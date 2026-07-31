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The All Things Nintendo Podcast

Brian Shea
LeisureVideo Games
The All Things Nintendo Podcast
Latest episode

253 episodes

  • The All Things Nintendo Podcast

    Why Zelda: Ocarina of Time is So Beloved w/ Greg Miller

    07/31/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    This week on All Things Nintendo, Kinda Funny's Greg Miller joins the show to celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. He and Brian talk about what made the game so special back in the '90s and why it's still so relevant today. Then, they discuss their hopes for the upcoming remake. But first, Brian gives his thoughts on Echo Weaver, an upcoming indie Metroidvania.

    If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Greg on Bluesky @gameovergreggy. You can enjoy Kinda Funny's shows wherever you get this podcast or on their YouTube channel.

    You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.

    A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at ⁠⁠⁠TeeLopesMusic.com⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠follow him on YouTube⁠⁠⁠.

    If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also ⁠⁠⁠join the Patreon page⁠⁠⁠ to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can ⁠⁠⁠find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠allthingsnintendo.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠.

    The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

    00:00:00 – Introduction

    00:04:22 – Echo Weaver

    00:14:03 – First Nintendo Game/Favorite Nintendo Game

    00:20:29 – Why Ocarina of Time is So Beloved

    00:52:39 – Ocarina of Time Remake

    If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email ⁠⁠⁠Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com⁠⁠⁠, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.

    A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:

    Aaron Smith

    Abdulla

    Alana R

    Alex Stadnik

    Andy Junkins

    Avri Rosen-Zvi

    Barney

    Belangrijk1

    Ben Richlin

    Big Mitch

    Chad Brekke

    Chad Timblin

    ChainWhippin

    ChapsMyAss

    Charles Clift

    Chris Rogers

    Christopher Letko

    Damian Petino

    Dan Noorman

    Daniel Strauch

    Darth Platypus

    David Ringham

    Derek Sigmund

    Dusty Beaman

    Eric Mason

    Frank Santana

    Greg Nagy

    guccinaytor

    IanTClark

    James D

    Jawarhello

    JEP4

    Joey Alesia

    Johnny 5

    Jonathan Scruggs

    Jose Villalobos

    Joseph

    Joseph Jury

    Joshua Duperoy

    Katie Cross

    KCRadioMan

    kenny shaw

    Knobby Buckles (Dave)

    Kody Gipson

    Kreaper207

    LindberghTheCat

    LuvMyNES

    Matthew

    Matthew Magurany

    Matthew Schwickerath

    Midnashorty

    MPICreates

    Nathaniel Edison

    nintendo101.

    Nolan Filter

    ozzman83

    Paige

    Paul (@DrunkonMako)

    Phyramar

    Prattable

    Rachel Atkins

    Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)

    Robert Sousa

    Roberto Nieves

    Roy Hidrosollo

    Russell Sayer

    Ryan Baldwin

    Sean Poli

    Shockw4ve

    Sir Phobos

    Smithypoo

    Steven Gomes

    The Gamerheads Podcast

    Zane Sink

    Zech (threeswordssama)

    Zeriquinn

    ZOne350z
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The All Things Nintendo Podcast

    The Top 25 Greatest Nintendo Games of All Time, Splatoon Raiders Review w/ Logan Plant

    07/24/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian celebrates the 250th episode of All Things Nintendo by inviting IGN and Nintendo Voice Chat's Logan Plant on the show to jointly rank the Top 25 Greatest Nintendo Games of All Time. Then, the All Things Nintendo listeners submitted their favorite Nintendo games of all time, so they also get their own list! But first, Brian and Logan give their reviews of Splatoon Raiders.

    You can make your own Top 25 Nintendo Games Tier List using the same template used during this episode right here: https://tiermaker.com/create/greatest-nintendo-games-of-all-time-17974585

    If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Logan on Bluesky @LoganJPlant. You can read his work on IGN and hear him on Nintendo Voice Chat.

