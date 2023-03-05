Into the Aether - A Low Key Video Game Podcast

A low key video game podcast by Stephen Hilger and Brendon Bigley. Produced by AJ Fillari. More
Seeing the Magician (feat. Humanity, Skies of Arcadia, Tears of the Kingdom)
Hey! As we mention at the top of the episode, we're going to be taking a break for the summer as a little gift to ourselves for making it five years. We understand this might come as a shock, but it's all to keep us energized and excited for when we come back with the Dreamcast premiere on August 2nd! We'll have another episode next week, then the Paper Mario TTYD bonus in early June. Any% will still hit the Patreon during the sabbatical, along with a few extra bits here and there — so stay tuned! Discussed: Skies of Arcadia, Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan, Humanity, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom---Timecodes:
(00:00) - Intro
(03:45) - An announcement!
(13:51) - A videogame for the Sega Dreamcast // Skies of Arcadia
(40:14) - Remember that Sony system?? // Humanity
(53:30) - The bread guy does exist
(54:13) - A gift from the patron saint of the DS // Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan
(01:03:25) - That dern kingdom won't stop CRYING! // Tears of the Kingdom
---Thanks to all of our amazing patrons including our Eternal Gratitude members: | Olivia K | Dan S | Zach D | Dominick N | Brett S | Evan B | Robert L | min2 | Aaron G | Matthew S | Erik M | Brady H | Joshua J | Tony L | Danny K | Shanna P | Seth MC | Adam B | Andy H | Demo | Maxwell L | Spiritofthunder | Jason W | Jason T | Corey T | Minnow Eats Whale | Caleb W | Jesse W | Mike T | Codes | Wesley | Erik B | Butterfly B | Gabe O | Lasse B | Jeff N | Sergio L | ninjadeathdog | Rory B | A42PoundMoose | Mr Andrew S | Peter | Stellar.Bees | Brendan K | Scott R | wreckx | Noah OR | Michael G | Arcturus | Chris R | hepahe | Chase A | Anna | Nick Q | Chris M | RB | Karen H | Michaela W | Adam F | Scott H | Lauren H | Ben G | Therese K | jgprinters | Matt H | Murray | Trevor B | David P | Jason K | Bede R | Kamrin H | Andrew D | Kyle S | Philip N
5/24/2023
1:48:34
A Podcast Episode About The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
After years of build-up, we can finally talk about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch.Discussed: Blinx 2: Masters of Time and Space---Timecodes:
(00:00) - This episode is about Tears of the Kingdom
(01:49) - Centering ourselves and breaking down the episode
(04:28) - Starting with the lead-up
(27:36) - Subtle refinements
(43:28) - The Powers
(01:05:05) - The tutorial and general thoughts
(01:16:31) - Doubling down on something narrative related
5/17/2023
2:24:12
Canonical Dragonborn (feat. Video Games)
Greetings citizen. Have you heard of the High Elves? Yes? How about Algot the Northerner? Yes. That's right. THE Northerner. Discussed: Honkai Star Rail, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Redfall, Laya's Horizon, TMNT: Splintered Fate, RAD, What the Car?, Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, Chained Echoes---Timecodes:
(00:00) - Intro
(02:23) - Some updates! // Honkai: Star Rail
(51:37) - I love my Saberco bread knife! // Star Wars Jedi Survivor
(01:21:30) - Shello
(01:21:47) - MORE GAMES on your PHONE!!!??? // Laya's Horizon
(01:29:59) - MORE GAMES on your PHONE!!!??? // What the CAR?!
(01:33:34) - MORE GAMES on your PHONE!!!??? // TMNT: Splintered Fate
(01:36:36) - Good roguelike?! // Rad + Splintered Fate
(01:44:09) - Beyond(tm) the Aether
(01:45:04) - A surprise segment! // Street Fighter VI Demo
(01:58:21) - Maybe the last segment // Chained Echoes + Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster
(02:23:59) - Wrapping up
5/10/2023
2:24:54
Metroid Prime | Bonus
After receiving a distress signal* from a remote sector in pirate-laden space, we picked up the Metroid Prime Remaster for Nintendo Switch and talked about the whole dang thing and why this twenty-one year old game is still considered one of the best of all time.* watching a Nintendo Direct---Timecodes:
5/8/2023
1:21:39
Killing Cal Kestis (feat. Jedi Survivor, Honkai Star Rail, and more)
"Don't look up," they said. The Force can't help you if you can't look straight forward, grapple with your adversity head on. If you spend your time with your head in the clouds, you won't be able to see your next move. Discussed: Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Pocket City 2, Honkai Star Rail, Mr. Sun's Hat Box---Timecodes:
