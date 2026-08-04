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Homemaker Chic

Angela Reed & Shaye Elliott
ArtsFashion & Beauty
Homemaker Chic
Latest episode

352 episodes

  • Homemaker Chic

    Learning is lovely! | Season 29

    08/03/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
    SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
    Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://shayesitaliankitchen.com
    Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
    READ our newsletters:
    https://shaye.substack.com/
    https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
    ﻿
    SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
    SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
    BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
    JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
    INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
  • Homemaker Chic

    Can we make work lovely? | Season 29

    07/27/2026 | 1h
    Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
    SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
    Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://www.theelliotthomestead.com
    Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
    READ our newsletters:
    https://shaye.substack.com/
    https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
    ﻿
    SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
    SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
    BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
    JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
    INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
  • Homemaker Chic

    Eat, drink, and be lovely! | Season 29

    07/20/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
    SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
    Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://www.theelliotthomestead.com
    Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
    READ our newsletters:
    https://shaye.substack.com/
    https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
    ﻿
    SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
    SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
    BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
    JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
    INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast

    Shaye's Eat, Drink, and Be Merry Bread
    6 cups all-purpose flour of choice
    3 teaspoons fine salt
    1 teaspoon instant yeast
    3 cups water

    Mix all the ingredients together until it is a shaggy, combined dough. Take care to make sure there are no dry pockets.
    Cover the bowl and let it sit out on the counter for 12-18 hours. No need to be precise.
    When the bread is ready to be baked, preheat a Dutch oven in a 450 degree oven.
    While the oven is preheating, divide the sticky dough into two round loaves. Place on a heavily floured surface (or piece of parchment paper). Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.
    Remove the Dutch oven. Pick up one of the loaves and drop it into the pot. It won't be perfectly round - that's okay.
    Put the lid on quickly and bake the bread for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and bake for an addition 15 minutes. Set the loaf aside to cool and repeat with the remaining loaf.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
  • Homemaker Chic

    Making ourselves lovely this summer! | Season 29

    07/13/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
    SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
    Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://www.theelliotthomestead.com
    Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
    READ our newsletters:
    https://shaye.substack.com/
    https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
    ﻿
    SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
    SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
    BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
    JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
    INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
  • Homemaker Chic

    Make it lovely! | Season 29

    07/06/2026 | 55 mins.
    Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
    SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
    Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://www.theelliotthomestead.com
    Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
    READ our newsletters:
    https://shaye.substack.com/
    https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
    ﻿
    SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
    SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
    SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
    BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
    JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
    INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
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About Homemaker Chic
Rescuing the art of homemaking from the daily grind with red lips (and no jumpers).
Podcast website
ArtsFashion & BeautyHome & GardenKids & FamilyLeisure

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