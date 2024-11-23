#retirementAre you truly ready to step into the next chapter of your life? Retirement isn’t just about leaving your job—it’s about starting a new journey filled with freedom, passion, and purpose.In this video, we’ll explore what it really means to be ready to retire. From financial considerations to emotional readiness, and from creating new routines to finding your purpose beyond work, we’ll help you assess whether you’re prepared to embrace this exciting new phase.If you’ve been asking yourself, “Is it time?” this video is for you. Whether you’re on the brink of retiring or just dreaming about it, we’ll give you practical tips and inspiring ideas to make your retirement everything you’ve imagined—and more.Contents of Video 0:00 - Introduction0:40 - Pay attention to your feelings1:13 - Does your job still provide you with purpose?2:07 - Is work still fun?2:25 - Closure3:23 - How is your health?5:05 - Is work getting in the way of having fun?6:00 - Are you ready socially?6:37 - Are you prepared for the mental change?7:00 - How about that $$?Please join our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/lifestartsatretirement Don’t just retire—make your retirement remarkable!🎥 Subscribe for more videos on making the most of retirement!
--------
9:18
Retirement reality check - Things I wish I knew before I retired!
#retirement #retirementplanningRetirement often feels like the ultimate finish line—a time to relax, pursue hobbies, and travel. But for many, the reality of retirement looks very different from what they expected.In this video, titled "Retirement Reality Check: What I Wish I Knew Before I Retired," I’ll share the five biggest lessons I’ve learned since stepping away from the 9-to-5 grind. If you’re dreaming about retirement or even just starting to plan for it, these insights could help you avoid common pitfalls and set yourself up for success.Retirement is a journey, not a destination. By sharing what I wish I’d known, I hope to give you a clearer picture of what to expect and how to prepare. The key to a successful retirement is to plan for more than just the financial aspects—it’s about building a life that keeps you engaged, fulfilled, and happy. Don’t miss this reality check; it might just change how you think about your own retirement journeyContents of Video0:00 - Intro1:20 - Time flies3:44 - Financial $$$5:48 - Social Life7:50 - Freedom...what are you retiring to?9:25 - Be aligned with your partnerPlease check out my video about the 3 stages of retirement....Go Go Phase, Slow Go Phase and No Go Phase. ✅https://youtu.be/4-_kDrQnwN8Please check out my video on the 4 stages of retirement! ✅https://youtu.be/sELWGP7IyusPlease join our Facebook Group www.facebook.com/groups/lifestartsatretirementPlease follow me at Tiktok but be patient...I'm still learning this app!! https://www.tiktok.com/@lifestartsatretirement
--------
12:36
Making friends in RETIREMENT! 🚢✈️
Entering retirement is a huge life change and often is a change in our social life as well. And making friends as an adult can be tough, but it's especially challenging for retirees who may have left behind their social networks and routines.In this video, we'll explore the importance of building and maintaining friendships in retirement and provide practical tips on how to do so. From boosting mental health to staying physically active, strong friendships can make all the difference.Tune in for tips on building connections and why friendships could be the key to a happier, healthier retirement!Please consider joining our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/lifestartsatretirement
--------
15:48
Retire happily and find JOY in every moment!
#retirementplanning #retirement In this video, we’re joined by a special guest, Shelly Dale, who shares her insights on how to bring more joy and fulfillment into retirement!From cultivating gratitude and positivity, to building meaningful relationships, we’ll explore practical ways to make the most of this new chapter. Whether you're newly retired or will retire in a few years in, this conversation is full of inspiring ideas and tips for creating a happy, vibrant retirement life.So, if you're ready to start living your best life and retire with a heart full of happiness, watch until the end and start your journey to a happier, more fulfilling life today! Tune in to learn how to add more positivity to each day!Don’t forget to like and subscribe for more content on thriving in retirement!Please join our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/lifestartsatretirement To purchase Shelly's book, please go to www.flourishingmatters.com
--------
8:43
Why Retirement can be THE MOST emotional time of your life!
Retirement is often seen as a time of relaxation, freedom, and new adventures, but for many, it can also bring a wave of unexpected emotions.In this video, we dive into the emotional challenges that come with this major life transition, from the loss of structure and identity shifts to feelings of loneliness and financial anxiety. Whether you're just starting your retirement journey or are a few years in, it's normal to experience a mix of joy and uncertainty.We’ll explore why retirement can feel overwhelming and share tips on how to build new routines, rediscover your sense of purpose, and stay socially connected. Plus, learn how to turn these emotional challenges into opportunities for growth and reinvention. If you’re navigating the emotional side of retirement, this video is for you! Remember, you’re not alone, and there’s a whole community here to support you as you embrace this next chapter. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share your thoughts in the comments!⏱ Timestamps:0:00 Introduction1:55 Fear of the Unknown3:35 Loss of Structure5:20 Identity Shift7:11 Loss of Purpose8:15 The Impact of Social Connections10:15 Financial Anxieties
Retirement Around the world, many people are wanting to enjoy retirement through new experiences, adventures and embracing this fun and dynamic time of their lives. Life Starts at Retirement focuses on a positive attitude, well being, relationships with a minor focus on financial knowledge to ensure your retirement will be remarkable.I upload a new PODCAST every Saturday at NOON! Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/lifestartsatretirement