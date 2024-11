The Most Powerful Commanders from Foundations | 638

The new legends from Foundations may be in Standard for a while, but they’re going to be in Commander FOREVER – so don’t miss out on seeing which ones are the most powerful! This episode, we’re breaking down the tricks, synergies, and combos these cards bring to the game table. Who will serve as the foundation for your next favorite deck, and who may be better suited for other formats? Watch and find out! -------- Support the show and become a Patron! Be a part of our community, receive awesome rewards, and more! https://www.patreon.com/commandzone -------- GAME KNIGHTS DECK BOX: Get your hands on the new Game Knights Deck Box and even get it SIGNED by Jimmy, JLK, and Rachel while supplies last! This is one of our coolest pieces of GK swag ever, so order yours before it’s too late: https://bit.ly/GameKnightsBox -------- RAYCON: It’s time to save big for Black Friday! You’ll get up to 30% percent off everything on Raycon’s website when you go to: https://www.buyraycon.com/command ETSY: Give gifts people will actually love this holiday season with the personalized options on Etsy. For original gifts that say “I get you,” go to: https://www.etsy.com ROCKET MONEY: Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions and manage your finances by going to: https://www.rocketmoney.com/commandzone -------- CARD KINGDOM: The Command Zone is sponsored by Card Kingdom! If you want to receive your cards in one safe package and experience the best customer service, make sure to order your Magic cards, sealed product, accessories, and more at Card Kingdom: http://www.cardkingdom.com/command ARCHIDEKT: Discover, build, catalog, and playtest on Archidekt, the deck-building website that makes it easy to brew brand new lists or manage your old favorites. Go to http://www.archidekt.com/commandzone to get started today! ULTRAPRO: Huge thanks to UltraPro for sponsoring this episode! Be sure to check out their PRO GLOSS eclipse sleeves and super classy MYTHIC COLLECTION deck boxes. If you want to keep your cards protected and support the show, visit: https://ultrapro.com/command -------- Relevant Links: EDHREC: https://edhrec.com/ Kaldheim w/ Hawk from Cobra Kai | Game Knights 42: https://youtu.be/JuDcK9dYwqY -------- Follow us on TikTok: @thecommandzone Follow us on Instagram: @CommandCast Follow us on Twitter: @CommandCast @JoshLeeKwai @jfwong @wachelreeks Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandcast/ Email us: [email protected] -------- Commander Rules and Ban List: https://magic.wizards.com/en/banned-restricted-list -------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices