Kinda Funny Gamescast: Video Game Podcast

Shuhei Yoshida's First Interview After PlayStation - Kinda Funny Gamescast

Run of Show - - Start - Housekeeping You already got the latest in Ubisoft's murky future on KFGD! The STREAM is MORE of the movie game the gang is obsessed with. If you're a Kinda Funny Member: You can get today's Gregway about if you have to finish the games on your GOTY list. Thank you to our Patreon Producers: Delaney Twining & Karl Jacobs - TOPIC OF THE SHOW: Who does Shu hate at Playstation - First fears at Playstation - President - Why Didnt the Vita work? - Playstation Portal - Ads - Thoughts on XBox - Indy Helper - The Future - Bloodborne - Favorite Playstation - Crash Bandicoot - Word Association