    You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.

    A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at ⁠⁠⁠TeeLopesMusic.com⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠follow him on YouTube⁠⁠⁠.

    If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also ⁠⁠⁠join the Patreon page⁠⁠⁠ to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can ⁠⁠⁠find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠allthingsnintendo.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠.

    The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

    00:00:00 – Introduction

    00:03:56 – Splatoon Raiders

    00:29:44 – ATN’s 25 Greatest Nintendo Games

    01:20:59 – ATN Listener 25 Greatest Nintendo Games

    If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email ⁠⁠⁠Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com⁠⁠⁠, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.

    A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:

    Aaron Smith

    Abdulla

    Alana R

    Alex Stadnik

    Andy Junkins

    Avri Rosen-Zvi

    Barney

    Belangrijk1

    Ben Richlin

    Big Mitch

    Chad Brekke

    Chad Timblin

    ChainWhippin

    ChapsMyAss

    Charles Clift

    Chris Rogers

    Christopher Letko

    Damian Petino

    Dan Noorman

    Darth Platypus

    David Ringham

    Derek Sigmund

    Dusty Beaman

    Eric Mason

    Frank Santana

    Greg Nagy

    guccinaytor

    IanTClark

    James D

    Jawarhello

    JEP4

    Joey Alesia

    Johnny 5

    Jonathan Scruggs

    Jose Villalobos

    Joseph

    Joseph Jury

    Joshua Duperoy

    Katie Cross

    KCRadioMan

    kenny shaw

    Knobby Buckles (Dave)

    Kody Gipson

    Kreaper207

    LindberghTheCat

    LuvMyNES

    Matthew

    Matthew Magurany

    Matthew Schwickerath

    Midnashorty

    MPICreates

    Nathaniel Edison

    nintendo101.

    Nolan Filter

    ozzman83

    Paige

    Paul (@DrunkonMako)

    Phyramar

    Prattable

    Rachel Atkins

    Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)

    Robert Sousa

    Roberto Nieves

    Roger Reichardt

    Roy Hidrosollo

    Russell Sayer

    Ryan Baldwin

    Sean Poli

    Shockw4ve

    Sir Phobos

    Smithypoo

    Steven Gomes

    Zane Sink

    Zech (threeswordssama)

    Zeriquinn

    ZOne350z
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The All Things Nintendo Podcast

    Game Key Cards, Nintendo's Success, Favorite Consoles, Inbox Q&A

    07/17/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian fields your questions in a new Inbox Q&A episode. Over the course of the episode, he talks about how Nintendo can benefit from PlayStation and Xbox's recent blunders, the best Nintendo remakes of all time, and which console eras are Brian's favorite and least favorite.

    If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea.

    You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.

    A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at ⁠⁠⁠TeeLopesMusic.com⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠follow him on YouTube⁠⁠⁠.

    If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also ⁠⁠⁠join the Patreon page⁠⁠⁠ to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can ⁠⁠⁠find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠allthingsnintendo.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠.

    The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

    00:00:00 – Introduction

    00:05:00 – Inbox Q&A

    If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email ⁠⁠⁠Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com⁠⁠⁠, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.

    A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:

    Aaron Smith

    Abdulla

    Alana R

    Alex Stadnik

    Andy Junkins

    Avri Rosen-Zvi

    Barney

    Belangrijk1

    Ben Richlin

    Big Mitch

    Chad Brekke

    Chad Timblin

    ChainWhippin

    ChapsMyAss

    Charles Clift

    Chris Rogers

    Christopher Letko

    Damian Petino

    Dan Noorman

    Darth Platypus

    David Ringham

    Derek Sigmund

    Dusty Beaman

    Eric Mason

    Frank Santana

    Greg Nagy

    guccinaytor

    IanTClark

    James D

    Jawarhello

    JEP4

    Joey Alesia

    Johnny 5

    Jonathan Scruggs

    Jose Villalobos

    Joseph

    Joseph Jury

    Joshua Duperoy

    Katie Cross

    KCRadioMan

    kenny shaw

    Knobby Buckles (Dave)

    Kody Gipson

    Kreaper207

    LindberghTheCat

    LuvMyNES

    Matthew

    Matthew Magurany

    Matthew Schwickerath

    Midnashorty

    MPICreates

    Nathaniel Edison

    nintendo101.

