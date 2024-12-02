No Chit Chat Trivia brings listeners trivia fun without the host blubbering on and on about their day. Each episode goes straight into the action and features 1...

About No Chit Chat Trivia

No Chit Chat Trivia brings listeners trivia fun without the host blubbering on and on about their day. Each episode goes straight into the action and features 10 unique questions based on its own specific theme. Movies, television, music, sports, everything is fair game! With three episodes released each week, listeners will get plenty of content to listen to on road trips, around the house, or wherever they enjoy their podcasts!