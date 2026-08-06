Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
753 episodes
- Jeff Grubb is joined by Chuck Zimmerheld to give you the news! We're talking about GTA VI and Netflix's special preview event, Tomodachi Life hitting BIG, Switch 2 is still Nintendo's fastest selling system, Diablo 4 and FF XIV on the Switch 2, and more!
0:00 - Intro
4:40 - GTA VI’s next presentation is a Netflix timed exclusive
11:10 - Switch 2 remains Nintendo’s fastest-selling system
22:40 - Tomodachi Life is officially a megahit
26:40 - Space Ace Updates
27:00 - Break
27:50 - Sony is reportedly putting warning labels on PS5s about decision to ditch discs
36:53 - Capcom says the move to an all-digital future won’t have a ‘significant impact’ on its sales
43:00 - Sony is making PSSR 2.0 the default on PS5 Pro
47:00 - The long awaited Switch 2 version of Diablo 4 is reportedly coming in September
48:45 - Final Fantasy 14 team says it's working on Switch 2 port's 'unacceptable' load times
- Jeff Grubb is joined by Jan Ochoa to chat about the repercussions of EA getting acquired by Saudi Arabia, Beast of Reincarnation reviews, the director of Assassin's Creed Valhalla returning to Ubisoft, Marvel Rivals shrinking, and more!
0:00 - Intro
5:20 - EA could be set for ‘mass layoffs’ as it aims to cut costs following Saudi acquisition
16:20 - Beast of Reincarnation reviews
20:30 - Game Freak is planning regular Beast of Reincarnation updates, starting next week
27:15 - BREAK
27:30 - Assassin's Creed Valhalla director makes sudden return to Ubisoft, and will lead the series moving forward
34:40 - Marvel Rivals is shrinking by as much as 40GB
38:00 - FIFA's first non-EA published soccer game has already suffered major layoffs
42:50 - What in the hell is going on with Black Ops 1+2 sales on PlayStation?
49:50 - Uh, meanwhile, Halo: Campaigned Evolved sputtered out of the gate
57:50 - Happening this week
59:00 - Poll
- Jeff Grubb is joined by Jeff Bakalar to start your week with news! We're talking about Big Walk reviews, a new Nintendo Direct dropping tomorrow, we might see Wolverine's butt in the upcoming game, and more!
0:00 - Intro
6:40 - Big Walk reviews
14:57 - New Nintendo Direct dropping tomorrow dedicated to Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave
21:50 - Wolverine’s Going To Get His Butt Out In Insomniac’s New Game
29:25 - break
29:30 - Xbox console price increases in Europe and UK fully revealed, with Series X now costing €200 more
38:40 - No, Xbox isn't quitting Steam
45:50 - Ubisoft’s NFT RPG Champions Tactics is shutting down, shortly after it scrapped its blockchain use
47:38 - Square Enix Insists That Cursed Kingdom Hearts Art Was Not AI-Generated
51:40 - Saudi Arabia’s EA deal should close tomorrow
55:10 - What's Poppin?
- Jeff Grubb and Jason Fanelli end the week with video game news! Today we chat about how PlayStation's profits are jumping despite lack of games, Jason's time at MagicCon, another statement from Asha Sharma about the goals of XBOX, Sony continuing forward despite the disc backlash, and more!
0:00 Intro
4:02 - PlayStation’s profits jumps despite declining PS5 shipments and playtime
16:02 - Sony says it hears PlayStation disc backlash but will continue its plans
25:00- break
26:10 - MagicCon
29:20 - Xbox boss Asha Sharma says console is the core of its strength
38:00 - Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey gets the Nolan bump
41:55 - Nintendo is releasing two canceled Virtual Boy games
45:00 - The Lego PlayStation is reportedly coming in October with a limited-time Astro Bot set
48:50 - Orbitals 'Friend's Pass' Will Provide Easier Co-Op And A Free Demo
52:00 - EA Says Saudi Takeover Deal Is Set To Close Next Week
55:40 - Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Fans Are Really Curious What A Change In The Remake’s ESRB Rating Means
- Jeff Grubb is joined by Rachel Kaser to chat about NVIDIA raising the prices again of some of their products, Capcom feeling very positive about the chances of a Pragmata sequel, Splatoon Raiders doing big numbers in Japan, and Croc 2?
