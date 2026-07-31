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253 episodes
- This week on All Things Nintendo, Kinda Funny's Greg Miller joins the show to celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. He and Brian talk about what made the game so special back in the '90s and why it's still so relevant today. Then, they discuss their hopes for the upcoming remake. But first, Brian gives his thoughts on Echo Weaver, an upcoming indie Metroidvania.
If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Greg on Bluesky @gameovergreggy. You can enjoy Kinda Funny's shows wherever you get this podcast or on their YouTube channel.
You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.
A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at TeeLopesMusic.com or follow him on YouTube.
If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also join the Patreon page to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on allthingsnintendo.dashery.com.
The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!
00:00:00 – Introduction
00:04:22 – Echo Weaver
00:14:03 – First Nintendo Game/Favorite Nintendo Game
00:20:29 – Why Ocarina of Time is So Beloved
00:52:39 – Ocarina of Time Remake
If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.
A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:
Aaron Smith
Abdulla
Alana R
Alex Stadnik
Andy Junkins
Avri Rosen-Zvi
Barney
Belangrijk1
Ben Richlin
Big Mitch
Chad Brekke
Chad Timblin
ChainWhippin
ChapsMyAss
Charles Clift
Chris Rogers
Christopher Letko
Damian Petino
Dan Noorman
Daniel Strauch
Darth Platypus
David Ringham
Derek Sigmund
Dusty Beaman
Eric Mason
Frank Santana
Greg Nagy
guccinaytor
IanTClark
James D
Jawarhello
JEP4
Joey Alesia
Johnny 5
Jonathan Scruggs
Jose Villalobos
Joseph
Joseph Jury
Joshua Duperoy
Katie Cross
KCRadioMan
kenny shaw
Knobby Buckles (Dave)
Kody Gipson
Kreaper207
LindberghTheCat
LuvMyNES
Matthew
Matthew Magurany
Matthew Schwickerath
Midnashorty
MPICreates
Nathaniel Edison
nintendo101.
Nolan Filter
ozzman83
Paige
Paul (@DrunkonMako)
Phyramar
Prattable
Rachel Atkins
Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)
Robert Sousa
Roberto Nieves
Roy Hidrosollo
Russell Sayer
Ryan Baldwin
Sean Poli
Shockw4ve
Sir Phobos
Smithypoo
Steven Gomes
The Gamerheads Podcast
Zane Sink
Zech (threeswordssama)
Zeriquinn
ZOne350z
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Top 25 Greatest Nintendo Games of All Time, Splatoon Raiders Review w/ Logan Plant07/24/2026 | 1h 34 mins.This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian celebrates the 250th episode of All Things Nintendo by inviting IGN and Nintendo Voice Chat's Logan Plant on the show to jointly rank the Top 25 Greatest Nintendo Games of All Time. Then, the All Things Nintendo listeners submitted their favorite Nintendo games of all time, so they also get their own list! But first, Brian and Logan give their reviews of Splatoon Raiders.
You can make your own Top 25 Nintendo Games Tier List using the same template used during this episode right here: https://tiermaker.com/create/greatest-nintendo-games-of-all-time-17974585
If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Logan on Bluesky @LoganJPlant. You can read his work on IGN and hear him on Nintendo Voice Chat.
You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.
A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at TeeLopesMusic.com or follow him on YouTube.
If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also join the Patreon page to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on allthingsnintendo.dashery.com.
The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!
00:00:00 – Introduction
00:03:56 – Splatoon Raiders
00:29:44 – ATN’s 25 Greatest Nintendo Games
01:20:59 – ATN Listener 25 Greatest Nintendo Games
If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.
