Jeff Grubb and Jason Fanelli end the week with video game news! Today we chat about how PlayStation's profits are jumping despite lack of games, Jason's time at MagicCon, another statement from Asha Sharma about the goals of XBOX, Sony continuing forward despite the disc backlash, and more!



0:00 Intro

4:02 - PlayStation’s profits jumps despite declining PS5 shipments and playtime

16:02 - Sony says it hears PlayStation disc backlash but will continue its plans

25:00- break

26:10 - MagicCon

29:20 - Xbox boss Asha Sharma says console is the core of its strength

38:00 - Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey gets the Nolan bump

41:55 - Nintendo is releasing two canceled Virtual Boy games

45:00 - The Lego PlayStation is reportedly coming in October with a limited-time Astro Bot set

48:50 - Orbitals 'Friend's Pass' Will Provide Easier Co-Op And A Free Demo

52:00 - EA Says Saudi Takeover Deal Is Set To Close Next Week

55:40 - Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Fans Are Really Curious What A Change In The Remake’s ESRB Rating Means