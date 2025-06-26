Welcome to Midlife Lady Leisure Pursuits!

We’re Meagan and Sarah, forty-something women who live in different states and have a lot of different interests between us. On Midlife Lady Leisure Pursuits we'll be talking about all the ways we're enjoying this stage of life, and getting to know ourselves as we move through it. From travel and hobbies to food, wellness, style and more, we are leaning into leisure in midlife, and we can't wait to share our adventures with you. The first two episodes of Midlife Lady Leisure Pursuits drop on June 17, 2025. Follow or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, or visit us at midlifeladyleisurepursuits.substack.com to get an email each time a new episode drops. We look forward to sharing some of the pastimes and passions that make us tick - and that make midlife more fun.Welcome to Midlife Lady Leisure Pursuits, launching June 17!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy