Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
352 episodes
- Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://shayesitaliankitchen.com
Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
READ our newsletters:
https://shaye.substack.com/
https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
- Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://www.theelliotthomestead.com
Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
READ our newsletters:
https://shaye.substack.com/
https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
- Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://www.theelliotthomestead.com
Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
READ our newsletters:
https://shaye.substack.com/
https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast
Shaye's Eat, Drink, and Be Merry Bread
6 cups all-purpose flour of choice
3 teaspoons fine salt
1 teaspoon instant yeast
3 cups water
Mix all the ingredients together until it is a shaggy, combined dough. Take care to make sure there are no dry pockets.
Cover the bowl and let it sit out on the counter for 12-18 hours. No need to be precise.
When the bread is ready to be baked, preheat a Dutch oven in a 450 degree oven.
While the oven is preheating, divide the sticky dough into two round loaves. Place on a heavily floured surface (or piece of parchment paper). Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.
Remove the Dutch oven. Pick up one of the loaves and drop it into the pot. It won't be perfectly round - that's okay.
Put the lid on quickly and bake the bread for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and bake for an addition 15 minutes. Set the loaf aside to cool and repeat with the remaining loaf.
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
- Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://www.theelliotthomestead.com
Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
READ our newsletters:
https://shaye.substack.com/
https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
- Welcome back for Season 29 of Homemaker Chic podcast! This season, we're focusing on making all the various pieces of our life lovely and discussing what that means when there's laundry to wash, food to cook, and attitudes to adjust. Join us as we continue to rescue the art of homemaking from the daily grind.
SUPPORT Homemaker Chic Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast
Join Shaye for an Italian Culinary Retreat or join The Cooking Community by visiting her website at: https://www.theelliotthomestead.com
Shop French treasures or book your next trip to France by visiting Angela's website at https://parisiennefarmgirl.com
READ our newsletters:
https://shaye.substack.com/
https://parisiennefarmgirl.substack.com/
SHOP natural skincare and makeup at: http://www.toupsandco.com/HMC | Coupon Code HMC for 25% off your first order!
SHOP toxic-free perfumes, colognes, and candles with Salt & Light by Sami: https://saltandlightbysami.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
CLEAN with Branch Basics at: https://branchbasics.com | Coupon Code HOMEMAKERCHIC
SLEEP in luxury linens from American Blossom Linens at: https://americanblossomlinens.com/ | Coupon Code HOMEMAKER2026
BE INSPIRED with Homestead Living Magazine and get your free issue with a year subscription at: https://homesteadliving.com/chic | or use Coupon Code CHIC26
JOIN our new wine club: https://tidd.ly/4uG8UV0
INSTAGRAM: @homemakerchicpodcast
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
More Arts podcasts
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About Homemaker Chic
Rescuing the art of homemaking from the daily grind with red lips (and no jumpers).Podcast website
Listen to Homemaker Chic, The Best 5 Minute Wine Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Homemaker Chic
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.