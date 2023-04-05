Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Backyard Gardens - Gardening for everyone

Podcast Backyard Gardens - Gardening for everyone
Ben Gardner and Batavia have been gardening for over 25 years and we want to pass our knowledge on to you. Backyard Gardens is here for everyone to have fun whi... More
Ben Gardner and Batavia have been gardening for over 25 years and we want to pass our knowledge on to you. Backyard Gardens is here for everyone to have fun whi... More

  • Identify why you grow X ( Certain vegetables)
    It is important to identify reasons to grow certain crops in your garden. This is why we grow some of what we grow.
    5/4/2023
    54:23
  • Planting zones don’t matter
    Just hear us out you might be surprised on what you really need to pay attention to in your garden.
    4/27/2023
    57:34
  • Plant an easy spring garden
    If you want an easy spring garden then these are the crops you need to be growing!
    4/20/2023
    1:01:23
  • All about spring pests
    Its spring and that means its time for pests to come back into the garden. Educate yourself about pests so you can take care of them before they become a problem.
    4/13/2023
    55:22
  • Hybrid or Heirlooms which is better for you
    Both of these have value and purpose inside of your garden. It is up to you to decide what you want to grow.
    4/6/2023
    56:19

About Backyard Gardens - Gardening for everyone

Ben Gardner and Batavia have been gardening for over 25 years and we want to pass our knowledge on to you. Backyard Gardens is here for everyone to have fun while learning how to grow more food and flowers in their gardens. Every week we break garden topics down like a compost pile so it is easy to understand. We want you to have the most productive and easy to maintain garden so you can spend more time enjoying your space. So let‘s all Learn to Grow and grow for change together.
