This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian celebrates the 250th episode of All Things Nintendo by inviting IGN and Nintendo Voice Chat's Logan Plant on the show to jointly rank the Top 25 Greatest Nintendo Games of All Time. Then, the All Things Nintendo listeners submitted their favorite Nintendo games of all time, so they also get their own list! But first, Brian and Logan give their reviews of Splatoon Raiders.



You can make your own Top 25 Nintendo Games Tier List using the same template used during this episode right here: https://tiermaker.com/create/greatest-nintendo-games-of-all-time-17974585



If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Logan on Bluesky @LoganJPlant. You can read his work on IGN and hear him on Nintendo Voice Chat.



You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.



A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at ⁠⁠⁠TeeLopesMusic.com⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠follow him on YouTube⁠⁠⁠.



If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also ⁠⁠⁠join the Patreon page⁠⁠⁠ to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can ⁠⁠⁠find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠allthingsnintendo.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠.



The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!



00:00:00 – Introduction



00:03:56 – Splatoon Raiders



00:29:44 – ATN’s 25 Greatest Nintendo Games



01:20:59 – ATN Listener 25 Greatest Nintendo Games



If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email ⁠⁠⁠Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com⁠⁠⁠, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.



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