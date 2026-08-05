Into the Aether - A Low Key Video Game Podcast

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
465 episodes
Leon Kennedy Bath Water (feat. Beast of Reincarnation, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and Splatoon Raiders)08/05/2026 | 1h 30 mins.It costs one hundred thousand United States Dollars.
MinnMax Trivia Tower
Stephen's Splatoon Raiders stream
Discussed: MinnMax Trivia Tower, the price we pay for losing trivia, Beast of Reincarnation, Game Freak’s games that aren’t Pokémon, Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok, the post game of Splatoon Raiders, Woe of the Year, Slay the Spire 2, squishy amiibos, August games we’re excited about
Find us everywhere: https://intothecast.online
Buy some merch, if you'd like: https://shop.intothecast.online
Join the Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/intothecast
---
Follow Stephen Hilger: https://bsky.app/profile/stephenhilger.bsky.social
Follow Brendon Bigley: https://bsky.app/profile/bb.wavelengths.online
Produced by AJ Fillari: https://bsky.app/profile/ajfillari.bsky.social
---
Season 8 cover art by Scout Wilkinson: https://scoutwilkinson.myportfolio.com/
Theme song by Will LaPorte: https://ghostdown.online/
---
Timecodes:
(00:00) - Intro
(00:49) - Check out our ep of Trivia Tower!
(05:04) - Beast of Reincarnation | A new video game from Game Freak!
(29:16) - Break
(29:17) - Tiding to Kat from Kat's family!
(30:03) - Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok | Brendon's new personality
(47:28) - SPOILERS FOR SPLATOON RAIDERS INCOMING
(47:55) - Break
(47:56) - Splatoon Raiders | We've earned our stripes
(01:05:50) - Final Drill (Vs. The Salmonarch) - Deep Cut Version by Toshiyuki Sudo, Asuka Hayazaik, Chisaki Hosaka, Reika Nakai, Tsukasa Usui | Splatoon Raiders OST
(01:06:04) - SPOILERS FOR SPLATOON RAIDERS
(01:24:05) - Wrapping up
---
Thanks to all of our amazing patrons, including our Eternal Gratitude members:
Michael C
Brian M
SuperThisWay
Nick G
Starfallrondo
Susan H
0nlygh0sts
Vincent J
Patrick K
Ed A
Samantha D
North Hero
Sam H
Snzzn
Gregory Mark S
Cmndr Biscuit
iceman
Christian H
Rydan B
Caleb H
Arden F
Eye of the Duck
Kale
Nathan E
J. H. A
joelchrono
Mellow
Matthew B
Robin LP
SeekingSeaking
Jimmers
zoey!
Vinny M
Matt
Kerry K
Brian M
Noah D
Zach D
Christopher TD
Hugo W
Todd
Chris B
Lukerfuffle
Stephen Y
Daniel G
Eric F
Taran W
Brendan O
Chris Z
Clayton M
Zach R
Dylan N
Federico V
Tigerz Revenge
Logan H
Alan R
John A
Mike L
mattjanzz
David M
HeavyPixels
Kaleb H
Tyler J
Corey Z
Susan H
Barry T
Robert R
Chris J
Brett Allen H
Dan S
Jack S
Garrett C
jimiibo
John H
Dirch F
Jim E
Jim W
Tristan L
Evan B
AwfulHanzo
min2
Aaron G
Jean H
Todd N
red_wagon
Neil
Peter B
John V
v
Erik M
Redmage77
Joshua J
Tony L
Danny K
Gibson G
Kate Duncan B
Richard M
Daniel N
Seth M
James
Andy H
Demo
Emma
Lyn E
Corey T
Caleb W
Jake L
Jesse W
Mike T
Codes
Matt B
Wesley
mebezac
Alex L
Sergio L
ninjadeathdog
Rory B
A42PoundMoose
Robert M
Michael W
Andrew
this_JUSTIN
Ryan O
14.3 billion years
Brendan K
Megan B
SecretAgentKoala
Noah O
Arcturus
Andrew W
hepahe
Chase A
LoveDies
Nick Q
Chris M
RB
Karen H
Adam F
Scott H
Alexander S
Matt H
Murray
David P
Jason K
Micah O
Kamrin H
Andrew D
Kyle S
Philip N
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
- Ay! (I'm Big Man!) And I'm Poopies, and this is the Spicy Raid.
