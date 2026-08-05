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221 episodes
- Brutaliteam faces off with the Chimirrora in an attempt to reclaim the Wildershield!
Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!
Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more!
Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon
Cast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris Demarais
Writer/Editor/Composer: Micah Risinger
Producer: Benjamin Ernst
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- Brutaliteam catches up with Bunlap and learn about what he's been up to in Chimirrora Keep.
Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!
Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more!
Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon
Cast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris Demarais
Writer/Editor/Composer: Micah Risinger
Producer: Benjamin Ernst
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Brutaliteam meets a golden deity and an old grammy and her kids while climbing Chimirrora keep.
Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more!
Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragonCast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris DemaraisWriter/Editor/Composer: Micah RisingerProducer: Benjamin Ernst
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Brutaliteam confronts a slain Oondarian for more information about Bunlap.
Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!
Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more!
Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon
Cast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris Demarais
Writer/Editor/Composer: Micah Risinger
Producer: Benjamin Ernst
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Brutaliteam explores the mines below Chimirrora Keep.Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more! Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragonCast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris DemaraisWriter/Editor/Composer: Micah RisingerProducer: Benjamin Ernst
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Tales from the Stinky Dragon
Tales from the Stinky Dragon is an actual-play D&D comedy podcast that features four foolish friends and their (very patient) dungeon master. Join along for an auditory adventure with a fully-voiced cast of characters, immersive sound design, a catchy soundtrack, and gripping stories of exotic lands and strange creatures. Tales From The Stinky Dragon is a fun and easy award-winning podcast for all ages, and is the perfect experience for both seasoned D&D players and those just getting into the genre.Podcast website
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