A D&D podcast from Rooster Teeth! Our brave adventurers have answered the call...to be interns for the super hero group, the Infinights! Little do they know tha... More
  • Arrested in Attro City - C02 Ep. 02 - Once Upon a Crime
    Roll the clocks back! Let’s find out how the party got themselves arrested in Attro City! Check out our merch and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more: https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:14:03
  • Arrested in Attro City - C02 Ep. 01 - The Arrest Is History
    In this newest tale from the Stinky Dragon, a new party of adventurers try and figure out how they have landed in Attro City prison.  Check out our merch and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more: https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    1:00:15
  • The Chosen One(s) - Ep. 05 - The Chosen One Ends It
    The Chosen One is Chosen and Asafee reveals his true intentions. Check out our merch and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more: https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:20:50
  • The Chosen One(s) - Ep. 04 - A Race to the End
    With the Cult of Shadow hot on their tails, The Chosen Ones search a mysterious temple for the final Shadomain key but find much more than they expect. Check out our merch and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more:  https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    59:53
  • The Chosen One(s) - Ep. 03 - A Rock and A Hard Place
    After infiltrating a heavily guarded city, The Four Chosen Ones are faced with a difficult decision. Check out our merch and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more: https://linktr.ee/TalesFromTheStinkyDragon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    1:10:00

About Tales from the Stinky Dragon

A D&D podcast from Rooster Teeth! Our brave adventurers have answered the call...to be interns for the super hero group, the Infinights! Little do they know that the Infinights are in danger and our hapless interns may be their only hope for salvation. Can the interns save the Infinights AND master a triple shot vanilla almond latte with extra foam?