Discussed: Cursed impressions, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”, Splatoon Raiders, Gooigi, MinnMax Trivia Tower, The Deltarune Patreon bonus episode, RuneScape: Dragonwilds
Find us everywhere: https://intothecast.online
Buy some merch, if you'd like: https://shop.intothecast.online
Join the Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/intothecast
---
Follow Stephen Hilger: https://bsky.app/profile/stephenhilger.bsky.social
Follow Brendon Bigley: https://bsky.app/profile/bb.wavelengths.online
Produced by AJ Fillari: https://bsky.app/profile/ajfillari.bsky.social
---
Season 8 cover art by Scout Wilkinson: https://scoutwilkinson.myportfolio.com/
Theme song by Will LaPorte: https://ghostdown.online/
---
Timecodes:
(00:00) - Intro
(02:16) - Splatoon Raiders | Who Wants to Be A Squillionaire
(53:12) - Break
(53:13) - Deltarune 3-5 is now available for patrons!!
(59:24) - Runescape: Dragonwilds | Mitt Romney presents...
(01:42:28) - Wrapping up
---
Thanks to all of our amazing patrons, including our Eternal Gratitude members:
Michael C
Brian M
SuperThisWay
Nick G
Starfallrondo
Susan H
0nlygh0sts
Vincent J
Patrick K
Ed A
Samantha D
North Hero
Sam H
Snzzn
Gregory Mark S
Cmndr Biscuit
iceman
Christian H
Rydan B
Caleb H
Arden F
Eye of the Duck
Kale
Nathan E
J. H. A
joelchrono
Mellow
Matthew B
Robin LP
SeekingSeaking
Jimmers
zoey!
Vinny M
Matt
Kerry K
Brian M
Noah D
Zach D
Christopher TD
Hugo W
Todd
Chris B
Lukerfuffle
Stephen Y
Daniel G
Eric F
Taran W
Brendan O
Chris Z
Clayton M
Zach R
Dylan N
Federico V
Tigerz Revenge
Logan H
Alan R
John A
Mike L
mattjanzz
David M
HeavyPixels
Kaleb H
Tyler J
Corey Z
Susan H
Barry T
Robert R
Chris J
Brett Allen H
Dan S
Jack S
Garrett C
jimiibo
John H
Dirch F
Jim E
Jim W
Tristan L
Evan B
AwfulHanzo
min2
Aaron G
Jean H
Todd N
red_wagon
Neil
Peter B
John V
v
Erik M
Redmage77
Joshua J
Tony L
Danny K
Gibson G
Kate Duncan B
Richard M
Daniel N
Seth M
James
Andy H
Demo
Emma
Lyn E
Corey T
Caleb W
Jake L
Jesse W
Mike T
Codes
Matt B
Wesley
mebezac
Alex L
Sergio L
ninjadeathdog
Rory B
A42PoundMoose
Robert M
Michael W
Andrew
this_JUSTIN
Ryan O
14.3 billion years
Brendan K
Megan B
SecretAgentKoala
Noah O
Arcturus
Andrew W
hepahe
Chase A
LoveDies
Nick Q
Chris M
RB
Karen H
Adam F
Scott H
Alexander S
Matt H
Murray
David P
Jason K
Micah O
Kamrin H
Andrew D
Kyle S
Philip N
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
Shoutout One Password (feat. Denshattack!, Wabisabi SushiDerby, and Pokémon Crystal Inheritance)07/22/2026 | 1h 30 mins.Thank you Celtreos for sponsoring this episode! - https://www.kevingrant.name/apps/celtreos/ita/
What if you only needed one single password? Imagine what life would be like.
*Quick correction! The Satellaview was exclusive to the Super Famicom. It was not released in the US for the SNES.
Stephen is open for commissions!
Tamoor Hussain's video about The Duskbloods
Discussed: Friday recordings, FFXIV, Zoe Bahamut & Johnny Anime, One Password, Denshattack!, Dreamcast big bang, excitement for Splatoon Raiders and The Duskbloods, multiplayer FromSoft games, Lost Kingdom, Wabisabi SushiDerby, Pokémon Crystal Inheritance, pikablu, Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle, the Satellaview
Find us everywhere: https://intothecast.online
Buy some merch, if you'd like: https://shop.intothecast.online
Join the Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/intothecast
---
Follow Stephen Hilger: https://bsky.app/profile/stephenhilger.bsky.social
Follow Brendon Bigley: https://bsky.app/profile/bb.wavelengths.online
Produced by AJ Fillari: https://bsky.app/profile/ajfillari.bsky.social
---
Season 8 cover art by Scout Wilkinson: https://scoutwilkinson.myportfolio.com/
Theme song by Will LaPorte: https://ghostdown.online/
---
Timecodes:
(00:00) - Intro
(00:59) - Commission Stephen to draw something!