A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:
Aaron Smith
Abdulla
Alana R
Alex Stadnik
Andy Junkins
Avri Rosen-Zvi
Barney
Belangrijk1
Ben Richlin
Big Mitch
Chad Brekke
Chad Timblin
ChainWhippin
ChapsMyAss
Charles Clift
Chris Rogers
Christopher Letko
Damian Petino
Dan Noorman
Darth Platypus
David Ringham
Derek Sigmund
Dusty Beaman
Eric Mason
Frank Santana
Greg Nagy
guccinaytor
IanTClark
James D
Jawarhello
JEP4
Joey Alesia
Johnny 5
Jonathan Scruggs
Jose Villalobos
Joseph
Joseph Jury
Joshua Duperoy
Katie Cross
KCRadioMan
kenny shaw
Knobby Buckles (Dave)
Kody Gipson
Kreaper207
LindberghTheCat
LuvMyNES
Matthew
Matthew Magurany
Matthew Schwickerath
Midnashorty
MPICreates
Nathaniel Edison
nintendo101.
Nolan Filter
ozzman83
Paige
Paul (@DrunkonMako)
Phyramar
Prattable
Rachel Atkins
Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)
Robert Sousa
Roberto Nieves
Roger Reichardt
Roy Hidrosollo
Russell Sayer
Ryan Baldwin
Sean Poli
Shockw4ve
Sir Phobos
Smithypoo
Steven Gomes
Zane Sink
Zech (threeswordssama)
Zeriquinn
ZOne350z
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian fields your questions in a new Inbox Q&A episode. Over the course of the episode, he talks about how Nintendo can benefit from PlayStation and Xbox's recent blunders, the best Nintendo remakes of all time, and which console eras are Brian's favorite and least favorite.
If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea.
You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.
A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at TeeLopesMusic.com or follow him on YouTube.
If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also join the Patreon page to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on allthingsnintendo.dashery.com.
The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!
00:00:00 – Introduction
00:05:00 – Inbox Q&A
If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.
A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:
Aaron Smith
Abdulla
Alana R
Alex Stadnik
Andy Junkins
Avri Rosen-Zvi
Barney
Belangrijk1
Ben Richlin
Big Mitch
Chad Brekke
Chad Timblin
ChainWhippin
ChapsMyAss
Charles Clift
Chris Rogers
Christopher Letko
Damian Petino
Dan Noorman
Darth Platypus
David Ringham
Derek Sigmund
Dusty Beaman
Eric Mason
Frank Santana
Greg Nagy
guccinaytor
IanTClark
James D
Jawarhello
JEP4
Joey Alesia
Johnny 5
Jonathan Scruggs
Jose Villalobos
Joseph
Joseph Jury
Joshua Duperoy
Katie Cross
KCRadioMan
kenny shaw
Knobby Buckles (Dave)
Kody Gipson
Kreaper207
LindberghTheCat
LuvMyNES
Matthew
Matthew Magurany
Matthew Schwickerath
Midnashorty
MPICreates
Nathaniel Edison
nintendo101.
Nolan Filter
ozzman83
Paige
Paul (@DrunkonMako)
Phyramar
Prattable
Rachel Atkins
Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)
Robert Sousa
Roberto Nieves
Roger Reichardt
Roy Hidrosollo
Russell Sayer
Ryan Baldwin
Sean Poli
Shockw4ve
Sir Phobos
Smithypoo
Steven Gomes
Zane Sink
Zech (threeswordssama)
Zeriquinn
ZOne350z
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week on All Things Nintendo, Twinfinite founder Yamilia Avendaño joins the show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pokémon Go. She and Brian also talk about the recent Xbox layoffs, as well as what GameCube games they want to see added to Switch Online and Brian's theory about when Ocarina of Time will come out.
If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea. You can find Yami on Bluesky @idsanty or Instagram @idsanty.
You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.
A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at TeeLopesMusic.com or follow him on YouTube.
If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also join the Patreon page to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on allthingsnintendo.dashery.com.
The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!
00:00:00 – Introduction
00:03:40 – Xbox Layoffs
00:25:49 – Crimson Desert
00:29:49 – Nintendo Switch Online Additions
00:43:15 – Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
00:51:03 – Mario Kart Tour
00:54:56 – Pokémon Go 10th Anniversary
If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.
