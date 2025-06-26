Raising backyard chickens has been a longtime dream of Meagan's, and in her 40s, she was finally able to take a flying, wing-flapping leap. Now three years into her backyard chicken adventure, Meagan shares the real poop on being a chicken tender: buying chicks and hatching them at home, dealing with losses and mean roosters, pecking-order drama and more.Find an expanded episode story with photos and links at http://www.midlifeladyleisurepursuits.substack.com. Thank you to our exclusive podcast sponsor, Vionic! Check out our favorite styles at https://midlifeladyleisurepursuits.substack.com/p/vionic.Listeners of Midlife Lady Leisure Pursuits can use code MIDLIFE at vionicshoes.com to save 15% when you log into your account. One time use only.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
40:06
We Love Candles!
Sarah loves candles...and when it comes to scents, shapes, vessels and placement, she has some pretty specific preferences. In this episode, Meagan and Sarah each share how candles fit into the overall atmosphere of their homes, and Sarah shares her experience in making candles as well as tips on how to clean and re-use spent candle jars.
36:44
Let's Go Kayaking!
Meagan used to have a recurring dream in which she was paddling a small boat, close to the water, the plants along the shoreline close enough to touch. It took her until her mid-30s to realize: oh, that was kayaking!In the first episode of Midlife Lady Leisure Pursuits, Sarah and Meagan discuss their experiences paddling a variety of waterways from river to lake to ocean and future excursions they hope to take. Meagan also shares her thoughts on renting vs. buying a kayak and why buying her own at the age of 40 felt like such a pivotal midlife-lady moment.
35:59
Welcome to Midlife Lady Leisure Pursuits!
We're Meagan and Sarah, forty-something women who live in different states and have a lot of different interests between us. On Midlife Lady Leisure Pursuits we'll be talking about all the ways we're enjoying this stage of life, and getting to know ourselves as we move through it. From travel and hobbies to food, wellness, style and more, we are leaning into leisure in midlife, and we can't wait to share our adventures with you. The first two episodes of Midlife Lady Leisure Pursuits drop on June 17, 2025. Follow or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, or visit us at midlifeladyleisurepursuits.substack.com to get an email each time a new episode drops. We look forward to sharing some of the pastimes and passions that make us tick - and that make midlife more fun.
The midlife years bring opportunities for pleasures big and small, and hosts Sarah Powers and Meagan Francis, fortysomething moms and longtime podcasters, are here to discuss them all. From asking ourselves what leisure even means, to product deep-dives and exploring new hobbies, this show is all about discovering the pastimes and passions that make us tick - and that make midlife more fun.