(02:24) - Welcome to Friday ITA
(07:04) - Denshattack | Tony Hawk's Pro Commuter
(30:33) - Break
(30:34) - Tiding from Noah to Ian!
(31:19) - Tiding from Sarah to Dylan!
(32:40) - Wabisabi SushiDerby | Brendon's been playing a game???
(43:19) - Break
(43:21) - Pokémon Crystal Inheritance | Brendon's been playing a Pokémon ROM Hack??????????
(01:07:26) - Break
(01:07:27) - Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle | Satellaview your own adventure
(01:24:10) - BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE AETHER
(01:25:42) - Wrapping up
---
Thanks to all of our amazing patrons, including our Eternal Gratitude members:
Michael C
Brian M
SuperThisWay
Nick G
Starfallrondo
Susan H
0nlygh0sts
Vincent J
Patrick K
Ed A
Samantha D
North Hero
Sam H
Snzzn
Gregory Mark S
Cmndr Biscuit
iceman
Christian H
Rydan B
Caleb H
Arden F
Eye of the Duck
Kale
Nathan E
J. H. A
joelchrono
Mellow
Matthew B
Robin LP
SeekingSeaking
Jimmers
zoey!
Vinny M
Matt
Kerry K
Brian M
Noah D
Zach D
Christopher TD
Hugo W
Todd
Chris B
Lukerfuffle
Stephen Y
Daniel G
Eric F
Taran W
Brendan O
Chris Z
Clayton M
Zach R
Dylan N
Federico V
Tigerz Revenge
Logan H
Alan R
John A
Mike L
mattjanzz
David M
HeavyPixels
Kaleb H
Tyler J
Corey Z
Susan H
Barry T
Robert R
Chris J
Brett Allen H
Dan S
Jack S
Garrett C
jimiibo
John H
Dirch F
Jim E
Jim W
Tristan L
Evan B
AwfulHanzo
min2
Aaron G
Jean H
Todd N
red_wagon
Neil
Peter B
John V
v
Erik M
Redmage77
Joshua J
Tony L
Danny K
Gibson G
Kate Duncan B
Richard M
Daniel N
Seth M
James
Andy H
Demo
Emma
Lyn E
Corey T
Caleb W
Jake L
Jesse W
Mike T
Codes
Matt B
Wesley
mebezac
Alex L
Sergio L
ninjadeathdog
Rory B
A42PoundMoose
Robert M
Michael W
Andrew
this_JUSTIN
Ryan O
14.3 billion years
Brendan K
Megan B
SecretAgentKoala
Noah O
Arcturus
Andrew W
hepahe
Chase A
LoveDies
Nick Q
Chris M
RB
Karen H
Adam F
Scott H
Alexander S
Matt H
Murray
David P
Jason K
Micah O
Kamrin H
Andrew D
Kyle S
Philip N
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
Come Back Later with Murray Somerwolff (feat. Wax Heads, Meccha Chameleon, and more!)07/15/2026 | 2h 17 mins.Big thanks to Murray for joining us on this one!
Follow Murray on Bluesky! And play Wax Heads!
"Making games for work and making games for fun. In a sense, it was heaven" - Yoshio Nishimura on Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle by Mikhail Madnani on RPG Site
Discussed: Wax Heads with Murray Somerwolff, the making of Wax Heads, games about music, Brendon and Stephen’s barista days, the release and reception of Wax Heads, composing music with repetition in mind, modern state of music and games, the importance of following your passions, the secrets of Repeater Records, some music recommendations, Mixtape, Tomba!, genre names, Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle, Rotta the Hutt, The Bear, Meccha Chameleon, the era of friendslop, games we’re excited to return to
Find us everywhere: https://intothecast.online
Buy some merch, if you'd like: https://shop.intothecast.online
Join the Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/intothecast
---
Follow Stephen Hilger: https://bsky.app/profile/stephenhilger.bsky.social
Follow Brendon Bigley: https://bsky.app/profile/bb.wavelengths.online
Produced by AJ Fillari: https://bsky.app/profile/ajfillari.bsky.social
---
Season 8 cover art by Scout Wilkinson: https://scoutwilkinson.myportfolio.com/
Theme song by Will LaPorte: https://ghostdown.online/
---
Timecodes:
(00:00) - Intro
(00:28) - Welcome Murray Somerwolff
(01:18) - What led to the creation of Wax Heads?
