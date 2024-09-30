Kinda Funny Games Daily: Video Games News Podcast

This Episode is an Xbox - Kinda Funny Games Daily 11.14.24

Everything is an Xbox, a preview of the new Power Rangers game, and Pokemon TCG Pocket finally reveals its future plans. Run of Show - - Xbox continues its push beyond consoles with new ad campaign - Power Rangers Preview - Pokémon TCG Pocket confirms plans for much-requested feature - It looks like Astro Bot is getting even more DLC cameos - Gearbox, Bethesda and Epic veterans reveal their new multiplayer 'suburban invasion' game - Wee News! - SuperChats & You're Wrong