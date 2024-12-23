Oil and Whiskey with Roadster Shop

The Roadster Shop builds the best chassis in the world and creates some of the most badass muscle cars in the game. Oil Whiskey, the crew behind the creations b...

This week on Oil and Whiskey, we’re joined by Michael Keller from Big Creek Restoration. Michael discusses his journey in classic car restoration and shares the story behind his latest project—a Pantera built on a Roadster Shop chassis—and reflects on standout builds from other legendary builders that shaped the industry. Plus, Michael and Jeremy share a memorable moment quoting Dazed and Confused.

In this special episode of Oil and Whiskey, the crew recaps their favorite moments from SEMA 2024. Hear their take on the best builds, groundbreaking designs, and standout moments. Plus, get the inside scoop on Roadster Shop’s iconic "Best on RS" party hosted during SEMA, where the industry's top builders on RS chassis were honored, with five finalists and one ultimate winner stealing the spotlight. From the show floor to after-hours celebrations, this episode captures the full SEMA/Roadstershop experience.

Dave Shuten is a renowned custom car builder with a passion for preserving hot rod history while adding his unique touch. As the lead builder at Galpin Speed Shop, he's known for his innovative yet nostalgic approach, breathing new life into classic designs. Shuten gained acclaim for restoring iconic vehicles like Ed Roth's Orbitron and creating award-winning custom builds that celebrate vintage style with modern craftsmanship. His dedication to artistry and authenticity has solidified his reputation as a standout figure in the custom car community.

Andrew Mernone, COO of HP Tuners, steps out from the sidelines and into the spotlight on this episode of Oil & Whiskey. After enduring plenty of good-natured jabs during Adrienne and Tom Peters' episodes—especially about his Aussie roots—Andrew finally gets his chance to share his side of the story. From HP Tuners' revolutionary tools to his unique perspective on the industry, Andrew dives deep into modern tuning and the evolving car culture.

This week, Oil & Whiskey is highlighting the future of custom car building with three of this year's SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns finalists. Tyler Adams of Adams Customs brings his stunning 1967 Chevy C10 to the table, while Austin Phipps of Phibbs Built showcases his meticulously crafted 1964 GMC C25. Finally, Connor McElvain, this year’s Young Guns category winner, shares the story behind his award-winning 1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster. Join us as these rising stars share their passion, projects, and future in the industry.

About Oil and Whiskey with Roadster Shop

The Roadster Shop builds the best chassis in the world and creates some of the most badass muscle cars in the game. Oil Whiskey, the crew behind the creations brings listeners into the shop for discussions on the kind of content gearheads want: insights about the latest tech, updates about their custom builds, events, industry news, tips and a ton more. Along with insights from the hosts, Jeremy Gerber, Phil Gerber, and Josh Henning, listeners also get to hear the guys answer their questions, break down some of their favorite models and get to know the crew responsible for the shop’s award-winning collection of muscle cars.