk of the episode is spent discussing the results of the GPGH Awards, while taking a closer look at some of the winners.
Ep 373: Collection Updates!
This week on the Worn & Wound podcast, Zach Kazan is joined by Kat Shoulders and Blake Malin for a long in the works collection update episode. From time to time (usually after one or more members of the team have acquired some particularly cool watches) we like to get in front of our mics and talk about why we added a particular watch to the rotation. It just so happens that Zach, Kat, and Blake have all added multiple watches to the collection after some major collection reshuffling, so this episode actually covers quite a bit of new watch ground. Plus, since we have Blake on the podcast this week, we also talk a little bit about his new podcast with Zach Weiss, Unwinding. You can find the first two episodes of Unwinding (formerly known as Worn Out) in your Worn & Wound podcast feed right now. This ongoing series will feature the Worn & Wound cofounders sharing behind the scenes stories about the company's history, and insight gained through over a decade of being involved in the watch industry.
Changing Gears: Learning to Fly with Erin Daly & Paul Hooker
On today's episode of Changing Gears, Kat Shoulders and Garrett Jones are joined by Erin Daly and Paul Hooker. Erin and Paul are both pilots based out of Phoenix, Arizona. They have grown a big Instagram following as they document their travels and experiences on social media. Kat was able to go and visit with them just a few months ago, and they recollect their time together as well as get into the nitty gritty on how to get your pilot's license. Turns out it's not that scary! Big thanks to Citizen for making this episode possible. As some of you may know, Citizen celebrated 35 years of the Promaster line this year and these watches were created to meet the demands of professionals active in the most challenging environments in the air, land, or sea. Super fitting for folks like Erin & Paul. Check out the new Special Edition Promaster x Sikorsky S-92 that was produced in collaboration with the American aircraft manufacturer and has become Paul's new daily wearer. We hope you like this new podcast format and really appreciate all the listeners! Kat has some awesome interviews in the works for those of you that love gear!
