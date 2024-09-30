Powered by RND
The Command Zone

Podcast The Command Zone
The Command Zone
Your weekly source for all things Commander (aka EDH), a multiplayer Magic: The Gathering format, with hosts Jimmy Wong and Josh Lee Kwai. Focused on all aspec...
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

  • Most Powerful Commanders | Foundations Jumpstart | 641
    Want to give your next Commander deck a bit of a jumpstart? Why not build one of these new anime-style legends from the Foundations Jumpstart set? This episode, we’ll give you the rundown on the most powerful of these new commanders, laying out the best strategies and synergies to turn these beginner-friendly cards into full-on manga monsters! -------- Support the show and become a Patron! Be a part of our community, receive awesome rewards, and more! https://www.patreon.com/commandzone -------- GAME KNIGHTS DECK BOX: Get your hands on the new Game Knights Deck Box and even get it SIGNED by Jimmy, JLK, and Rachel while supplies last! This is one of our coolest pieces of GK swag ever, so order yours before it’s too late: https://bit.ly/GameKnightsBox -------- ROCKET MONEY: Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions and manage your finances by going to: https://www.rocketmoney.com/commandzone  1PASSWORD: Don’t let security slow your business down. Keep your passwords secure and organized all in one place with a 2-week free trial of 1Password at https://1password.com/commandzone   -------- CARD KINGDOM: The Command Zone is sponsored by Card Kingdom! If you want to receive your cards in one safe package and experience the best customer service, make sure to order your Magic cards, sealed product, accessories, and more at Card Kingdom: http://www.cardkingdom.com/command  ARCHIDEKT: Discover, build, catalog, and playtest on Archidekt, the deck-building website that makes it easy to brew brand new lists or manage your old favorites. Go to http://www.archidekt.com/commandzone to get started today!  ULTRAPRO: Huge thanks to UltraPro for sponsoring this episode! Be sure to check out their PRO GLOSS eclipse sleeves and super classy MYTHIC COLLECTION deck boxes. If you want to keep your cards protected and support the show, visit: https://ultrapro.com/command -------- Relevant Links: Josh Murphy: Twitter: @alsonamedjosh Rachel's Ponies Deck: https://archidekt.com/decks/7034967/my_little_pony_magic_is_friendship -------- Follow us on TikTok: @thecommandzone Follow us on Instagram: @CommandCast Follow us on Twitter: @CommandCast @JoshLeeKwai @jfwong @wachelreeks Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandcast/ Email us: [email protected] -------- Commander Rules and Ban List: https://magic.wizards.com/en/banned-restricted-list -------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2:03:19
  • Foundation's Best Cards (In the 99) | 640
    Don’t let the Standard focus fool you, Foundations is loaded with cool new toys for Commander players everywhere! So this episode we’re breaking down our list of the best non-legendary cards for your 99. From cool support pieces to potential format staples, we’ll lay out everything you can’t afford to miss, along with the synergies and strategies you’ll need to make them the foundation of your next favorite deck!  -------- GAME KNIGHTS DECK BOX: Get your hands on the new Game Knights Deck Box and even get it SIGNED by Jimmy, JLK, and Rachel while supplies last! This is one of our coolest pieces of GK swag ever, so order yours before it’s too late: https://bit.ly/GameKnightsBox -------- Support the show and become a Patron! Be a part of our community, receive awesome rewards, and more! https://www.patreon.com/commandzone -------- SHOPIFY: Power your business with Shopify. Start your one-dollar-per-month trial period today by going to: https://www.shopify.com/tcz  LIQUID IV: Hydrate two times faster than water alone with Liquid IV! Get 20% off when you use code COMMAND at checkout at: https://www.LiquidIV.com  -------- CARD KINGDOM: The Command Zone is sponsored by Card Kingdom! If you want to receive your cards in one safe package and experience the best customer service, make sure to order your Magic cards, sealed product, accessories, and more at Card Kingdom: http://www.cardkingdom.com/command  ARCHIDEKT: Discover, build, catalog, and playtest on Archidekt, the deck-building website that makes it easy to brew brand new lists or manage your old favorites. Go to http://www.archidekt.com/commandzone to get started today!  