(07:38) - Post-Wax Heads
(11:23) - How much is from real life?
(24:43) - Challenges in gamification
(34:35) - How it is releasing a game now and seeing reviews/reactions
(42:03) - Give Yourself Up to the Music by Gina Loughlin, Wax Heads OST
(42:30) - SPOILERS FOR WAX HEADS
(01:07:45) - Shoutouts to the team!
(01:09:34) - Music recs
(01:11:14) - Break
(01:11:16) - Thanks Murray!! Play Wax Heads!!
(01:11:31) - Mixtape | We're done with the discourse right?
(01:34:20) - Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle | Hey where'd this come from?
(01:52:49) - Break
(01:52:50) - Into the uh... Chicago
(01:54:51) - MECCHA CHAMELEON | Art, but make it gaming
(02:06:32) - Games in the Aether
(02:14:46) - Wrapping up
---
Thanks to all of our amazing patrons, including our Eternal Gratitude members:
Michael C
Brian M
SuperThisWay
Nick G
Starfallrondo
Susan H
0nlygh0sts
Vincent J
Patrick K
Ed A
Samantha D
North Hero
Sam H
Snzzn
Gregory Mark S
Cmndr Biscuit
iceman
Christian H
Rydan B
Caleb H
Arden F
Eye of the Duck
Kale
Nathan E
J. H. A
joelchrono
Mellow
Matthew B
Robin LP
SeekingSeaking
Jimmers
zoey!
Vinny M
Matt
Kerry K
Brian M
Noah D
Zach D
Christopher TD
Hugo W
Todd
Chris B
Lukerfuffle
Stephen Y
Daniel G
Eric F
Taran W
Brendan O
Chris Z
Clayton M
Zach R
Dylan N
Federico V
Tigerz Revenge
Logan H
Alan R
John A
Mike L
mattjanzz
David M
HeavyPixels
Kaleb H
Tyler J
Corey Z
Susan H
Barry T
Robert R
Chris J
Brett Allen H
Dan S
Jack S
Garrett C
jimiibo
John H
Dirch F
Jim E
Jim W
Tristan L
Evan B
AwfulHanzo
min2
Aaron G
Jean H
Todd N
red_wagon
Neil
Peter B
John V
v
Erik M
Redmage77
Joshua J
Tony L
Danny K
Gibson G
Kate Duncan B
Richard M
Daniel N
Seth M
James
Andy H
Demo
Emma
Lyn E
Corey T
Caleb W
Jake L
Jesse W
Mike T
Codes
Matt B
Wesley
mebezac
Alex L
Sergio L
ninjadeathdog
Rory B
A42PoundMoose
Robert M
Michael W
Andrew
this_JUSTIN
Ryan O
14.3 billion years
Brendan K
Megan B
SecretAgentKoala
Noah O
Arcturus
Andrew W
hepahe
Chase A
LoveDies
Nick Q
Chris M
RB
Karen H
Adam F
Scott H
Alexander S
Matt H
Murray
David P
Jason K
Micah O
Kamrin H
Andrew D
Kyle S
Philip N
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
Thank You, Dear (feat. Rhythm Heaven Groove, FFIX, Shovel Knight Dig, and more!)07/08/2026 | 1h 40 mins.Near, far, wherever you are, I believe the airship soars on.
"A Link between hairstyles" by Angelica Frey
Discussed: Three Houses at SGDQ, Rhythm Heaven Groove, the last Switch 1 game, potential future of Rhythm Heaven, Nintendo’s surprise updates, an exciting announcement, FFIX, the horrors of Tetra Master, daydreaming about FFXIV on Switch, if JaVert was funny, Shovel Knight Dig, various eras of roguelikes, No Man’s Sky, multiplayer in NMS, survival games, Big Bang Betty, Fields of Mistrial 1.0 on the horizon
Find us everywhere: https://intothecast.online
Buy some merch, if you'd like: https://shop.intothecast.online
Join the Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/intothecast
---
Follow Stephen Hilger: https://bsky.app/profile/stephenhilger.bsky.social
Follow Brendon Bigley: https://bsky.app/profile/bb.wavelengths.online
Produced by AJ Fillari: https://bsky.app/profile/ajfillari.bsky.social
---
Season 8 cover art by Scout Wilkinson: https://scoutwilkinson.myportfolio.com/
Theme song by Will LaPorte: https://ghostdown.online/
---
Timecodes:
(00:00) - Intro
(00:38) - It's SGDQ!
