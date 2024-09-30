Kinda Funny Games Daily: Video Games News Podcast

PlayStation Portal Gets a Huge Upgrade - Kinda Funny Games Daily 11.20.24
PlayStation Portal is getting a big new feature, Xbox Cloud Gaming is getting a highly requested update, and Valve might be working on some new hardware.
Run of Show -
- Start
- Housekeeping
Did you know that we have a Highlights channel?! Roger is working hard bringing you the best of KF in shorter, easier to binge chunks.
Today after, KFGD, you'll get:
GAMESCAST - Stalker 2 Review
The STREAM is Greg and Bless learning Magic The Gathering
If you're a Kinda Funny Member:
You can get today’s Gregway
The Roper Report -
- PlayStation Portal is getting cloud streaming today
- You Can Now Stream Your Own Game with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)
- Ad
- Valve is Reportedly Making Both a Steam Controller 2 and a New VR Controller
- Minecraft Movie Official Trailer Reaction
- Final Fantasy 14 has been Announced for Mobile
- Pokémon Go Players Have Been Unknowingly Training an AI to Auto-Complete the Real World
- Wee News!
- SuperChats & You’re Wrong
--------
1:11:33
Sony in Talks to Buy From Software’s Parent Company - Kinda Funny Games Daily 11.19.24
PlayStation is reportedly in talks to buy From Software’s parent company, Control 2 will be an Action RPG, and we should be paying attention to The Indie Game Awards.
Run of Show -
Story 1
ADS
Story 2
Story 3
Story 4
Wee News
You're Wrong
--------
1:11:32
The Game Awards Nominees: Our Reactions - Kinda Funny Games Daily 11.18.24
Our reactions to the Game Awards nominees, The Capcom game that underperformed this year, and some important changes to Roblox.
Run of Show -
- Start
- Housekeeping
Today after, KFGD, you'll get:
GAMESCAST - Us predicting the Game Awards winners
The STREAM is Kingdom Hearts 2 with Mike
If you're a Kinda Funny Member:
You can get today’s Gregway
And you can get the Kinda Funny Podcast this afternoon, and tomorrow on YouTube and Podcast services.
The Roper Report -
- Game Awards Nominations have been revealed
- Ad
- We Gotta Talk About the Categories
- SuperChats
- The Rest of the Nominations
- Back to SuperChats
- Wee News!
- You‘re Wrong
--------
1:16:35
Xbox Says There Will Definitely Be Future Consoles - Kinda Funny Games Daily 11.15.24
Thank You For The Support!
Time Stamps -
- Start
- Housekeeping
Today after, KFGD, you'll get:
GAMESCAST - a PS I Love You XOXO Reunion where we discuss PlayStation’s 2024
The STREAM is Alien Isolation
If you're a Kinda Funny Member:
You can get today’s Gregway
The Roper Report -
- ‘We’ll definitely do more consoles’, Xbox boss Spencer says
- Avowed’s $90 version will let you play the game 5 days early
- SuperChats
- Ad
- A Conversation with David Brevik
- Ubisoft's Splinter Cell movie canceled
- Blizzard Job Ad Confirms 'Upcoming Open-World Shooter' Is in the Works
- Wee News!
- SuperChats
- You‘re Wrong
--------
1:15:50
This Episode is an Xbox - Kinda Funny Games Daily 11.14.24
Everything is an Xbox, a preview of the new Power Rangers game, and Pokemon TCG Pocket finally reveals its future plans.
Run of Show -
- Start
- Housekeeping
Today after, KFGD, you'll get:
GAMESCAST - Fair vs. Greedy Game Monetization
The STREAM is Call of Duty Warzone
If you're a Kinda Funny Member:
You can get today’s Gregway
And you can get Kinda Funny Podcast this afternoon, and tomorrow on YouTube and Podcast services.
The Roper Report -
- Xbox continues its push beyond consoles with new ad campaign
- Ad
- Power Rangers Preview
- Pokémon TCG Pocket confirms plans for much-requested feature
- It looks like Astro Bot is getting even more DLC cameos
- Gearbox, Bethesda and Epic veterans reveal their new multiplayer ‘suburban invasion’ game
- Wee News!
- SuperChats & You‘re Wrong
About Kinda Funny Games Daily: Video Games News Podcast
The world’s most popular daily video game news podcast hosted by Greg “GameOverGreggy” Miller, Tim Gettys, and Blessing Adeoye Jr, alongside a cast of games industry veterans and guests covering the latest in PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and all of gaming.