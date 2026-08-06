Grow, cook, eat, arrange with Sarah Raven & friends

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353 episodes
- We’re approaching the perfect moment for bulb planting, and if you’re looking to force bulbs for a lovely indoor winter, then look no further than the sage advice of Tom Stimpson.
In this episode, Sarah and Tom - our Head of Horticulture - share their favourite bulbs to force indoors, and how to pot and water them, plus a few simple tricks to keep them flowering for weeks on end.
In this episode, discover:
The best bulbs to force indoors, from dramatic amaryllis and classic paperwhites to scented narcissus, hyacinths and tiny muscari
Simple methods for planting, positioning and watering indoor bulbs so they flower reliably
The importance of “mean” watering to avoid rot and keep flowers lasting longer
Easy ways to move forced bulbs from house to garden so they go on to provide colour and cut stems for seasons to come
Products mentioned:
Amaryllis ‘Papillio’ (Papilio): https://www.sarahraven.com/products/amaryllis-papillio
Amaryllis ‘Green Magic’: https://www.sarahraven.com/products/amaryllis-green-magic
Amaryllis ‘Nymph’: https://www.sarahraven.com/products/amaryllis-nymph
Paperwhite Narcissus ‘Ziva’: https://www.sarahraven.com/products/narcissus-papyraceus-ziva-for-forcing
Narcissus ‘Polar Hunter’: https://www.sarahraven.com/products/narcissus-polar-hunter
Hyacinth ‘China Pink’: https://www.sarahraven.com/products/hyacinth-china-pink
Hyacinth ‘Delft Blue’: https://www.sarahraven.com/products/hyacinthus-orientalis-delft-blue-forcing
Muscari ‘Blue Magic’: https://www.sarahraven.com/products/muscari-blue-magic
See our events: https://www.sarahraven.com/courses-events
Get in touch: info@sarahraven.com
Shop on the Sarah Raven Website: https://www.sarahraven.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravensgarden/
Follow Sarah: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravenperchhill/
Order Sarah’s latest books: https://www.sarahraven.com/gifts/gardening-books?sort=newest
Dame Laura Lee DBE: The emotive garden design behind Maggie’s centres - Episode 28507/30/2026 | 22 mins.When cancer enters a life, it carries a profound impact on the places in which you seek comfort, which is why the human-centred gardens at Maggie’s centres are so unbelievably important.
In this powerful episode of ‘grow, cook, eat, arrange’, Sarah talks to Dame Laura Lee from Maggie’s, about how beautifully designed, garden-centred spaces are changing the experience of cancer care for patients and their families.
In this episode, discover:
How one simple question sparked the creation of Maggie’s Centres and a new idea of cancer support
Why the design of a space can change how it feels to live with cancer
What actually happens when someone walks from the hospital into a Maggie’s Centre
How Maggie’s supports not only patients but their families and friends through the process
The role of gardens and seasons as a gentle way to talk about hope, uncertainty, treatment, and even end of life
See our events: https://www.sarahraven.com/courses-events
Get in touch: info@sarahraven.com
Shop on the Sarah Raven Website: https://www.sarahraven.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravensgarden/
Follow Sarah: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravenperchhill/
Order Sarah’s latest books: https://www.sarahraven.com/gifts/gardening-books?sort=newest
- If you’ve ever let your vegetable garden wind down after summer, there’s a whole season you’re missing out on.
This week on ‘grow, cook, eat, arrange’, Sarah breaks the year into two simple seasons and shows you exactly what to sow now so you can keep picking right through the grey months.
From hardy salads and herbs to kales and chards, she shares 12 tried-and-tested crops that genuinely thrive in a UK winter.