ULTRAPRO: Huge thanks to UltraPro for sponsoring this episode! Be sure to check out their PRO GLOSS eclipse sleeves and super classy MYTHIC COLLECTION deck boxes. If you want to keep your cards protected and support the show, visit: https://ultrapro.com/command -------- Relevant Links: Murders at Karlov Manor w/ Arin Hanson | Game Knights 67: https://youtu.be/KlHaidWhzt8 How to Play BLUE w/ Josh Lee Kwai | The Command Zone 636: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rN4-IbjxY10 -------- Follow us on TikTok: @thecommandzone Follow us on Instagram: @CommandCast Follow us on Twitter: @CommandCast @JoshLeeKwai @jfwong @wachelreeks Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandcast/ Email us: [email protected] -------- Commander Rules and Ban List: https://magic.wizards.com/en/banned-restricted-list -------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2:11:23
  • MARVEL + MTG: Earth’s Mightiest New Commanders! | 639
    Want to assemble a new deck, but still need to find the right captain? Then, we’re about to be your heroes! We’re breaking down the commanders from Magic’s brand new Marvel Secret Lair! Come see how these comic book legends put the “POW!” in powerful as we lay out the synergies and combos that’ll elevate them from good to outright super. -------- Support the show and become a Patron! Be a part of our community, receive awesome rewards, and more! https://www.patreon.com/commandzone -------- GAME KNIGHTS DECK BOX: Get your hands on the new Game Knights Deck Box and even get it SIGNED by Jimmy, JLK, and Rachel while supplies last! This is one of our coolest pieces of GK swag ever, so order yours before it’s too late: https://bit.ly/GameKnightsBox -------- RAYCON: It’s time to save big for Black Friday! You’ll get up to 30% percent off everything on Raycon’s website when you go to: https://www.buyraycon.com/command  ETSY: Give gifts people will actually love this holiday season with the personalized options on Etsy. For original gifts that say “I get you,” go to: https://www.etsy.com  -------- CARD KINGDOM: The Command Zone is sponsored by Card Kingdom! If you want to receive your cards in one safe package and experience the best customer service, make sure to order your Magic cards, sealed product, accessories, and more at Card Kingdom: http://www.cardkingdom.com/command  ARCHIDEKT: Discover, build, catalog, and playtest on Archidekt, the deck-building website that makes it easy to brew brand new lists or manage your old favorites. Go to http://www.archidekt.com/commandzone to get started today!  ULTRAPRO: Huge thanks to UltraPro for sponsoring this episode! Be sure to check out their PRO GLOSS eclipse sleeves and super classy MYTHIC COLLECTION deck boxes. If you want to keep your cards protected and support the show, visit: https://ultrapro.com/command -------- Relevant Links: Wolverine Origin Comic: https://www.marvel.com/comics/series/2062/wolverine:_the_origin_(2001_-_2002) "Logan," the movie: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3315342/ -------- Follow us on TikTok: @thecommandzone Follow us on Instagram: @CommandCast Follow us on Twitter: @CommandCast @JoshLeeKwai @jfwong @wachelreeks Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandcast/ Email us: [email protected] -------- Commander Rules and Ban List: https://magic.wizards.com/en/banned-restricted-list -------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:48:21
  • The Most Powerful Commanders from Foundations | 638
    The new legends from Foundations may be in Standard for a while, but they’re going to be in Commander FOREVER – so don’t miss out on seeing which ones are the most powerful!  