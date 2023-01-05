Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Homemaker Chic
Angela Reed & Shaye Elliott
Rescuing the art of homemaking from the daily grind with red lips (and no jumpers). More
Rescuing the art of homemaking from the daily grind with red lips (and no jumpers). More

Available Episodes

  • Just Order the Tomatoes.
    A free-style conversation about what it means to take things to the next level and why. Don't ask "How are you doing?" just order the dang tomatoes. Long-form, great convo!
    5/1/2023
    1:24:16
  • My Seedlings are OK - This is a good one!
    A free-style conversation touching on mental health, doing things for others, Ang's Paris tour she just wrapped up, and more.
    4/24/2023
    1:18:47
  • MOJO - Creative style.
    Today's free-style convo came down to creativity. What's the fuss? Who's got it, who doesn't and what it means for the Homemaker. We're free-styling this Spring! Heartfelt, off the cuff... here we go!
    4/17/2023
    1:18:30
  • Season 16 Premiere! Spring FREE Style!
    Hey girl! (and Frank) We're back and we're full-on girlfriending it this season. Join us as we come to you "just as we are". We're free-styling this Spring! Heartfelt, off the cuff... here we go!
    4/10/2023
    1:17:29
  • Season 15 FINALE!
    Your support matters! How can you support the show!?Visit https://toupsandco.com Get toxic-free makeup and skincare from the official Season 16 Sponsor, our friends at Toups and Co.  Use the coupon code HOMEMAKER10 for 10% off your purchase!And welcome to new advertiser, Branch Basics! Visit: http://bit.ly/3IfOvzFUse the coupon code HOMEMAKERCHIC for 15% off our favorite cleaning products!1. If you enjoy wine - drink Dry Farms https://www.dryfarmwines.com/homemakerchic2. Do you love interior decorating - Join Ang's Old World Design Society oldworld.parisiennefarmgirl.com3. Do you cook? - Cook better with Shaye cook.theelliotthomestead.com4. Visit https://modernhomesteading.com for tickets to the upcoming Modern Homesteading conference!5. Need a vacation?  Visithttps://www.parisiennefarmgirl.com/cottage to schedule your stay at Angela's English Country inspired cottage6.  Want to skill up on the kitchen?  Visit cook.theelliotthomestead.com for 5 new recipes and tutorials a month!6. Do you need to preserve your harvest? Invest in a freeze-dryer. https://bit.ly/harvestrighthomemaker7. Do you simply LOVE the show? Become a Patron! www.Patreon.com/homemakerchicpodcast8. Do you want a stylish home? Dress it in a rug from  House of Tocumen!  Visit https://hotrugs.net/9. Plant that garden Survival Seeds and use the coupon code HOMEMAKERGARDEN  https://survivalgardenseeds.com/?ref=HOMEMAKERGARDEN10. AND, OF COURSE! Get luxury linens and towels from our friends at American Blossom Linens! https://americanblossomlinens.com/HOMEMAKERCHIC20 is your coupon code for a generous 20% off!
    3/20/2023
    1:28:27

About Homemaker Chic

Rescuing the art of homemaking from the daily grind with red lips (and no jumpers).
