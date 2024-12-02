Powered by RND
No Chit Chat Trivia

Podcast No Chit Chat Trivia
David Wuest, Bleav
No Chit Chat Trivia brings listeners trivia fun without the host blubbering on and on about their day. Each episode goes straight into the action and features 1...
  • Elf (Will Ferrell Movie) Trivia
    The best way to spread Christmas cheer is answering 10 trivia questions on the Will Ferrell classic holiday film Elf!
    8:17
  • Singers Turned Actors Trivia
    From the stereo to the big screen, here are 10 trivia questions on singers who later became actors!
    9:49
  • Top Grossing 90s Movies By Year Trivia
    Let's hit the Cineplex for 10 trivia questions on the top-grossing 90s films by year!
    9:47
  • Mystery Theme #8 Trivia
    There's another mystery abound, let's see if you can solve it!
    10:24
  • Drama Movie Taglines Trivia
    I don't want no drama but here's 10 trivia questions on the taglines of some drama films!
    7:23

No Chit Chat Trivia brings listeners trivia fun without the host blubbering on and on about their day. Each episode goes straight into the action and features 10 unique questions based on its own specific theme. Movies, television, music, sports, everything is fair game! With three episodes released each week, listeners will get plenty of content to listen to on road trips, around the house, or wherever they enjoy their podcasts!