    Nolan Filter

    ozzman83

    Paige

    Paul (@DrunkonMako)

    Phyramar

    Prattable

    Rachel Atkins

    Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)

    Robert Sousa

    Roberto Nieves

    Roger Reichardt

    Roy Hidrosollo

    Russell Sayer

    Ryan Baldwin

    Sean Poli

    Shockw4ve

    Sir Phobos

    Smithypoo

    Steven Gomes

    Zane Sink

    Zech (threeswordssama)

    Zeriquinn

    ZOne350z
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The All Things Nintendo Podcast

    Pokémon Go 10th Anniversary w/ Yamilia Avendaño

    07/10/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    This week on All Things Nintendo, Twinfinite founder Yamilia Avendaño joins the show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pokémon Go. She and Brian also talk about the recent Xbox layoffs, as well as what GameCube games they want to see added to Switch Online and Brian's theory about when Ocarina of Time will come out.

    If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea. You can find Yami on Bluesky @idsanty or Instagram @idsanty.

    You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.

    A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at ⁠⁠⁠TeeLopesMusic.com⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠follow him on YouTube⁠⁠⁠.

    If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also ⁠⁠⁠join the Patreon page⁠⁠⁠ to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can ⁠⁠⁠find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠allthingsnintendo.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠.

    The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

    00:00:00 – Introduction

    00:03:40 – Xbox Layoffs

    00:25:49 – Crimson Desert

    00:29:49 – Nintendo Switch Online Additions

    00:43:15 – Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

    00:51:03 – Mario Kart Tour

    00:54:56 – Pokémon Go 10th Anniversary

    If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email ⁠⁠⁠Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com⁠⁠⁠, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea.

    A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:

    Aaron Smith

    Abdulla

    Alana R

    Alex Stadnik

    Andy Junkins

    Avri Rosen-Zvi

    Barney

    Belangrijk1

    Ben Richlin

    Big Mitch

    Chad Brekke

    Chad Timblin

    ChainWhippin

    ChapsMyAss

    Charles Clift

    Chris Rogers

    Christopher Letko

    Damian Petino

    Dan Noorman

    Darth Platypus

    David Ringham

    Derek Sigmund

    Dusty Beaman

    Eric Mason

    Frank Santana

    Greg Nagy

    guccinaytor

    IanTClark

    James D

    Jawarhello

    JEP4

    Joey Alesia

    Johnny 5

    Jonathan Scruggs

    Jose Villalobos

    Joseph

    Joseph Jury

    Katie Cross

    KCRadioMan

    kenny shaw

    Knobby Buckles (Dave)

    Kody Gipson

    Kreaper207

    LindberghTheCat

    LuvMyNES

    Matthew

    Matthew Magurany

    Matthew Schwickerath

    Midnashorty

    MPICreates

    Nathaniel Edison

    nintendo101.

    Nolan Filter

    ozzman83

    Paige

    Paul (@DrunkonMako)

    Phyramar

    Prattable

    Rachel Atkins

    Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)

    Robert Sousa

    Roberto Nieves

    Roger Reichardt

    Roy Hidrosollo

    Russell Sayer

    Ryan Baldwin

    Sean Poli

    Shockw4ve

    Sir Phobos

    Smithypoo

    Steven Gomes

    Zane Sink

    Zech (threeswordssama)

    Zeriquinn

    ZOne350z
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The All Things Nintendo Podcast

    Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove w/ Giovanni Colantonio

    07/03/2026 | 2h 7 mins.
    This week on All Things Nintendo, Polygon's Giovanni Colantonio comes back for the second week in a row. This time, he and Brian kick off the show discussing the recent PlayStation and Xbox woes before transitioning to Gio's review of Rhythm Heaven Groove and his preview of Splatoon Raiders. Then, they play a game of which Nintendo games should or should not have gotten downloadable content.

