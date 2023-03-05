Grow, cook, eat, arrange with Sarah Raven & friends

Welcome to grow, cook, eat, arrange, the weekly podcast from gardener, writer, teacher,and cook, Sarah Raven. Over the last two decades, Sarah has led the way b... More
Taking Artistic Inspiration from the Natural Beauty of the Garden with Molly Mahon - Episode 117
The connection between art and the natural world is utterly entwined, and seldom is it seen more beautifully in the craft of block printing than through Molly Mahon’s eyes.Her gorgeous designs draw upon the inherent beauty of flowers, particularly dazzling, bold Dahlias - an inspiration which Molly will soon bring to Perch Hill with an exciting course in June.Until then, enjoy a heartwarming chat on ‘grow, cook, eat, arrange’ as she shares her passion for creative crafts and the true joy that it brings.In this episode, discover:Molly’s multidisciplinary creative upbringing, from her father in the garden and mother in table-based craftingThe sheer joy that the block printing process can bringHow Molly styles block prints with colour palettes akin to the bold, bright hues of a captivating gardenFavourite flowers to rouse the senses and bring inspiration to new creationsGet in touch: [email protected] on the Sarah Raven Website: http://bit.ly/3jvbaeu Follow Sarah: https://bit.ly/3jDTvBpFollow Arthur: https://bit.ly/3jxSKK5
4/27/2023
26:17
12 Tough Flowers to Thrive in Shade-Laden Gardens with Josie Lewis - Episode 116
Not every garden is bathed in sunlight at all hours of the day, so finding shade-loving flowers is a must for anyone looking to illuminate their shaded areas with a splash of colour.Josie Lewis returns once again to the podcast, this week sharing her love of flowers and ferns that thrive with little light, from the cool, composed beauty of Frosted Ferns to the must-have Sarcococca.In this episode, discover:The likes of Nicotiana Sylvestris and Grandiflora, fragrant providers of joy throughout the dayJosie’s favourite ferns, like the Frosted Fern and the Shuttlecock Fern, structures bustling with beautyFiery flowers like Begonia Glowing Embers, a stunning variety which Sarah considers nearly indestructibleGet in touch: [email protected] on the Sarah Raven Website: http://bit.ly/3jvbaeu Follow Sarah: https://bit.ly/3jDTvBpFollow Arthur: https://bit.ly/3jxSKK5
4/20/2023
20:55
12 Top Regal Flowers for a Stunning Coronation Display with Gary Newell - Episode 115
The King's coronation will soon be upon us, and given his love of nature, it seems apt to consider the flowers that might best commemorate the occasion.Returning to the podcast with a spectacular selection of plants in regal colours aplenty is our Senior Horticultural Buyer, Gary Newell. Join us for our 12 best Flowers fit for a King's coronation.In this episode, discover:Glamourous golden flowers for instantly shimmering arrangements The perfect plants to most graciously combine the Union Jack's red, white and blueA number of easy mixes from our range to most simply bring together complementary flowersWhy the vigourous Rudbeckia Enchanted series are right at the top of Gary's listGet in touch: [email protected] on the Sarah Raven Website: http://bit.ly/3jvbaeu Follow Sarah: https://bit.ly/3jDTvBpFollow Arthur: https://bit.ly/3jxSKK5
4/13/2023
21:32
Chicken Boy: Arthur Parkinson’s Life with Hens - Episode 114
The utterly wonderful, incomparable Arthur Parkinson has been away writing his new book, so it's a delight to have him return to the podcast to tell us all about it! The original ‘co-conspirator’ of ‘grow, cook, eat, arrange’ joins Sarah once more to detail the heartfelt inspiration behind Chicken Boy, how he found the inspiration to form a bond with hens, the dangers to look out for if you’re starting out yourself, and so much more.In this episode, discover:How Arthur’s natural affinity for hens began and grewThe strong connection to Chatsworth, Deborah Devonshire and their poultry fancyingGuiding our thinking around designing plants and gardens with animals in mindWhat to consider around the villains and vermin to keep your hens safeThe sometimes-harsh reality of hen keepingGet in touch: [email protected] on the Sarah Raven Website: http://bit.ly/3jvbaeu Follow Sarah: https://bit.ly/3jDTvBpFollow Arthur: https://bit.ly/3jxSKK5
4/6/2023
33:26
The 12 Most Gorgeous and Prolific Perennials, Climbers & Shrubs with Rachel Siegfried - Episode 113
One of the greatest treasures that a garden can bring us is the cut flower, and with a fine selection of perennials and woody plants, that treat returns to us year after year.That’s why this week’s podcast guest, the wonderful Rachel Siegfried, shares her penchant for perennials throughout her work, and in her new book - The Cut Flower Sourcebook.Tune into this week’s ‘grow, cook, eat, arrange’ for a fabulous list of the 12 most inspiring perennial plants, and how to structure a showstopping arrangement.In this episode, discover:A brief history behind Rachel’s delightful flower farm, Green & GorgeousThe simple, yet wonderfully effective four-part structure into which she divides arrangementsReliable framework and filler plants like Rosa Glauca and Snowberry upon which to build your displaysFocal flowers, showstoppers and accents to breathe life and add movement, like the always stunning early Peony Buckeye BelleGet in touch: [email protected] on the Sarah Raven Website: http://bit.ly/3jvbaeu Follow Sarah: https://bit.ly/3jDTvBpFollow Arthur: https://bit.ly/3jxSKK5
About Grow, cook, eat, arrange with Sarah Raven & friends
Welcome to grow, cook, eat, arrange, the weekly podcast from gardener, writer, teacher,and cook, Sarah Raven. Over the last two decades, Sarah has led the way by introducing a new kind of productive gardening which places emphasis on intense colour, sophistication, and achievability. Recorded at the beautiful Perch Hill Farm in Sussex, Sarah talks with special guests from across garden design, floristry, food, ecology, conservation, and more. Brimming with top tips and helpful hints, listen and learn how to create your most productive garden ever. You can find out more about the products discussed in each episode or get in touch by visiting the website: https://www.sarahraven.com/