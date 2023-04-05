Ben Gardner and Batavia have been gardening for over 25 years and we want to pass our knowledge on to you. Backyard Gardens is here for everyone to have fun whi... More
Identify why you grow X ( Certain vegetables)
It is important to identify reasons to grow certain crops in your garden. This is why we grow some of what we grow.
Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
Get the planter App here https://planter.garden/get/backyard
Bootstrap farmer: https://tinyurl.com/Bootstrap-farmer
High Mowing seeds: https://tinyurl.com/High-Mowing-seeds
Get a soil test: https://tinyurl.com/Soil-Kit
Botanical Interests seeds: https://tinyurl.com/yvwc8h4x
Grow some Flowers: https://tinyurl.com/5n7j9m53
Hoss tools: https://tinyurl.com/4ep9y59w
Olle Garden Beds: https://tinyurl.com/2p8vaf2k
Farmers Defense: https://tinyurl.com/2u3mz5wh
Help support the Backyard Gardens podcast
Become a Patron to grow our community garden- https://www.patreon.com/backyardgardens
One-time donation- Donate Here
Products we recommend for your garden- https://www.amazon.com/shop/thebackyardgardner
Backyard Gardens Gear- https://teespring.com/stores/backyard-gardens-tv
Follow us at:
Youtube- www.youtube.com/backyardgardens
Website- www.backyardgardenstv.com
5/4/2023
54:23
Planting zones don’t matter
Just hear us out you might be surprised on what you really need to pay attention to in your garden.
Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
4/27/2023
57:34
Plant an easy spring garden
If you want an easy spring garden then these are the crops you need to be growing!
Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
4/20/2023
1:01:23
All about spring pests
Its spring and that means its time for pests to come back into the garden. Educate yourself about pests so you can take care of them before they become a problem.
Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
4/13/2023
55:22
Hybrid or Heirlooms which is better for you
Both of these have value and purpose inside of your garden. It is up to you to decide what you want to grow.
Learn to Grow. Grow for Change.
Ben Gardner and Batavia have been gardening for over 25 years and we want to pass our knowledge on to you. Backyard Gardens is here for everyone to have fun while learning how to grow more food and flowers in their gardens. Every week we break garden topics down like a compost pile so it is easy to understand. We want you to have the most productive and easy to maintain garden so you can spend more time enjoying your space. So let‘s all Learn to Grow and grow for change together.