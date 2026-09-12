No Brains, No Lightbulbs: A Trivia Podcast

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62 episodes
- Today's guest is Will Johnson! But he's cool with you calling him Wilber. Proudly bald, Will is a long-time Trivia Mafia host and player, a kickball team whisperer, and a physical education teacher who's ensuring that, while future generations might be terrible at trivia, at least they'll be good at dodgeball.
Trivia rounds:
(03:35): Thesaurus Abuse: Video Games
(18:50): Jim Class
(26:55): E-M-O Bands
(48:10): Never Forget/Spellcheck
👉 No Brains, No Lightbulbs is a trivia podcast produced by the world’s greatest trivia company, Trivia Mafia, in the great state of Minnesota.
📍 Find a Trivia Mafia trivia night near you!
📥 Sign up for “The Morning Rounds,” Trivia Mafia’s amazing daily Trivia trivia newsletter!
🫶 Join our Patreon for exclusive member perks and other goodies!
- Today's guest is jeremy messersmith, debonair Twin Cities singer-songwriter who may or may not be radioactive. The man can wear a pair glasses, and he knows his Star Wars, his ukulele, and his Bible, which is great because that's what we asked him trivia questions about. He also shared his favorite potato preparations and his dastardly plans to seduce Sean's wife and honestly that all sounds just fine.
Trivia rounds:
(02:11): "C" Food
(19:35): Stop with the "Uke" Already!
(24:30): Biblically Speaking
(31:20): Blurt!
(44:54): The 49 Days of Liz Truss
👉 No Brains, No Lightbulbs is a trivia podcast produced by the world’s greatest trivia company, Trivia Mafia, in the great state of Minnesota.
📍 Find a Trivia Mafia trivia night near you!
📥 Sign up for “The Morning Rounds,” Trivia Mafia’s amazing daily Trivia trivia newsletter!
🫶 Join our Patreon for exclusive member perks and other goodies!
- Today's guest loves long count-offs, pianos over guitars, and basketball. Joshua "Jellyfish" Williams is an awesome musician and bandleader, supporting the likes of Dessa and Lady Midnight. Now watch him squirm as we make him shoot baskets while making him play basketball trivia!
Today’s trivia rounds:
(01:50): Alma Mater Rhyme Time
(14:45): Mystery Round
(22:27): Basketball Trivia
(44:37): Last Name Round Up
👉 No Brains, No Lightbulbs is a trivia podcast produced by the world’s greatest trivia company, Trivia Mafia, in the great state of Minnesota.
📍 Find a Trivia Mafia trivia night near you!
📥 Sign up for “The Morning Rounds,” Trivia Mafia’s amazing daily Trivia trivia newsletter!
🫶 Join our Patreon for exclusive member perks and other goodies!
Mentioned in this episode:
Country Cabin Vol 3 Read Down
- Today we invite a titan from the baking world (and one of our favorite former regular players) into the trivia studio. Jen Wittes is the reigning champion in the Minnesota State Fair Brownie Competition, which means she knows exactly how to bribe her trivia hosts. She's also an award-winning columnist, a former postpartum doula, and a former high school classmate of one Pedro Pascal. She calls him Peter.
Trivia rounds:
(03:00): August Occasions
(21:40): Cue the Cast Montage: '80s TV Theme Song Trivia
(30:25): The Academy Awards: Trivia About the Academy Awards
(43:10): Wordfinder: U.S. States Edition
👉 No Brains, No Lightbulbs is a trivia podcast produced by the world’s greatest trivia company, Trivia Mafia, in the great state of Minnesota.
📍 Find a Trivia Mafia trivia night near you!
📥 Sign up for “The Morning Rounds,” Trivia Mafia’s amazing daily Trivia trivia newsletter!
🫶 Join our Patreon for exclusive member perks and other goodies!
- Today's guest is a filmmaker and master improvisor who has 3,000 DVDs in his basement and kids to feed, so he's doing what any reasonable person would do: He's going to open up a video store! Eric Knobel is the man behind The Video Store Mpls and he's fundraising right now. (Edit: He's already met his goal! Wooo!) Eric knows a lot about movies, and if you know more than he does, you should probably volunteer at his store.
Trivia rounds:
(02:30): Let's Catch Some "Zs"
(27:53): Wow, What a Difference! (Questions about Blockbuster Video)
(35:15): A Movie/TV Show Mashup
(53:55): Which Came First?
👉 No Brains, No Lightbulbs is a trivia podcast produced by the world’s greatest trivia company, Trivia Mafia, in the great state of Minnesota.
📍 Find a Trivia Mafia trivia night near you!
📥 Sign up for “The Morning Rounds,” Trivia Mafia’s amazing daily Trivia trivia newsletter!
🫶 Join our Patreon for exclusive member perks and other goodies!
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About No Brains, No Lightbulbs: A Trivia Podcast
Trivia Mafia co-founders Chuck and Sean have lived and breathed trivia for 18+ years as the leaders of one of the biggest trivia companies in the country. Join them as they hang out with amazing writers/players and personalities from the Trivia Mafia universe and play trivia, ask random questions and generally bring a little bit of the trivia night into your earbuds.Podcast website
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