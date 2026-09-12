No Brains, No Lightbulbs: A Trivia Podcast

Today's guest is a filmmaker and master improvisor who has 3,000 DVDs in his basement and kids to feed, so he's doing what any reasonable person would do: He's going to open up a video store! Eric Knobel is the man behind The Video Store Mpls and he's fundraising right now. (Edit: He's already met his goal! Wooo!) Eric knows a lot about movies, and if you know more than he does, you should probably volunteer at his store.

Trivia rounds:

(02:30): Let's Catch Some "Zs"

(27:53): Wow, What a Difference! (Questions about Blockbuster Video)

(35:15): A Movie/TV Show Mashup

(53:55): Which Came First?

👉 No Brains, No Lightbulbs is a trivia podcast produced by the world’s greatest trivia company, Trivia Mafia, in the great state of Minnesota.

📍 Find a Trivia Mafia trivia night near you!

📥 Sign up for “The Morning Rounds,” Trivia Mafia’s amazing daily Trivia trivia newsletter!

🫶 Join our Patreon for exclusive member perks and other goodies!