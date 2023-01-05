Rescuing the art of homemaking from the daily grind with red lips (and no jumpers). More
Just Order the Tomatoes.
A free-style conversation about what it means to take things to the next level and why. Don't ask "How are you doing?" just order the dang tomatoes. Long-form, great convo! Join us?
5/1/2023
1:24:16
My Seedlings are OK - This is a good one!
A free-style conversation touching on mental health, doing things for others, Ang's Paris tour she just wrapped up, and more.
4/24/2023
1:18:47
MOJO - Creative style.
Today's free-style convo came down to creativity. What's the fuss? Who's got it, who doesn't and what it means for the Homemaker. We're free-styling this Spring! Heartfelt, off the cuff... here we go!
4/17/2023
1:18:30
Season 16 Premiere! Spring FREE Style!
Hey girl! (and Frank) We're back and we're full-on girlfriending it this season. Join us as we come to you "just as we are". We're free-styling this Spring! Heartfelt, off the cuff... here we go!
4/10/2023
1:17:29
Season 15 FINALE!
