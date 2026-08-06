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Game Mess Mornings

Giant Bomb
LeisureTechnology
Game Mess Mornings
Latest episode

753 episodes

  • Game Mess Mornings

    Netflix will have a Timed Exclusive Preview of GTA VI

    08/06/2026 | 57 mins.
    Jeff Grubb is joined by Chuck Zimmerheld to give you the news! We're talking about GTA VI and Netflix's special preview event, Tomodachi Life hitting BIG, Switch 2 is still Nintendo's fastest selling system, Diablo 4 and FF XIV on the Switch 2, and more! 

    0:00 - Intro
    4:40 - GTA VI’s next presentation is a Netflix timed exclusive
    11:10 - Switch 2 remains Nintendo’s fastest-selling system
    22:40 - Tomodachi Life is officially a megahit
    26:40 - Space Ace Updates
    27:00 - Break
    27:50 - Sony is reportedly putting warning labels on PS5s about decision to ditch discs
    36:53 - Capcom says the move to an all-digital future won’t have a ‘significant impact’ on its sales
    43:00 - Sony is making PSSR 2.0 the default on PS5 Pro
    47:00 - The long awaited Switch 2 version of Diablo 4 is reportedly coming in September
    48:45 - Final Fantasy 14 team says it's working on Switch 2 port's 'unacceptable' load times
  • Game Mess Mornings

    Assassin's Creed Valhalla Director Returns to Ubisoft

    08/05/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Jeff Grubb is joined by Jan Ochoa to chat about the repercussions of EA getting acquired by Saudi Arabia, Beast of Reincarnation reviews, the director of Assassin's Creed Valhalla returning to Ubisoft, Marvel Rivals shrinking, and more! 

    0:00 - Intro
    5:20 - EA could be set for ‘mass layoffs’ as it aims to cut costs following Saudi acquisition
    16:20 - Beast of Reincarnation reviews
    20:30 - Game Freak is planning regular Beast of Reincarnation updates, starting next week
    27:15 - BREAK
    27:30 - Assassin's Creed Valhalla director makes sudden return to Ubisoft, and will lead the series moving forward
    34:40 - Marvel Rivals is shrinking by as much as 40GB
    38:00 - FIFA's first non-EA published soccer game has already suffered major layoffs
    42:50 - What in the hell is going on with Black Ops 1+2 sales on PlayStation?
    49:50 - Uh, meanwhile, Halo: Campaigned Evolved sputtered out of the gate
    57:50 - Happening this week
    59:00 - Poll
  • Game Mess Mornings

    NEW Nintendo Direct Coming Tomorrow (8/4/26)

    08/03/2026 | 59 mins.
    Jeff Grubb is joined by Jeff Bakalar to start your week with news! We're talking about Big Walk reviews, a new Nintendo Direct dropping tomorrow, we might see Wolverine's butt in the upcoming game, and more! 

    0:00 - Intro
    6:40 - Big Walk reviews
    14:57 - New Nintendo Direct dropping tomorrow dedicated to Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave
    21:50 - Wolverine’s Going To Get His Butt Out In Insomniac’s New Game
    29:25 - break 
    29:30 - Xbox console price increases in Europe and UK fully revealed, with Series X now costing €200 more
    38:40 - No, Xbox isn't quitting Steam
    45:50 - Ubisoft’s NFT RPG Champions Tactics is shutting down, shortly after it scrapped its blockchain use
    47:38 - Square Enix Insists That Cursed Kingdom Hearts Art Was Not AI-Generated
    51:40 - Saudi Arabia’s EA deal should close tomorrow
    55:10 - What's Poppin?
  • Game Mess Mornings

    Sony Continuing Plans Amidst Disc Backlas

    07/31/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Jeff Grubb and Jason Fanelli end the week with video game news! Today we chat about how PlayStation's profits are jumping despite lack of games, Jason's time at MagicCon, another statement from Asha Sharma about the goals of XBOX, Sony continuing forward despite the disc backlash, and more! 

    0:00 Intro
    4:02 - PlayStation’s profits jumps despite declining PS5 shipments and playtime
    16:02 - Sony says it hears PlayStation disc backlash but will continue its plans
    25:00- break
    26:10 - MagicCon
    29:20 - Xbox boss Asha Sharma says console is the core of its strength
    38:00 - Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey gets the Nolan bump
    41:55 - Nintendo is releasing two canceled Virtual Boy games 
    45:00 - The Lego PlayStation is reportedly coming in October with a limited-time Astro Bot set
    48:50 - Orbitals 'Friend's Pass' Will Provide Easier Co-Op And A Free Demo
    52:00 - EA Says Saudi Takeover Deal Is Set To Close Next Week
    55:40 - Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Fans Are Really Curious What A Change In The Remake’s ESRB Rating Means
  • Game Mess Mornings

    Chances of a Pragmata Sequel are High

    07/30/2026 | 57 mins.
    Jeff Grubb is joined by Rachel Kaser to chat about NVIDIA raising the prices again of some of their products, Capcom feeling very positive about the chances of a Pragmata sequel, Splatoon Raiders doing big numbers in Japan, and Croc 2?

    0:00 - Intro
    4:20 - GTA VI marketing may finally ramp back up in August
    14:00 - FF7 Revelation director says he’s working on arranging ‘some kind of physical edition’, but can’t confirm details
    21:00 - Splatoon Raiders launches huge in Japan
    25:00 - BREAK
    26:00 - NVIDIA Price Hikes
    37:50 - Xbox’s audience grew, but its business did not?
    43:38 - EA CEO Got A Huge Pay Increase While Company Laid Off Devs
    48:14 - Capcom Says The Likelihood Of A Pragmata Sequel Is High
    49:25 - Nexus Mods wants mod installation to become “Spotify-easy”
    51:46 - Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos remaster announced
    52:20 - Thimbleweed Park 2 announced for PC
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About Game Mess Mornings
Prolific gaming news expert Jeff Grubb is here to dish out all of the hottest headlines from the around the world of video games!
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