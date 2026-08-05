Into the Aether - A Low Key Video Game Podcast

Big thanks to Murray for joining us on this one!

Follow Murray on Bluesky! And play Wax Heads!

"Making games for work and making games for fun. In a sense, it was heaven" - Yoshio Nishimura on Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle by Mikhail Madnani on RPG Site

Discussed: Wax Heads with Murray Somerwolff, the making of Wax Heads, games about music, Brendon and Stephen’s barista days, the release and reception of Wax Heads, composing music with repetition in mind, modern state of music and games, the importance of following your passions, the secrets of Repeater Records, some music recommendations, Mixtape, Tomba!, genre names, Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle, Rotta the Hutt, The Bear, Meccha Chameleon, the era of friendslop, games we’re excited to return to



Find us everywhere: https://intothecast.online

Buy some merch, if you'd like: https://shop.intothecast.online

Join the Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/intothecast

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Follow Stephen Hilger: https://bsky.app/profile/stephenhilger.bsky.social

Follow Brendon Bigley: https://bsky.app/profile/bb.wavelengths.online

Produced by AJ Fillari: https://bsky.app/profile/ajfillari.bsky.social

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Season 8 cover art by Scout Wilkinson: https://scoutwilkinson.myportfolio.com/

Theme song by Will LaPorte: https://ghostdown.online/

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Timecodes:



(00:00) - Intro



(00:28) - Welcome Murray Somerwolff



(01:18) - What led to the creation of Wax Heads?



(07:38) - Post-Wax Heads



(11:23) - How much is from real life?



(24:43) - Challenges in gamification



(34:35) - How it is releasing a game now and seeing reviews/reactions



(42:03) - Give Yourself Up to the Music by Gina Loughlin, Wax Heads OST



(42:30) - SPOILERS FOR WAX HEADS



(01:07:45) - Shoutouts to the team!



(01:09:34) - Music recs



(01:11:14) - Break



(01:11:16) - Thanks Murray!! Play Wax Heads!!



(01:11:31) - Mixtape | We're done with the discourse right?



(01:34:20) - Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle | Hey where'd this come from?



(01:52:49) - Break



(01:52:50) - Into the uh... Chicago



(01:54:51) - MECCHA CHAMELEON | Art, but make it gaming



(02:06:32) - Games in the Aether



(02:14:46) - Wrapping up



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