The best way to spread Christmas cheer is answering 10 trivia questions on the Will Ferrell classic holiday film Elf!
If you'd like to choose a specific topic or dedicate an episode to a friend send a donation of your choice on Venmo to @NoChitChatTrivia and write the topic you'd like in the comments: https://account.venmo.com/NoChitChatTrivia
Our official store is live! Support the show by grabbing a NCCT shirt, hat, puzzle, or more: https://www.thetop10things.com/store
Visit our sister site thetop10things.com for travel and entertainment information!
Thank you to everyone who listens! Say hello or let’s collaborate: [email protected]
--------
8:17
Singers Turned Actors Trivia
From the stereo to the big screen, here are 10 trivia questions on singers who later became actors!
If you'd like to choose a specific topic or dedicate an episode to a friend send a donation of your choice on Venmo to @NoChitChatTrivia and write the topic you'd like in the comments: https://account.venmo.com/NoChitChatTrivia
Our official store is live! Support the show by grabbing a NCCT shirt, hat, puzzle, or more: https://www.thetop10things.com/store
Visit our sister site thetop10things.com for travel and entertainment information!
Thank you to everyone who listens! Say hello or let’s collaborate: [email protected]
--------
9:49
Top Grossing 90s Movies By Year Trivia
Let's hit the Cineplex for 10 trivia questions on the top-grossing 90s films by year!
If you'd like to choose a specific topic or dedicate an episode to a friend send a donation of your choice on Venmo to @NoChitChatTrivia and write the topic you'd like in the comments: https://account.venmo.com/NoChitChatTrivia
Our official store is live! Support the show by grabbing a NCCT shirt, hat, puzzle, or more: https://www.thetop10things.com/store
Visit our sister site thetop10things.com for travel and entertainment information!
Thank you to everyone who listens! Say hello or let’s collaborate: [email protected]
--------
9:47
Mystery Theme #8 Trivia
There's another mystery abound, let's see if you can solve it!
If you'd like to choose a specific topic or dedicate an episode to a friend send a donation of your choice on Venmo to @NoChitChatTrivia and write the topic you'd like in the comments: https://account.venmo.com/NoChitChatTrivia
Our official store is live! Support the show by grabbing a NCCT shirt, hat, puzzle, or more: https://www.thetop10things.com/store
Visit our sister site thetop10things.com for travel and entertainment information!
Thank you to everyone who listens! Say hello or let’s collaborate: [email protected]
--------
10:24
Drama Movie Taglines Trivia
I don't want no drama but here's 10 trivia questions on the taglines of some drama films!
If you'd like to choose a specific topic or dedicate an episode to a friend send a donation of your choice on Venmo to @NoChitChatTrivia and write the topic you'd like in the comments: https://account.venmo.com/NoChitChatTrivia
Our official store is live! Support the show by grabbing a NCCT shirt, hat, puzzle, or more: https://www.thetop10things.com/store
Visit our sister site thetop10things.com for travel and entertainment information!
Thank you to everyone who listens! Say hello or let’s collaborate: [email protected]
No Chit Chat Trivia brings listeners trivia fun without the host blubbering on and on about their day. Each episode goes straight into the action and features 10 unique questions based on its own specific theme. Movies, television, music, sports, everything is fair game! With three episodes released each week, listeners will get plenty of content to listen to on road trips, around the house, or wherever they enjoy their podcasts!