In this episode, discover:
How to divide the gardening year into two simple seasons so you can plan for year-round harvests
Which 12 tried-and-tested crops Sarah relies on for winter and early spring eating
The exact sowing window for late-summer and early-autumn sowings, and why timing is crucial if you want strong plants going into winter
Practical ways to cook and enjoy your winter veg, including Sarah’s wilted kale salad, and how to use herbs to brighten cold-season salads
Products mentioned:
Lettuce ‘Merveille de Quatre Saisons’:
https://www.sarahraven.com/products/lettuce-merveille-de-quatre-saisons
Mustard ‘Red Frills’:
https://www.sarahraven.com/products/mustard-red-frills
Flat-leaf Parsley ‘Giant of Napoli’:
https://www.sarahraven.com/products/parsley-gigante-di-napoli
Spinach ‘Medania’:
https://www.sarahraven.com/products/spinach-medania
Chard:
https://www.sarahraven.com/products/chard-lucullus
Florence Fennel / Bulb Fennel (‘Romanesco’):
https://www.sarahraven.com/products/florence-fennel-romanesco
See our events: https://www.sarahraven.com/courses-events
Get in touch: info@sarahraven.com
Shop on the Sarah Raven Website: https://www.sarahraven.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravensgarden/
Follow Sarah: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravenperchhill/
Order Sarah’s latest books: https://www.sarahraven.com/gifts/gardening-books?sort=newest
- Stepping out into the garden with a sketchbook in hand is a novel, powerful practice which, given time, can transform the way we look at plants we think that we know like the back of our hand.
In this week’s podcast episode, Sarah is joined by artist and gardener Matthew Rice to explore how drawing becomes a kind of “recorded looking” that deepens our relationship with flowers and gardens - from choosing the right subjects and materials to capturing the feeling of a border in full swing.
In this episode, discover:
How drawing functions as “recorded looking”, helping deepen your relationship with your garden
Which flowers and garden plants are most forgiving to draw as a beginner, and practical ways to get started with garden drawing
Where Matthew Rice finds inspiration, from historic watercolourists to everyday details in his own greenhouse and garden
Products mentioned:
Snakeshead Fritillaries: sarahraven.com/products/fritillaria-meleagris
Iris reticulata: sarahraven.com/products/iris-reticulata-blue-note
Courgettes: sarahraven.com/products/courgette-soleil-f1
Mint: sarahraven.com/products/mint-moroccan
Matthew Rice: https://www.instagram.com/matthewricewatercolours/
See our events: https://www.sarahraven.com/courses-events
Get in touch: info@sarahraven.com
Shop on the Sarah Raven Website: https://www.sarahraven.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravensgarden/
Follow Sarah: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravenperchhill/
Order Sarah’s latest books: https://www.sarahraven.com/gifts/gardening-books?sort=newest
- The National Garden Scheme is a national treasure, raising millions for charities and giving access to gorgeous gardens for those who need them most.
It’s a joy this week to be joined by former GP and National Garden Scheme CEO Dr Richard Claxton to explore how 3,200 gardens – from stately homes to hospital rooftops and new-build backyards – are transforming health and access to green space across the UK.
In this episode, discover:
How the National Garden Scheme quietly turns open gardens, tea and cake into £3.9 million a year for nursing and healthcare charities
Why Richard Claxton believes gardening is one of the most powerful tools we have for long-term wellbeing
How the NGS has evolved from stately homes and rectories to include community gardens, and small, relatable plot
The story behind transformative projects like the intensive care roof garden at King’s College Hospital
How balconies, new-build gardens and shared plots can play a vital role in our health and connection to nature
Richard Claxton:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richardclaxtongardens/
The National Garden Scheme: https://www.instagram.com/nationalgardenscheme/
See our events: https://www.sarahraven.com/courses-events
Get in touch: info@sarahraven.com
Shop on the Sarah Raven Website: https://www.sarahraven.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravensgarden/
Follow Sarah: https://www.instagram.com/sarahravenperchhill/
Order Sarah’s latest books: https://www.sarahraven.com/gifts/gardening-books?sort=newest
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About grow, cook, eat, arrange with Sarah Raven & friends
Welcome to grow, cook, eat, arrange, the weekly podcast from gardener, writer, teacher,and cook, Sarah Raven. Over the last two decades, Sarah has led the way by introducing a new kind of productive gardening which places emphasis on intense colour, sophistication, and achievability. Recorded at the beautiful Perch Hill Farm in Sussex, Sarah talks with special guests from across garden design, floristry, food, ecology, conservation, and more. Brimming with top tips and helpful hints, listen and learn how to create your most productive garden ever. You can find out more about the products discussed in each episode or get in touch by visiting the website: https://www.sarahraven.com/Podcast website
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