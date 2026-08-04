Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.

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Shaye's Eat, Drink, and Be Merry Bread

6 cups all-purpose flour of choice

3 teaspoons fine salt

1 teaspoon instant yeast

3 cups water



Mix all the ingredients together until it is a shaggy, combined dough. Take care to make sure there are no dry pockets.

Cover the bowl and let it sit out on the counter for 12-18 hours. No need to be precise.

When the bread is ready to be baked, preheat a Dutch oven in a 450 degree oven.

While the oven is preheating, divide the sticky dough into two round loaves. Place on a heavily floured surface (or piece of parchment paper). Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.

Remove the Dutch oven. Pick up one of the loaves and drop it into the pot. It won't be perfectly round - that's okay.

Put the lid on quickly and bake the bread for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and bake for an addition 15 minutes. Set the loaf aside to cool and repeat with the remaining loaf.



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