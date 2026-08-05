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Tales from the Stinky Dragon

Stinky Dragon
Comedy FictionFiction
Tales from the Stinky Dragon
Latest episode

221 episodes

  • Tales from the Stinky Dragon

    C03 - Ep. 49 - Under Oondar Fire - Bask in Reflected Gory

    08/05/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    Brutaliteam faces off with the Chimirrora in an attempt to reclaim the Wildershield!

    Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!

    Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more!

    Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon

    Cast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris Demarais

    Writer/Editor/Composer: Micah Risinger

    Producer: Benjamin Ernst
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Tales from the Stinky Dragon

    C03 - Ep. 48 - Under Oondar Fire - Hot Cross Bunlap

    07/22/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Brutaliteam catches up with Bunlap and learn about what he's been up to in Chimirrora Keep.

    Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!

    Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more!

    Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon

    Cast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris Demarais

    Writer/Editor/Composer: Micah Risinger

    Producer: Benjamin Ernst
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Tales from the Stinky Dragon

    C03 - Ep. 47 - Under Oondar Fire - Crying Bloody Mirror-der

    07/08/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Brutaliteam meets a golden deity and an old grammy and her kids while climbing Chimirrora keep.

    Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more!

    Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragonCast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris DemaraisWriter/Editor/Composer: Micah RisingerProducer: Benjamin Ernst
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Tales from the Stinky Dragon

    C03 - Ep. 46 - Under Oondar Fire - Smoke and Chimirroras

    06/24/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    Brutaliteam confronts a slain Oondarian for more information about Bunlap.

    Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!

    Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more!

    Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon

    Cast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris Demarais

    Writer/Editor/Composer: Micah Risinger

    Producer: Benjamin Ernst
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Tales from the Stinky Dragon

    C03 - Ep. 45 - Under Oondar Fire - What's Mine is Yours

    06/10/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Brutaliteam explores the mines below Chimirrora Keep.Support us directly on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/stinkydragon - get access to ad-free episodes, bonus content like Stinky Dragon Adventures & Second Wind, our patreon-exclusive discord, and more!Check out our new merch at store.stinkydragonpod.com - Dice, Player Character Tees, Blankets, Hoodies, and more! Follow us on our socials at https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragonCast: Gus Sorola, Blaine Gibson, Barbara Dunkelman, Jon Risinger, Chris DemaraisWriter/Editor/Composer: Micah RisingerProducer: Benjamin Ernst
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Tales from the Stinky Dragon
Tales from the Stinky Dragon is an actual-play D&D comedy podcast that features four foolish friends and their (very patient) dungeon master. Join along for an auditory adventure with a fully-voiced cast of characters, immersive sound design, a catchy soundtrack, and gripping stories of exotic lands and strange creatures. Tales From The Stinky Dragon is a fun and easy award-winning podcast for all ages, and is the perfect experience for both seasoned D&D players and those just getting into the genre.
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Comedy FictionFictionGamesLeisure

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