(01:35) - Rhythm Heaven Groove | A game on the original Nintendo Switch
(20:27) - An exciting announcement!
(27:50) - Thank you so much for your support!!!!!
(29:25) - Break
(29:26) - Final Fantasy IX | 🚨GENERAL PLOT SPOILERS 🚨
(55:48) - Break
(55:49) - Steiner is gone
(56:27) - Shovel Knight Dig | Roguelike talkshow
(01:18:10) - Break
(01:18:11) - No Man's Sky | Welcome back to "Whose Sky Is It Anyway?" where the worlds are procedurally generated and the points don't matter
(01:34:18) - Wrapping up
---
Thanks to all of our amazing patrons, including our Eternal Gratitude members:
Michael C
Brian M
SuperThisWay
Nick G
Starfallrondo
Susan H
0nlygh0sts
Vincent J
Patrick K
Ed A
Samantha D
North Hero
Sam H
Snzzn
Gregory Mark S
Cmndr Biscuit
iceman
Christian H
Rydan B
Caleb H
Arden F
Eye of the Duck
Kale
Nathan E
J. H. A
joelchrono
Mellow
Matthew B
Robin LP
SeekingSeaking
Jimmers
zoey!
Vinny M
Matt
Kerry K
Brian M
Noah D
Zach D
Christopher TD
Hugo W
Todd
Chris B
Lukerfuffle
Stephen Y
Daniel G
Eric F
Taran W
Brendan O
Chris Z
Clayton M
Zach R
Dylan N
Federico V
Tigerz Revenge
Logan H
Alan R
John A
Mike L
mattjanzz
David M
HeavyPixels
Kaleb H
Tyler J
Corey Z
Susan H
Barry T
Robert R
Chris J
Brett Allen H
Dan S
Jack S
Garrett C
jimiibo
John H
Dirch F
Jim E
Jim W
Tristan L
Evan B
AwfulHanzo
min2
Aaron G
Jean H
Todd N
red_wagon
Neil
Peter B
John V
v
Erik M
Redmage77
Joshua J
Tony L
Danny K
Gibson G
Kate Duncan B
Richard M
Daniel N
Seth M
James
Andy H
Demo
Emma
Lyn E
Corey T
Caleb W
Jake L
Jesse W
Mike T
Codes
Matt B
Wesley
mebezac
Alex L
Sergio L
ninjadeathdog
Rory B
A42PoundMoose
Robert M
Michael W
Andrew
this_JUSTIN
Ryan O
14.3 billion years
Brendan K
Megan B
SecretAgentKoala
Noah O
Arcturus
Andrew W
hepahe
Chase A
LoveDies
Nick Q
Chris M
RB
Karen H
Adam F
Scott H
Alexander S
Matt H
Murray
David P
Jason K
Micah O
Kamrin H
Andrew D
Kyle S
Philip N
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
More Games podcasts
- Game TheoryGames, Leisure
- The Command ZoneGames, Leisure
- MTGGoldfish Commander Clash PodcastGames, Leisure, Video Games
- The Big FibArts, Comedy, Education, Education for Kids, Games, Kids & Family, Leisure, Performing Arts
- Limited ResourcesGames, Hobbies, Leisure
- The 40k LorecastFiction, Games, Hobbies, Leisure, Science Fiction
- Critical RoleGames, Leisure
- Tales from the Stinky DragonComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- The Glass Cannon PodcastComedy, Games, Improv, Leisure
- MTGGoldfish PodcastGames, Leisure, Video Games
Trending Games podcasts
About Into the Aether - A Low Key Video Game Podcast
A low key video game podcast by Stephen Hilger and Brendon Bigley. Produced by AJ Fillari!Podcast website
Listen to Into the Aether - A Low Key Video Game Podcast, Game Theory and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Into the Aether - A Low Key Video Game Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.