    If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Bluesky @BrianPShea or Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Giovanni on Bluesky: @MarioPrime. You can find Giovanni's work on Polygon.com.

    You can subscribe to Game Informer at GameInformer.com/Subscribe.

    A massive thanks to composer Tee Lopes for providing the theme song for All Things Nintendo! You can check him out at ⁠⁠⁠TeeLopesMusic.com⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠follow him on YouTube⁠⁠⁠. Patreon "thank you" music from #InAudio: https://inaudio.org/track/the-good-times-happy-rock/.

    If you want to support All Things Nintendo, be sure to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice! You can also ⁠⁠⁠join the Patreon page⁠⁠⁠ to gain access to bonuses like the community Discord, priority for interactive episodes, and early/ad-free episodes. If you're interested in All Things Nintendo merchandise, you can ⁠⁠⁠find t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and more in the All Things Nintendo shop on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠allthingsnintendo.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠.

    The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

    00:00:00 – Introduction

    00:03:04 – Xbox and PlayStation Troubles

    00:45:55 – Takashi Tezuka’s New Role

    00:51:46 – Rhythm Heaven Groove

    01:07:41 – Splatoon Raiders

    01:26:50 – What Games Should Have Gotten DLC?

    If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can join the All Things Nintendo Patreon page, email ⁠⁠⁠Brian@AllThingsNintendo.com⁠⁠⁠, or message Brian on social media @BrianPShea. 

    A huge thanks to the paying members of the All Things Nintendo Patreon:

    Aaron Smith

    Abdulla

    Alana R

    Alex Stadnik

    Andy Junkins

    Avri Rosen-Zvi

    Barney

    Belangrijk1

    Ben Richlin

    Big Mitch

    Chad Brekke

    Chad Timblin

    ChainWhippin

    ChapsMyAss

    Charles Clift

    Chris Rogers

    Christopher Letko

    Damian Petino

    Dan Noorman

    Darth Platypus

    David Ringham

    Derek Sigmund

    Dukefazon

    Dusty Beaman

    Eric Mason

    Frank Santana

    Greg Nagy

    guccinaytor

    IanTClark

    James D

    Jawarhello

    JEP4

    Joey Alesia

    Johnny 5

    Jonathan Scruggs

    Jose Villalobos

    Joseph

    Joseph Jury

    Joshua Duperoy

    Katie Cross

    KCRadioMan

    kenny shaw

    Knobby Buckles (Dave)

    Kody Gipson

    Kreaper207

    LindberghTheCat

    LuvMyNES

    Matthew

    Matthew Magurany

    Matthew Schwickerath

    Midnashorty

    MPICreates

    Nathaniel Edison

    nintendo101.

    Nolan Filter

    ozzman83

    Paige

    Paul (@DrunkonMako)

    Phyramar

    Prattable

    Rachel Atkins

    Rob McCann (BobbyMac265)

    Robert Sousa

    Roberto Nieves

    Roger Reichardt

    Roy Hidrosollo

    Russell Sayer

    Ryan Baldwin

    Sean Poli

    Sir Phobos

    Smithypoo

    Steven Gomes

    Tanner Hoisington

    Zane Sink

    Zech (threeswordssama)

    Zeriquinn

    ZOne350z
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The All Things Nintendo Podcast
The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show focusing on the wonderful world of gaming’s most recognizable name. Join host Brian Shea every Friday as he’s joined by special guests to talk about the latest news, announcements, and games from Nintendo.
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