0:00 - Intro
4:20 - GTA VI marketing may finally ramp back up in August
14:00 - FF7 Revelation director says he’s working on arranging ‘some kind of physical edition’, but can’t confirm details
21:00 - Splatoon Raiders launches huge in Japan
25:00 - BREAK
26:00 - NVIDIA Price Hikes
37:50 - Xbox’s audience grew, but its business did not?
43:38 - EA CEO Got A Huge Pay Increase While Company Laid Off Devs
48:14 - Capcom Says The Likelihood Of A Pragmata Sequel Is High
49:25 - Nexus Mods wants mod installation to become “Spotify-easy”
51:46 - Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos remaster announced
52:20 - Thimbleweed Park 2 announced for PC
More Leisure podcasts
- Kinda Funny Gamescast: Video Game PodcastLeisure, Video Games
- The MinimalistsHealth & Wellness, Home & Garden, Leisure, Philosophy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Collector's Corner with Jimmy StarHobbies, Leisure, TV & Film
- The Carpool with Kelly and LizzAutomotive, Kids & Family, Leisure, Parenting
- The Smoking TireAutomotive, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Leisure, News, Tech News, Technology
- Ante Up Poker MagazineHobbies, Leisure
- Tales from the Stinky DragonComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- Critical RoleGames, Leisure
- Kinda Funny Games Daily: Video Games News PodcastLeisure, News, Tech News, Video Games
- Duck Call RoomComedy, Leisure, Society & Culture
Trending Leisure podcasts
- The Nextlander PodcastHobbies, Leisure
- The Major Wrestling Figure PodcastHobbies, Leisure, Sports, Wrestling
- UnlockedLeisure, News, Tech News, Video Games
- Simple Farmhouse LifeHome & Garden, Leisure
- VeryPink Knits - Knitting Q and ACrafts, Hobbies, Leisure
- 思文，败类Leisure
- Plat Chat VALORANTGames, Leisure
- The MinnMax ShowLeisure, Video Games
- The joe gardener Show - Organic Gardening - Vegetable Gardening - Expert Garden Advice From Joe Lamp'lHobbies, Home & Garden, Leisure
- Airplane Geeks PodcastAviation, Leisure, News, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Kit & Krysta PodcastLeisure, Society & Culture, Technology, Video Games
- WULFF DEN Podcast - Weekly Gaming RecapLeisure, Video Games
- Midlife Lady Leisure PursuitsArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden, Leisure, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Life Starts at RetirementEducation, Leisure, Self-Improvement, Tutorials
- Clean With MeHome & Garden, Kids & Family, Leisure
- Game Mess MorningsLeisure, Technology, Video Games
- Tran GirlismoAutomotive, Hobbies, Leisure
- The All Things Nintendo PodcastLeisure, Video Games
- Stacking SlabsHobbies, Leisure, Sports
- Otaku's AnonymousAnimation & Manga, Leisure
- Limited Level-UpsGames, Leisure
- The Beet: A Podcast For Plant LoversEducation, Home & Garden, Leisure, Tutorials
- Wood Talk | WoodworkingEducation, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Love to Sew PodcastArts, Business, Fashion & Beauty, Hobbies, Leisure
About Game Mess Mornings
Prolific gaming news expert Jeff Grubb is here to dish out all of the hottest headlines from the around the world of video games!Podcast website
Listen to Game Mess Mornings, Kinda Funny Gamescast: Video Game Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Game Mess Mornings
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Game Mess Mornings: Podcasts in Family