Kinda Funny Gamescast: Video Game Podcast

Get a Question Wrong, Lose ALL Your Points - Game Showdown
Go to http://expressvpn.com/kindafunny to get an extra 4 months free.
Go to http://meundies.com/kindafunny to get 20% off your first
order and free shipping.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to
http://betterhelp.com/kindafunny to get 10% off your first month.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
53:33
Tim, SnowBikeMike, and Roger's Top 10s 2024 - Kinda Funny Gamescast
Go to http://expressvpn.com/kindafunny to get an extra 4 months free.
Go to http://meundies.com/kindafunny to get 20% off your first order and free shipping.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/kindafunny to get 10% off your first month.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Go to http://meundies.com/kindafunny to get 20% off your first order and free shipping.
Go to http://expressvpn.com/kindafunny to get an extra 4 months free.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/kindafunny to get 10% off your first month.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:01:20
Greg Miller & Parris' Top 10s 2024 - Kinda Funny Gamescast
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/kindafunny to get 10% off your first month.
Go to http://expressvpn.com/kindafunny to get an extra 4 months free.
Go to http://meundies.com/kindafunny to get 20% off your first order and free shipping.
Thank You For The Support!
Run of Show -
- Start
- Parris’ Number 10 Black Ops 6
- Greg’s Number 10 Path of Exile II
- Parris’ Number 9 The Plucky Squire
- Greg’s Number 9 Caravan SandWitch
- Parris’ Number 8 Neva
- Greg’s Number 8 Monster Hunter Now: Season 3: Curse of the Wandering Flames
- Parris’ Number 7 Indiana Jones Great Circle
- Greg’s Number 7 Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Parris’ Number 6 Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
- Greg’s Number 6 Starfield: Shattered Space
- ad
- Parris’ Number 5 STALKER 2
- Greg’s Number 5 WWE 2K24
- Parris’ Number 4 Prince of Persia Lost Crown
- Greg’s Number 4 Thank Goodness You’re Here
- Parris’ Number 3 FF7 Rebirth
- Greg’s Number 3 Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Parris’ Number 2 Balatro
- Greg’s Number 2 Helldivers 2
- Parris and Greg’s Number 1 Astro Bot
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:31:29
Shuhei Yoshida's First Interview After PlayStation - Kinda Funny Gamescast
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/kindafunny to get 10% off your first month.
Go to http://expressvpn.com/kindafunny to get an extra 4 months free.
Go to http://meundies.com/kindafunny to get 20% off your first order and free shipping.
Thank You For The Support!
Run of Show -
- Start
- Housekeeping
You already got the latest in Ubisoft’s murky future on KFGD!
The STREAM is MORE of the movie game the gang is obsessed with.
If you’re a Kinda Funny Member:
You can get today’s Gregway about if you have to finish the games on your GOTY list.
Thank you to our Patreon Producers: Delaney Twining & Karl Jacobs
- TOPIC OF THE SHOW: Who does Shu hate at Playstation
- First fears at Playstation
- President
- Why Didnt the Vita work?
- Playstation Portal
- Ads
- Thoughts on XBox
- Indy Helper
- The Future
- Bloodborne
- Favorite Playstation
- Crash Bandicoot
- Word Association
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Weekly video game reviews, previews, and analysis of the biggest topics in gaming, covering the latest in PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and more! Hosted by Tim Gettys, Greg “GameOverGreggy” Miller, Blessing Adeoye, and Andy Cortez.