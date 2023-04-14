Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Spoiler-Free Review | All Things Nintendo
    This week, we spend the entire episode reviewing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Both Brian and Kyle have played the game to completion and are here to chop it up with their impressions. If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleMHilliard. The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we can celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday! Be sure to subscribe to All Things Nintendo on your favorite podcast platform. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube. 00:00:00 – Introduction 00:01:58 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can email [email protected], messaging Brian on Instagram (@BrianPShea), or by joining the official Game Informer Discord server. You can do that by linking your Discord account to your Twitch account and subscribing to the Game Informer Twitch channel. From there, find the All Things Nintendo channel under "Community Spaces." For Game Informer's other podcast, be sure to check out The Game Informer Show with host Alex Van Aken, which covers the weekly happenings of the video game industry!
    5/14/2023
  • The Zelda Timeline To This Point | All Things Nintendo
    This week on All Things Nintendo, we take an extended main segment to go over and discuss the canonical timeline of the Legend of Zelda franchise in preparation for Tears of the Kingdom to come out next week. Before that, Brian and Kyle break down the latest news from the world of Nintendo. If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleMHilliard. The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we can celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday! Be sure to subscribe to All Things Nintendo on your favorite podcast platform. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube. 00:00:00 – Introduction 00:01:47 – The Super Mario Bros. Movie Passes $1 Billion 00:04:53 – Mario Movie Posted on Twitter 00:06:18 – Marvel's Midnight Suns Switch Version Canceled 00:08:29 – CMA Suggests Switch Couldn't Run Call of Duty 00:11:42 – Super Mega Baseball 4 Announced 00:15:13 – The Zelda Timeline to this Point If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can email [email protected], messaging Brian on Instagram (@BrianPShea), or by joining the official Game Informer Discord server. You can do that by linking your Discord account to your Twitch account and subscribing to the Game Informer Twitch channel. From there, find the All Things Nintendo channel under "Community Spaces." For Game Informer's other podcast, be sure to check out The Game Informer Show with host Alex Van Aken, which covers the weekly happenings of the video game industry!
    5/5/2023
  • Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Hands-On Preview | All Things Nintendo
    This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian shares his experience of and thoughts after getting his hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Outside of that in-depth discussion of Brian's time with the game, he and Wesley also get caught up on all the latest news, do a Definitive Ranking talking about the games they've been the most hyped for in their lifetimes, and talk about an eShop Gem of the Week that launched this very week. If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram: @BrianPShea. You can follow Wesley on Twitter: @LeBlancWes. The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we can celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday! Be sure to subscribe to All Things Nintendo on your favorite podcast platform. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube. 00:00:00 – Introduction 00:00:42 – Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Impressions 00:49:50 – Definitive Ranking: Games We Were Hyped For 01:09:43 – eShop Gem of the Week: Strayed Lights If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can email [email protected], messaging Brian on Instagram (@BrianPShea), or by joining the official Game Informer Discord server. You can do that by linking your Discord account to your Twitch account and subscribing to the Game Informer Twitch channel. From there, find the All Things Nintendo channel under "Community Spaces." For Game Informer's other podcast, be sure to check out The Game Informer Show with host Alex Van Aken, which covers the weekly happenings of the video game industry!
    4/28/2023
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters | All Things Nintendo
    This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian and Wesley catch up on all the latest news out of the worlds of Sonic, Mario, Zelda, and more, then transition to talking about the latest big releases for Nintendo Switch, Advance Wars 1+2: ReBoot Camp and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series. Then, Kyle joins the show to talk about the Nintendo Labo, which just turned five years old this week. If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Wesley on Twitter: @LeBlancWes.You can follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleMHilliard. The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we can celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday! Be sure to subscribe to All Things Nintendo on your favorite podcast platform. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube. 00:00:00 – Introduction 00:00:51 – Knuckles Series Now in Production 00:03:59 – Sonic Lego Sets Announced 00:09:02 – Sega Acquires Angry Birds Developer 00:12:05 – Four New Genesis Games on Switch Online 00:17:09 – Nintendo Indie World Presentation 00:25:45 – Super Mario Movie Box Office Update 00:32:20 – Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf Voice Actor Revealed 00:36:45 – Tears of the Kingdom Main Theme Posted 00:37:20 – Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Impressions 00:44:39 – Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Impressions 00:58:47 – Nintendo Labo 5th Anniversary If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can email [email protected], messaging Brian on Instagram (@BrianPShea), or by joining the official Game Informer Discord server. You can do that by linking your Discord account to your Twitch account and subscribing to the Game Informer Twitch channel. From there, find the All Things Nintendo channel under "Community Spaces." For Game Informer's other podcast, be sure to check out The Game Informer Show with host Alex Van Aken, which covers the weekly happenings of the video game industry!
    4/21/2023
  • The Final Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer | All Things Nintendo
    This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian is joined by Kyle Hilliard to discuss the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before that, we play catch-up on all the biggest Nintendo news from the past few weeks. If you'd like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram @BrianPShea. You can follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleMHilliard. The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we can celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what's happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday! Be sure to subscribe to All Things Nintendo on your favorite podcast platform. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube. 00:00:00 – Introduction 00:01:18 – Pokémon Stadium Now on Switch 00:05:31 – Kyle's Mario Movie Thoughts (Minor Spoilers) 00:09:22 – Mario Movie Box Office Numbers 00:11:13 – The Success of Mario Movie's "Peaches" Song 00:16:24 – Mario Movie Physical Soundtrack Available for Preorder 00:17:34 – Sonic Origins Plus Announced 00:23:06 – Sonic Frontiers First Free Content Update 00:24:52 – Super Bomberman R 2 Release Date 00:26:06 – Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Features 00:31:36 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Reaction 00:59:07 – Definitive Ranking: Mario Kart Items 01:07:28 – eShop Gem of the Week: Bad North If you'd like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can email [email protected], messaging Brian on Instagram (@BrianPShea), or by joining the official Game Informer Discord server. You can do that by linking your Discord account to your Twitch account and subscribing to the Game Informer Twitch channel. From there, find the All Things Nintendo channel under "Community Spaces." For Game Informer's other podcast, be sure to check out The Game Informer Show with host Alex Van Aken, which covers the weekly happenings of the video game industry!
    4/14/2023

About The All Things Nintendo Podcast

Game Informer's Brian Shea talks about the latest news and games from Nintendo. Each show features special guests and new topics, so subscribe today to ensure you don't miss an episode!