This episode, we’re breaking down the tricks, synergies, and combos these cards bring to the game table. Who will serve as the foundation for your next favorite deck, and who may be better suited for other formats? Watch and find out! -------- Support the show and become a Patron! Be a part of our community, receive awesome rewards, and more! https://www.patreon.com/commandzone -------- GAME KNIGHTS DECK BOX: Get your hands on the new Game Knights Deck Box and even get it SIGNED by Jimmy, JLK, and Rachel while supplies last! This is one of our coolest pieces of GK swag ever, so order yours before it’s too late: https://bit.ly/GameKnightsBox -------- RAYCON: It’s time to save big for Black Friday! You’ll get up to 30% percent off everything on Raycon’s website when you go to: https://www.buyraycon.com/command  ETSY: Give gifts people will actually love this holiday season with the personalized options on Etsy. For original gifts that say “I get you,” go to: https://www.etsy.com  ROCKET MONEY: Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions and manage your finances by going to: https://www.rocketmoney.com/commandzone  -------- CARD KINGDOM: The Command Zone is sponsored by Card Kingdom! If you want to receive your cards in one safe package and experience the best customer service, make sure to order your Magic cards, sealed product, accessories, and more at Card Kingdom: http://www.cardkingdom.com/command  ARCHIDEKT: Discover, build, catalog, and playtest on Archidekt, the deck-building website that makes it easy to brew brand new lists or manage your old favorites. Go to http://www.archidekt.com/commandzone to get started today!  ULTRAPRO: Huge thanks to UltraPro for sponsoring this episode! Be sure to check out their PRO GLOSS eclipse sleeves and super classy MYTHIC COLLECTION deck boxes. If you want to keep your cards protected and support the show, visit: https://ultrapro.com/command -------- Relevant Links: EDHREC: https://edhrec.com/ Kaldheim w/ Hawk from Cobra Kai | Game Knights 42: https://youtu.be/JuDcK9dYwqY -------- Follow us on TikTok: @thecommandzone Follow us on Instagram: @CommandCast Follow us on Twitter: @CommandCast @JoshLeeKwai @jfwong @wachelreeks Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandcast/ Email us: [email protected] -------- Commander Rules and Ban List: https://magic.wizards.com/en/banned-restricted-list -------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2:10:16
  • What Are the Best 3+ Mana Rocks in Commander? | 637
    You know what mana-ROCKS? Fantasy-drafting artifacts that ramp!  This episode, Jimmy, JLK, and Rachel are picking the best mana rocks (over 2 mana) in Commander. We all know that two-drop ramp pieces are great, but which cards demand an include on the upper end of the curve? Tune in and find out! -------- Support the show and become a Patron! Be a part of our community, receive awesome rewards, and more! https://www.patreon.com/commandzone -------- ORGAIN: For delicious real nutrition, check out Orgain’s 30 gram protein shakes. Support the show and get 20% off your order by using code COMMAND at: https://www.Orgain.com/COMMAND  1PASSWORD: Don’t let security slow your business down. Keep your passwords secure and organized all in one place with a 2-week free trial of 1Password at https://1password.com/commandzone   -------- CARD KINGDOM: The Command Zone is sponsored by Card Kingdom! If you want to receive your cards in one safe package and experience the best customer service, make sure to order your Magic cards, sealed product, accessories, and more at Card Kingdom: http://www.cardkingdom.com/command  ARCHIDEKT: Discover, build, catalog, and playtest on Archidekt, the deck-building website that makes it easy to brew brand new lists or manage your old favorites. Go to http://www.archidekt.com/commandzone to get started today!  ULTRAPRO: Huge thanks to UltraPro for sponsoring this episode! Be sure to check out their PRO GLOSS eclipse sleeves and super classy MYTHIC COLLECTION deck boxes. If you want to keep your cards protected and support the show, visit: https://ultrapro.com/command -------- Follow us on TikTok: @thecommandzone Follow us on Instagram: @CommandCast Follow us on Twitter: @CommandCast @JoshLeeKwai @jfwong @wachelreeks Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandcast/ Email us: [email protected] -------- Commander Rules and Ban List: https://magic.wizards.com/en/banned-restricted-list -------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:16:22

About The Command Zone

Your weekly source for all things Commander (aka EDH), a multiplayer Magic: The Gathering format, with hosts Jimmy Wong and Josh Lee Kwai. Focused on all aspects of gameplay and strategy from table politics, budget builds, to deck building and more! [email protected] We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