A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:
Aaron Smith
Abdulla
Alana R
Alex Stadnik
Andy Junkins
Avri Rosen-Zvi
Barney
Belangrijk1
Ben Richlin
Big Mitch
Chad Brekke
Chad Timblin
ChainWhippin
ChapsMyAss
Charles Clift
Chris Rogers
Christopher Letko
Damian Petino
Dan Noorman
Darth Platypus
David Ringham
Derek Sigmund
Dusty Beaman
Eric Mason
Frank Santana
Greg Nagy
guccinaytor
IanTClark
James D
Jawarhello
JEP4
Joey Alesia
Johnny 5
Jonathan Scruggs
Jose Villalobos
Joseph
Joseph Jury
Katie Cross
KCRadioMan
kenny shaw
Knobby Buckles (Dave)
Kody Gipson
Kreaper207
LindberghTheCat
LuvMyNES
Matthew
Matthew Magurany
Matthew Schwickerath
Midnashorty
MPICreates
Nathaniel Edison
nintendo101.
Nolan Filter
ozzman83
Paige
Paul (@DrunkonMako)
Phyramar
Prattable
Rachel Atkins
Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)
Robert Sousa
Roberto Nieves
Roger Reichardt
Roy Hidrosollo
Russell Sayer
Ryan Baldwin
Sean Poli
Shockw4ve
Sir Phobos
Smithypoo
Steven Gomes
Zane Sink
Zech (threeswordssama)
Zeriquinn
ZOne350z
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week on All Things Nintendo, Polygon's Giovanni Colantonio comes back for the second week in a row. This time, he and Brian kick off the show discussing the recent PlayStation and Xbox woes before transitioning to Gio's review of Rhythm Heaven Groove and his preview of Splatoon Raiders. Then, they play a game of which Nintendo games should or should not have gotten downloadable content.
If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Giovanni on Bluesky: @MarioPrime. You can find Giovanni's work on Polygon.com.
You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.
A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at TeeLopesMusic.com or follow him on YouTube. Patreon "thank you" music from #InAudio: https://inaudio.org/track/the-good-times-happy-rock/.
If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also join the Patreon page to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on allthingsnintendo.dashery.com.
The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!
00:00:00 – Introduction
00:03:04 – Xbox and PlayStation Troubles
00:45:55 – Takashi Tezuka’s New Role
00:51:46 – Rhythm Heaven Groove
01:07:41 – Splatoon Raiders
01:26:50 – What Games Should Have Gotten DLC?
If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.
A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:
Aaron Smith
Abdulla
Alana R
Alex Stadnik
Andy Junkins
Avri Rosen-Zvi
Barney
Belangrijk1
Ben Richlin
Big Mitch
Chad Brekke
Chad Timblin
ChainWhippin
ChapsMyAss
Charles Clift
Chris Rogers
Christopher Letko
Damian Petino
Dan Noorman
Darth Platypus
David Ringham
Derek Sigmund
Dukefazon
Dusty Beaman
Eric Mason
Frank Santana
Greg Nagy
guccinaytor
IanTClark
James D
Jawarhello
JEP4
Joey Alesia
Johnny 5
Jonathan Scruggs
Jose Villalobos
Joseph
Joseph Jury
Joshua Duperoy
Katie Cross
KCRadioMan
kenny shaw
Knobby Buckles (Dave)
Kody Gipson
Kreaper207
LindberghTheCat
LuvMyNES
Matthew
Matthew Magurany
Matthew Schwickerath
Midnashorty
MPICreates
Nathaniel Edison
nintendo101.
Nolan Filter
ozzman83
Paige
Paul (@DrunkonMako)
Phyramar
Prattable
Rachel Atkins
Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)
Robert Sousa
Roberto Nieves
Roger Reichardt
Roy Hidrosollo
Russell Sayer
Ryan Baldwin
Sean Poli
Sir Phobos
Smithypoo
Steven Gomes
Tanner Hoisington
Zane Sink
Zech (threeswordssama)
Zeriquinn
ZOne350z
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The All Things Nintendo Podcast
The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show focusing on the wonderful world of gaming’s most recognizable name. Join host Brian Shea every Friday as he’s joined by special guests to talk about the latest news, announcements, and games from Nintendo.
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