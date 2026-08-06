Every gardener eventually faces the same question: Should I keep this plant, or is it time to pull it out? Making the wrong decision can cost you weeks of harvests—or delay the next season of production. In this episode of the Backyard Gardens Podcast, we discuss how to recognize when a crop has reached the end of its productive life, what signs to look for before removing it, and what to plant next to keep your garden producing through late summer, fall, and even into winter. We'll share practical strategies for replacing spent crops, making the most of your garden space, and keeping fresh food coming for as long as possible. If you want a garden that produces more food over a longer season, this episode will help you make one of the most important decisions every gardener faces. #gardening #vegetablegarden #gardeningpodcast #fallgarden #wintergarden #growyourownfood #successionplanting

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