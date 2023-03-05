Into the Aether - A Low Key Video Game Podcast

Seeing the Magician (feat. Humanity, Skies of Arcadia, Tears of the Kingdom)

Hey! As we mention at the top of the episode, we're going to be taking a break for the summer as a little gift to ourselves for making it five years. We understand this might come as a shock, but it's all to keep us energized and excited for when we come back with the Dreamcast premiere on August 2nd! We'll have another episode next week, then the Paper Mario TTYD bonus in early June. Any% will still hit the Patreon during the sabbatical, along with a few extra bits here and there — so stay tuned! Discussed: Skies of Arcadia, Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan, Humanity, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Timecodes: (00:00) - Intro (03:45) - An announcement! (13:51) - A videogame for the Sega Dreamcast // Skies of Arcadia (40:14) - Remember that Sony system?? // Humanity (53:30) - The bread guy does exist (54:13) - A gift from the patron saint of the DS // Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan (01:03:25) - That dern kingdom won't stop CRYING! // Tears of the Kingdom