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Backyard Gardens - Vegetable Gardening & Growing Food

Ben Neville
EducationHealth & Wellness
Backyard Gardens - Vegetable Gardening & Growing Food
Latest episode

454 episodes

  • Backyard Gardens - Vegetable Gardening & Growing Food

    Last Chance to Start These Seeds for Fall

    08/06/2026 | 55 mins.
    If you want a productive fall garden, now is the time to act. In this episode of the Backyard Gardens Podcast, we cover the last vegetables you can still start for a successful fall harvest and explain why waiting even another week could mean missing your opportunity.
    We'll discuss which crops still have enough time to mature, how to decide what to plant based on your growing season, and simple strategies to keep your garden producing well into fall. Whether you're planting leafy greens, root crops, or other cool-season favorites, this episode will help you make the most of the time you have left.
    Don't let the season slip away. Grab your seeds, head to the garden, and keep the harvest going.
    #gardening #fallgarden #seedstarting #vegetablegarden #gardeningpodcast #growyourownfood #fallplanting #successionplanting
    Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
    Buy some of our seeds, tools, and honey- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop
    Vego garden- https://glnk.io/vzw5/17z  code sbh10off
    Green Stalk- https://rstr.co/greenstalkgarden/betta 
    Get the planter App here  https://planter.garden/get/backyard
    Customized seed starting schedule- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop/p/custom-seed-starting-schedule
    Become a Patron to grow our community garden- https://www.patreon.com/backyardgardens
    Products we recommend for your garden- https://www.amazon.com/shop/thebackyardgardner
    Follow us at:
    Youtube-          www.youtube.com/backyardgardens
    Website-          www.backyardgardenspodcast.com
  • Backyard Gardens - Vegetable Gardening & Growing Food

    The Hardest Decision Every Gardener Has to Make

    07/30/2026 | 59 mins.
    Every gardener eventually faces the same question: Should I keep this plant, or is it time to pull it out? Making the wrong decision can cost you weeks of harvests—or delay the next season of production. In this episode of the Backyard Gardens Podcast, we discuss how to recognize when a crop has reached the end of its productive life, what signs to look for before removing it, and what to plant next to keep your garden producing through late summer, fall, and even into winter. We'll share practical strategies for replacing spent crops, making the most of your garden space, and keeping fresh food coming for as long as possible. If you want a garden that produces more food over a longer season, this episode will help you make one of the most important decisions every gardener faces. #gardening #vegetablegarden #gardeningpodcast #fallgarden #wintergarden #growyourownfood #successionplanting
    Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
    Buy some of our seeds, tools, and honey- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop
    Vego garden- https://glnk.io/vzw5/17z  code sbh10off
    Green Stalk- https://rstr.co/greenstalkgarden/betta 
    Get the planter App here  https://planter.garden/get/backyard
    Customized seed starting schedule- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop/p/custom-seed-starting-schedule
    Become a Patron to grow our community garden- https://www.patreon.com/backyardgardens
    Products we recommend for your garden- https://www.amazon.com/shop/thebackyardgardner
    Follow us at:
    Youtube-          www.youtube.com/backyardgardens
    Website-          www.backyardgardenspodcast.com
  • Backyard Gardens - Vegetable Gardening & Growing Food

    How to Grow a Fall Garden Without Losing Your Summer Crops

    07/23/2026 | 58 mins.
    Summer and fall gardening often overlap, and knowing how to manage both can make the difference between a garden that slows down and one that keeps producing for months. In this episode of the Backyard Gardens Podcast, we share practical strategies for transitioning from summer to fall without sacrificing your current harvest.
    We'll discuss when to remove tired crops, how to make room for new plantings, succession planting tips, and ways to keep harvesting while your fall garden gets established. If you've ever wondered how experienced gardeners keep fresh vegetables coming well into the cooler months, this episode is for you.
    Whether you're growing in raised beds, containers, or a traditional garden, these simple, no-nonsense tips will help you make the most of every square foot and enjoy a longer, more productive harvest season.
    Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
    Buy some of our seeds, tools, and honey- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop
    Vego garden- https://glnk.io/vzw5/17z  code sbh10off
    Green Stalk- https://rstr.co/greenstalkgarden/betta 
    Get the planter App here  https://planter.garden/get/backyard
    Customized seed starting schedule- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop/p/custom-seed-starting-schedule
    Become a Patron to grow our community garden- https://www.patreon.com/backyardgardens
    Products we recommend for your garden- https://www.amazon.com/shop/thebackyardgardner
    Follow us at:
    Youtube-          www.youtube.com/backyardgardens
    Website-          www.backyardgardenspodcast.com
  • Backyard Gardens - Vegetable Gardening & Growing Food

    Your Fall Garden should start now

    07/16/2026 | 59 mins.
    A successful fall garden starts long before the weather cools down. In this episode of the Backyard Gardens Podcast, Ben and Batavia explain why July is the perfect time to start planning and planting for a productive fall harvest. Learn how to time your crops, plan around your first frost date, and set your garden up for success.
    Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
    Buy some of our seeds, tools, and honey- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop
    Vego garden- https://glnk.io/vzw5/17z  code sbh10off
    Green Stalk- https://rstr.co/greenstalkgarden/betta 
    Get the planter App here  https://planter.garden/get/backyard
    Customized seed starting schedule- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop/p/custom-seed-starting-schedule
    Become a Patron to grow our community garden- https://www.patreon.com/backyardgardens
    Products we recommend for your garden- https://www.amazon.com/shop/thebackyardgardner
    Follow us at:
    Youtube-          www.youtube.com/backyardgardens
    Website-          www.backyardgardenspodcast.com
  • Backyard Gardens - Vegetable Gardening & Growing Food

    What to Plant in July for Summer & Fall Harvests

    07/09/2026 | 53 mins.
    If you're wondering what to plant in July, this episode is for you. We share the crops we're planting now to keep fresh food coming through the rest of summer and into fall. From quick-growing vegetables to reliable fall favorites, we talk about what we're sowing, why we're planting it now, and how July can be one of the most productive months in the garden.
    Whether you're starting a second round of crops or planning for a longer harvest season, you'll leave with practical ideas to help make the most of your garden.
    Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
    Buy some of our seeds, tools, and honey- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop
    Vego garden- https://glnk.io/vzw5/17z  code sbh10off
    Green Stalk- https://rstr.co/greenstalkgarden/betta 
    Get the planter App here  https://planter.garden/get/backyard
    Customized seed starting schedule- https://www.backyardgardenspodcast.com/shop/p/custom-seed-starting-schedule
    Become a Patron to grow our community garden- https://www.patreon.com/backyardgardens
    Products we recommend for your garden- https://www.amazon.com/shop/thebackyardgardner
    Follow us at:
    Youtube-          www.youtube.com/backyardgardens
    Website-          www.backyardgardenspodcast.com
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About Backyard Gardens - Vegetable Gardening & Growing Food
Ben Neville and Batavia have been gardening for over 25 years, and we want to share our gardening knowledge with you. The Backyard Gardens Podcast is here for everyone to have fun while learning how to grow more food and flowers in their garden. Every week, we break garden topics down like a compost pile so it is easy to understand. We want you to have the most productive and easy to maintain garden so you can spend more time enjoying your space. So let's all Learn to Grow and grow for change together. Happy Gardening
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