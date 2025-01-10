Here Comes the Drama with Christa Innis

Here Comes the Drama | A Podcast from Party Planning By Christa

Get ready for the wildest ride down the aisle and beyond! Here Comes the Drama dives into the chaos, hilarity, and heartwarming moments of weddings and events. Hosted by Christa Innis, the creator behind Party Planning by Christa, this podcast brings to life the jaw-dropping real-life wedding horror stories sent in by her almost 700,000 social media fans. Each episode features live reactions, advice on setting boundaries, and discussions about all things drama in the world of weddings, parties, and beyond. From outrageous mother-in-law tales to bridesmaid betrayals that could rival reality TV drama and more, no story is too big—or small. Whether you're a bride-to-be, party planner, or just love some juicy gossip, this show is your ultimate escape into the unexpected drama of some of life's most celebrated moments. Listen, laugh, and maybe learn how to protect your peace along the way! New episodes weekly.