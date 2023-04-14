The All Things Nintendo Podcast

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters | All Things Nintendo
This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian and Wesley catch up on all the latest news out of the worlds of Sonic, Mario, Zelda, and more, then transition to talking about the latest big releases for Nintendo Switch, Advance Wars 1+2: ReBoot Camp and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series. Then, Kyle joins the show to talk about the Nintendo Labo, which just turned five years old this week.
00:00:00 – Introduction
00:00:51 – Knuckles Series Now in Production
00:03:59 – Sonic Lego Sets Announced
00:09:02 – Sega Acquires Angry Birds Developer
00:12:05 – Four New Genesis Games on Switch Online
00:17:09 – Nintendo Indie World Presentation
00:25:45 – Super Mario Movie Box Office Update
00:32:20 – Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf Voice Actor Revealed
00:36:45 – Tears of the Kingdom Main Theme Posted
00:37:20 – Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Impressions
00:44:39 – Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Impressions
00:58:47 – Nintendo Labo 5th Anniversary
